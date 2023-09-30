It’s not often that you get a Friday the 13th in a calendar month (Hint: Any month that begins on a Sunday), but it’s even more exciting when that occurs during October! Shudder knows its target audience and the platform has come up with a full spread of new content to share this month. With multiple new Shudder Original releases and countless new additions of beloved classics (and contemporary) horror movies being added this month, it can be difficult to choose the right film to watch! The correct answer is… all of them. However, to help you navigate which path of the haunted movie forest you should take, this handy guide will get you started off on the right foot. Happy Halloween!

V/H/S/85 (2023)

Available on: October 6

Directors: David Bruckner, Scott Derrickson, Natasha Kermani, Gigi Saul Guererro, Mike P. Nelson | Runtime: 100 minutes | Sub-Genres: Anthology, Found-Footage

Cast: Freddy Rodriguez, James Ransone, Jordan Belfi, Chelsey Grant

As the sixth installment of the V/H/S franchise, this Shudder Original turns the clocks back even further than the previous two films, V/H/S/94 and V/H/S/99, delving into the classic horror style of the 80s. Featuring five separate short films, the movie takes on the lens of a “made-for-tv” documentary as the optimistic filmmakers begin to watch several VHS cassettes they’ve recently discovered. Similar to Ti West’s decision to secretly shoot both X and Pearl back-to-back, V/H/S/85was filmed immediately after V/H/S/99, with no break in production.

The short films shown in the movie consist of a TV crew fighting to survive a deadly natural disaster, a group of young adults on a skiing trip near a lake who encounter a supernatural entity, the scientific observation of a young boy who has an unhealthy obsession with his television, a nightmare miraculously caught on film that begins to manifest in real life, and an ominous warning from the early days of VR. This is the perfect movie for viewers with mixed opinions on what to watch for the night, as it offers a buffet of short films with runtimes ranging from 15 to 25 minutes each.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs - ‘Halloween’ (1978)

Available on: October 10

Directors: Austin Jennings | Runtime: 91+ minutes | Sub-Genres: Series, Film Discussion

Cast: Joe Bob Briggs, Diana Prince

After hosting Joe Bob’s Drive-In Theater and MonsterVision, Joe Bob Briggs struck a deal with Shudder to host a new kind of show, one that caters specifically to horror movie fans. This allowed him to select classic and contemporary movies of his choosing to introduce, discuss, and share trivia, theory rants, comedy, and behind-the-scenes information through actors, writers, and directors who appear on his show as guests. This episode will be a special 45th anniversary showing of the 1978 classic, Halloween, directed by John Carpenter and starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald Pleasance, and Tony Moran.

“I met him, 15 years ago; I was told there was nothing left; no reason, no conscience, no understanding in even the most rudimentary sense of life or death, of good or evil, right or wrong. I met this… six-year-old child with this blank, pale, emotionless face, and… the blackest eyes – the Devil’s eyes. I spent eight years trying to reach him, and then another seven trying to keep him locked up, because I realized that what was living behind that boy’s eyes was purely and simply… evil.” - Dr. Loomis (played by Donald Pleasance), Halloween

The guest for this episode of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs has yet to be revealed, but if you’re a fan of Carpenter’s original Halloween, this is one episode you won’t want to miss!

The Puppetman (2023)

Available on: October 13

Directors: Brandon Christiansen | Runtime: 96 minutes | Sub-Genres: Supernatural, Crime

Cast: Michael Paré, Alyson Gorske, Caryn Richman, Zachary Le Vey

In this Shudder Original, a convicted serial killer known as The Puppetman, continues to maintain his claims that he is innocent and had no control over his actions when he committed them, he is summarily sentenced to death and remains on death row. Years later, the killer’s daughter, Michal (Alyson Gorske), slowly begins to believe his story after people close to her start to die in mysterious and violent ways. She quickly comes to believe that The Puppetman is an entity that once controlled her father, and now that he’s locked away, it’s seeking to continue its path of destruction through the closest blood relative. She will have to find a way to end the curse and hopefully prove her father’s innocence before all her loved ones fall victim to its clutches. If you’re feeling lucky this Friday the 13th, you might want to risk your chance of being exposed to The Puppetman.

