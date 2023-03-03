When pop stars decide to put their microphones down and try their hand at acting, it doesn’t always go so well. There’s been more than a few musicians who dipped their toe into the Hollywood pool and then never went back, understandably so. Nevertheless, pop stars persisted and gave us some iconic titles and mesmerizing performances over the years. They proved that there really is such thing as a triple threat and that true star quality can transfer over into any medium. There are countless examples of musicians starring in movies, but we narrowed down the best in the bunch.

A Star Is Born (2018)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The best example in recent memory of a pop star successfully transitioning to the big screen is Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born. It was a perfect breakthrough role for her as it mirrored her own life, starting out as a struggling unknown musician and then being thrust into stardom. She also shared magical and palpable chemistry with her co-star Bradley Cooper, which gave life and heart to the story. Gaga's musical performances were the film’s strongest asset. She co-wrote several original songs for the film, including the Academy Award-winning "Shallow." Gaga brought a raw vulnerability to the character of Ally, capturing the emotional depth and complexity of a young woman grappling with her newfound fame and the challenges that come with it.

The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976)

There’s no question that David Bowie was one of the most multifaceted performers of his generation, including his unique roles in film and television. In the 1976 movie The Man Who Fell to Earth, Bowie plays the character of Thomas Jerome Newton, an alien from a drought-stricken planet who travels to Earth in search of water to save his people. His performance was as skilled as someone who’d been acting forever; it had an understated, melancholic, almost detached quality, which perfectly captures the character's displacement. The remarkable part about Bowie's role in the film is that it draws heavily on his struggles with identity and self-discovery. At the time of filming, Bowie was grappling with his sense of otherness and detachment from his music persona. This gave him a deep understanding of his character and allowed him to imbue the role with a sense of authenticity and vulnerability, making his performance so memorable today.

Dancer in the Dark (2000)

Image via Angel Films

A film and performance that don’t get praised enough is Björk in Dancer in the Dark. It’s a musical drama unlike any other from the mind of Lars von Trier. Björk plays Selma, a factory worker who is slowly losing her sight and is struggling to save money for her son's operation. Her portrayal of a woman facing impossible odds is powerful and affecting, and she conveys Selma's inner turmoil with great depth and nuance. Björk also composed and performed several original songs for the movie, which added a layer of emotional authenticity. Despite not being a career actor, Björk’s performance as Selma is an exemplary portrayal of a woman's struggle on screen. Without Dancer in the Dark, we would’ve never gotten to see Björk’s iconic swan dress at the 2001 Academy Awards.

The Bodyguard (1992)

The Bodyguard is a classic romantic thriller released in 1992 and starred Whitney Houston in her most prolific onscreen role. Houston plays Rachel Marron, a famous singer who hires a former secret service agent (Kevin Costner) to protect her from an unknown stalker. As Rachel Marron, Houston exudes charisma and confidence, showcasing her incredible vocal range in several musical performances throughout the movie. Her rendition of the song "I Will Always Love You" is one of the most famous movie musical moments of all time and helped to solidify Houston's status as one of the greatest singers of her generation. Overall, Houston's performance in The Bodyguard is a testament to her immense talent and star power. She brought a magnetic energy to the film that helped to elevate it beyond a standard romantic thriller and turned it into a cultural phenomenon.

Hustlers (2019)

Image via STXfilms

Jennifer Lopez has successfully kept one foot in acting and the other in music for decades now. Most of her movies have been written off as kitschy rom-coms or cheesy thrillers until she took the role of Ramona in the 2019 film Hustlers. The movie follows a group of strippers who band together to scam wealthy Wall Street clients, spearheaded by Ramona. Lopez’s performance is one of the most talked-about aspects of the film and for good reason. She brings a hypnotic charisma to the role, giving Ramona fierce intelligence, strength, and vulnerability. Lopez steals every scene she’s in (which is most of them) but also holds incredible chemistry with all of her co-stars. Aside from perfectly portraying a complex character, Lopez demonstrated unmatched physicality by training extensively to master the moves and techniques of a stripper of Ramona’s calibre. Her introductory pole dance to "Criminal" by Fiona Apple is the most iconic movie entrance of late.

Saved! (2004)

Even though Mandy Moore is a well-established actress now, she was once a chart-topping pop star. Her shift into acting started with roles in A Walk to Remember, The Princess Diaries, and Saved! In Saved! Moore plays the character Hilary Faye, a devout leader of the Christian clique at her high school. Her comedic timing and over-the-top portrayal of religious zealotry are spot-on. Hilary Faye is a character often played for laughs, and Moore fully embraces this aspect of the role. She delivers her lines with a straight face and a sense of conviction that makes her character all the more hilarious. When Hilary’s beliefs are challenged, Moore captures the struggle and shame effortlessly. Saved! proved that Moore’s range as a performer was far more than just being a teeny-bopper.

A Hard Day’s Night (1964)

Image via United Artists

Nowadays, we rarely see an established musical act star in a fictionalized film about their everyday lives. It’s a niche subgenre that was most popular in the 1960s, most notably with the film A Hard Day’s Night. The film stars all four members of The Beatles, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, as they travel from Liverpool to London for a television appearance. The fast-paced, irreverent style, and use of music videos interspersed throughout the film was very innovative at the time. The Beatles performed many of their hit songs in the movie, which captured the energetic essence of the band's live shows at the height of Beatlemania. Most importantly, the movie also showcased the unique personalities of each group member: witty, charming and jubilant. In the pre-social media days, A Hard Day’s Night was an ingenious way to show the real people behind the world’s most popular band.

