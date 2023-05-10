As we farewell everyone’s favorite group of galactic misfits in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, we’re reminded why these are the MCU’s most beloved set of movies and characters. Since their debut in 2014, the Guardians have brought just the right amount of comedy, absurdity, and heart to this franchise, which has helped them stand out and connect to larger audiences.

A big part of it also comes down to the actors who have brought these characters to life. The final chapter of this trilogy boasts an impressive cast of high-caliber actors, both returning and new. They perfectly embody the heroes and villains they play but have also given plenty of incredible performances in roles outside the MCU.

10 Chris Pratt — ‘Parks and Recreation’ (2009-2015)

Image via NBC Universal

These days Chris Pratt is Hollywood’s go-to leading man, but his most memorable and acclaimed turn outside the MCU remains as Andy Dwyer in beloved comedy series Parks and Recreation. This role brought Pratt to real prominence in the industry.

Pratt brings charm and heart to the lovable and not-so-bright slacker Andy, a part originally intended to only be a guest star role. With Pratt staying on, fans got to see plenty of Andy’s shenanigans, which allowed the actor to showcase his comedic chops that eventually catapulted him to stardom.

RELATED:From Leonardo DiCaprio to Jennifer Lawrence: Iconic Megastars Who Started On Sitcoms

9 Zoe Saldaña — ‘Avatar’ (2009)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Zoe Saldaña has cemented herself as a sci-fi queen, often playing roles where she looks nothing like herself. While she rocks green from head to toe as Gamora, she’s mostly known for being completely blue as Neytiri in the highest-grossing film of all time, Avatar.

Playing a member of the Na’vi species, Saldana brings fiery emotion and humanity to this fearless and passionate warrior through her motion-capture performance. From her facial expressions to her body language, she elevates a role that could have been very one-dimensional and instead makes Neytiri the beating heart of the film.

8 Dave Bautista — ‘Knock at the Cabin’ (2023)

Image via Paramount Pictures

As a former WWE wrestler, Dave Bautista has had to work hard to prove himself as a serious actor, and many would agree that he’s done just that. While his commanding yet comedic portrayal of Drax is a fan favorite, his most challenging and layered role to date is in M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller Knock at the Cabin.

Bautista plays Leonard, a peaceful doomsday believer who gives a terrifying ultimatum to a family to prevent the apocalypse. Playing against type, he is gentle and unsettling, offering an impressively nuanced performance.

7 Bradley Cooper — ‘A Star Is Born’ (2018)

Despite never stepping foot on set, Bradley Cooper’s performance as Rocket is one of the best in the franchise. Rocket is the heart of the Guardians, as Vol. 3 proves, and Cooper’s voice talents have made viewers both laugh and cry over this raccoon.

When he’s visible on screen, Cooper is at his best in his directorial debut, A Star Is Born. Thanks to his unflinching and gritty portrayal of alcoholic musician Jackson Maine, the actor gives the performance of his career. If that’s not enough, he sings and plays guitar and the piano like a pro.

RELATED:Best Actor-Turned-Director Debuts of the Last Decade

6 Vin Diesel — ‘The Fast and the Furious’ (2001)

Although his only phrase is "I am Groot," the talking tree has become a pop culture phenomenon and a character that has emotionally connected with audiences worldwide. The man who gave life to those three famous words is the one and only Vin Diesel.

Outside Guardians, Diesel is best known for speeding down highways as Dom Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise. Having played the character since the first film in 2001, the tough but deeply caring street racer (for whom it’s all about family) has defined Diesel’s career.

5 Karen Gillan — ‘Dual’ (2022)

Image via RJLE Films

Nebula is everyone’s favorite villain turned antihero, but viewers would never guess that the blue-skinned, black-eyed, and cybernetically modified daughter of Thanos is Karen Gillan (minus her signature red locks) were it not for the credits.

While Gillan is often a scene stealer thanks to her chameleon performance, another role that showcases her versatility is dark sci-fi comedy Dual. Gillan plays a woman who is cloned after she is terminally diagnosed, only to go into remission. Gillan’s deadpan delivery and timing is hilarious and is even slightly reminiscent of Nebula’s offbeat temperament.

4 Pom Klementieff — ‘Ingrid Goes West’ (2017)

While viewers are used to seeing Pom Klementieff with bug eyes and antennas as the fiercely adorable Mantis, the actress, who often dons bleached blonde hair, has had plenty of supporting roles outside the MCU, with one of her most notable alongside another Marvel star.

Co-starring Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen, Ingrid Goes West is a dark social media satire examining influencer culture's toxicity. Klementieff plays Harley, a famous fashion blogger who Ingrid (Plaza) tries to emulate, as well as Olsen’s character. Klementieff totally nails the fake and materialistic nature of her character.

RELATED:Best Movies That Satirize the Digital Age

3 Sean Gunn — ‘The Suicide Squad’ (2021)

Image via Warner Bros.

Sean Gunn has starred in countless movies and TV shows, but Guardians fans know him as Ravager Kraglin and the on-set stand-in for Rocket (as well as the voice for young Rocket in Vol.3). As the brother of director James Gunn, he followed him over to DC for The Suicide Squad.

In the film, Gunn plays Weasel, a seriously odd and shabby-looking weasel-like humanoid who is recruited for the first Task Force X mission. He never speaks, and only shrieks, and Gunn’s motion-capture performance elevates the character’s weirdness to another level.

2 Will Poulter — ‘We’re the Millers’ (2013)

Will Poulter plays the new villain Adam Warlock (complete with gold body paint) in the latest Guardians installment. The actor has had a stellar career at quite a young age, but the role that still stands out the most is his hilarious breakout turn in the comedy We’re the Millers.

Poulter plays Kenny, hired by a pot dealer (Jason Sudeikis) to pretend to be his son to convincingly cross the Mexican border. Poulter is a scene stealer alongside comedy heavyweights Sudeikis and Jennifer Aniston, from his solo of "Waterfalls" by TLC to realizing he’s not getting paid.

1 Chuckwudi Iwui — ‘Peacemaker’ (2022-)

Image via HBO Max

Chuckwudi Iwui is terrifying as the egomaniac and sadistic High Evolutionary, and has created one of the MCU’s most memorable villains. With success both on stage and screen, Iwui previously worked with James Gunn on the DC series Peacemaker, which picks up after Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

In the show, Iwui plays Clemson Murn, a mercenary who becomes the leader of the team known as "Project Butterfly." The actor stands out among the ensemble cast, perfectly capturing Murn’s serious and straight-man persona while also delivering comedic punches.

KEEP READING:'Peacemaker': Obscure DC Characters James Gunn Should Tackle Next