Creepshow - Season 4 Premiere (2023)

Available on: October 13

Directors: Greg Nicotero | Runtime: 12 Episodes (~50 minutes) | Sub-Genres: Anthology Series

Cast: Ruth Codd, Matthew James Dowden, Aleksandra Cross, Andrea Drepaul, Tina Grant

The fourth season of Creepshowpremieres on Friday, October 13, serving as a continuation of the 1982 film of the same name. Each of this season’s episodes will be directed by The Walking Dead’s Greg Nicotero, with each episode split between two (related) horror story segments. This season will have a total of 12 episodes, which gives audiences 24 terrifying short stories to enjoy throughout the month. The exact plotlines for individual episodes have yet to be revealed. To give you an idea of what to expect, the show has previously adapted many short stories from renowned authors such as Josh Malerman, who wrote the novel that Bird Box was adapted from, Joe Hill, who penned the novel-turned-movie Horns as well as the story that inspired The Black Phone, Stephen King, who (of course) wrote the stories and screenplay for the original 1982 Creepshow, and many more talented authors.

Night of the Hunted (2023)

Available on: October 20

Directors: Franck Khalfoun | Runtime: 95 minutes | Sub-Genres: Thriller, Mystery

Cast: Camilla Rowe, Aleksandar Popovic, J. John Bieler, Isaiah Reyes, Alexander Aja

This Shudder Original features a young woman named Alice (Camilla Rowe), who makes a late-night stop at an isolated gas station where she unwittingly becomes prey for a mystery figure with a sniper rifle. Trapped inside the gas station convenience store, she must find a way to survive the night, and more importantly, figure out who the shooter is and why they want her dead so badly. The only clue Alice has is a walkie-talkie that the shooter talks to her and taunts her through. Similar to the 2002 film Phone Booth, she is trapped by a merciless killer who takes pleasure in tormenting her. Could it be a simple sadistic game of cat-and-mouse, or are there more sinister secrets that will come to light?

When Evil Lurks (2023)

Available on: October 27

Directors: Demián Rugna | Runtime: 99 minutes | Sub-Genres: Supernatural, Demons

Cast: Ezequiel Rodríguez, Luis Ziembrowski, Demián Salomón, Frederico Liss

From the director of Terrified comes a new Argentina-based Shudder Original that puts a unique twist on demonic possession stories. When two brothers discover a demon-infected man on his deathbed, they decide to kill him in order to prevent him from expelling the demon out into the world. They soon realize that their plan has backfired, as other residents of their rural town begin to exhibit bizarre and violent behaviors. They must seek the help of a religious woman in town to figure out how they can put an end to the evil entity, or at least find a way to close Pandora’s box and prevent further carnage. Part The Crazies, and part TheExorcist, this grotesque thriller is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor (2023)

Available on: October 30

Directors: Stephen Cognetti | Runtime: N/A | Sub-Genres: Found-Footage, Mockumentary

Cast: Bridget Rose Perotta, Destiny Leilani Brown, James Liddell, Gideon Berger

This Shudder Original is the fourth installment of the Hell House LLC franchise, following the original and subsequent movies Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel, and Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire. Investigating the mysterious unsolved murders and disappearances of the Carmichael family from 1985, two documentarians decide to spend 5 days (and 4 nights) inside the supposedly haunted manor that the family lived in. Through a series of interviews and reviews of the recovered footage, Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor slowly unravels what happened to the Carmichael family… and what happened to the investigative film crew who dared to stay there overnight.

Fear not the end of the Halloween month, horror fanatics, because Shudder has a way of making every month feel like October. Next month will surely kick off a new assortment of holiday-themed horror movies to maintain that chill in the air and keep you double-checking the locks on your doors before going to bed. Stay tuned next month to see what new and exciting additions Shudder has to offer in November!