Dreamgirls (2006)

It’s easy to only see Beyoncé as the enigmatic icon she is today, but she once had a lively career as an actress. In the 2006 musical drama Dreamgirls, Beyoncé plays Deena Jones, the lead singer of a 1960s girl group and their rise to fame. Deena is a character torn between her loyalty to her bandmates and her desire for solo success, something Beyoncé certainly understands on a personal level. The character’s longing and passion can be felt through the screen, which can only be a testament to Beyoncé’s vulnerability. She also delivers emotional and soulful vocal performances, capturing the essence of the Motown sound that the movie is paying tribute to. However, her portrayal of the character's struggle, both inner and with the people around her, is perhaps most impressive.

A League of Their Own (1992)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Madonna has starred in many more movies than you might think, but her standout role was in Penny Marshall’s 1992 film A League of Their Own. The story follows an all-girls professional baseball league during World War II, with Madonna playing Mae Mordabito, the brash and flirtatious outfielder. Her fun and energetic performance is a standout part of the film, and she infuses her unapologetic character with humor and sass. She delivers her lines with a sense of conviction and boldness that is both entertaining and endearing. Madonna's natural charisma and stage presence are also evident in the film, especially in her musical numbers, which are some of the most memorable moments in the movie. Madonna brought a sense of edge and vitality to the film, mirroring the spirit of the baseball team. With her performance in A League of Their Own, the Queen of Pop proved that she is also an unstoppable acting force.

8 Mile (2002)

The 2002 drama 8 Mile is Eminem’s only movie role where he didn’t explicitly play himself, even though he pretty much is in that film too. He plays Jimmy/B-Rabbit, a young aspiring rapper from Detroit. Most of the story comes from Eminem’s real-life struggles, like growing up in poverty, family issues, and trying to break into the hip-hop genre. Because it hits so close to home for him, there’s simply no other actor who could have taken on this role. Eminem brought authenticity and rawness to the role, and his acting was as magnetic and nuanced as his rapping. He digs into his untapped acting chops in vulnerable scenes with his mom (Kim Basinger) and girlfriend (Brittany Murphy) and naturally flexes in the freestyle rap battle scenes. The movie helped to establish Eminem as a leading figure across all entertainment industries, and 8 Mile remains one of the most loved musical biographies in recent history.

The Way We Were (1973)

Image via Columbia Pictures

EGOT winner Barbra Streisand transcends all kinds of performance. Her role in the 1973 romantic drama The Way We Were was a definitive moment in her career. Streisand plays Katie, a politically active and idealistic woman, opposite Robert Redford as Hubbell, a handsome and carefree writer. The film follows their tumultuous relationship over several decades, set against the backdrop of some of the major events of the 20th century. As Katie, Streisand conveys a range of emotions from joy and optimism to heartbreak and despair. She captures Katie’s fiery spirit and fierce determination with passion and intensity. Streisand's chemistry with Robert Redford is the most enthralling aspect of the movie. The two actors have a natural rapport and play off each other well, showing the highs and lows of their relationship with realness and emotional depth. The film is just one of Streisand’s many shining moments that will live on through time.

Jailhouse Rock (1957)

In the middle of one of the most historical music careers ever, Elvis Presley starred in over 30 films. Though many of them faded into oblivion, a few stood the test of time, including Jailhouse Rock. In the 1957 musical drama, Elvis Presley is Vince Everett, a young man with a talent for music and a penchant for trouble. The film follows his journey from cellmate to successful rock 'n' roll singer. Presley's performance is electric, he emanates the rawness and power of music with an intensity that is still felt today. The musical numbers in the movie, including the title song "Jailhouse Rock," are some of the most iconic in history that flaunt his signature dance moves and vocal prowess. Elvis’s performance is a seminal part of music history and a defining moment in the singer's career. Presley's natural charisma and formidable talent were captured on screen in a way that few other movies were able to do.

Moonstruck (1987)

Image via MGM

Cher is another one of those icons who will always succeed at any medium they try. A perfect example is her performance in Moonstruck. She plays a widowed Italian-American woman named Loretta, who falls for her fiancé’s younger brother. Cher tackles the complex and multidimensional character effortlessly, and her charismatic screen presence makes Loretta the most genuine and engaging part of the movie. She balances confidence, grace, insecurity, and guilt so seamlessly that it’s hard to tell she’s acting. Cher's portrayal of Loretta is a remarkable achievement, proving her talent as a dramatic actress while also demonstrating her ability to bring humor, charm, and relatability to her roles. It is a performance that has rightfully earned its place in the pantheon of great Hollywood performances.

Purple Rain (1984)

Arguably the most definitive movie in this category is Purple Rain. The 1984 musical drama stars Prince as a young musician, known only as The Kid, who is struggling to make it in the competitive Minneapolis music scene. The film is a snapshot of the talent that made Prince one of the most influential and beloved musicians of his time. It’s a showcase of his incredible musicianship and showmanship. Prince's ability to convey emotion through his music is unparalleled, and his performances in the film are a testament to his talent as a songwriter, singer, and performer. Not to mention his acting in the movie is also impressive. He naturally portrays The Kid as a deep and flawed individual who is battling with personal and professional demons. Prince's performance in Purple Rain is a tour de force of musical and acting talent that will live on with his legacy forever.