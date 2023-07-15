Many feature films start out as shorts. The short version serves as proof of concept, giving prospective stars or producers a sense of what the final project will look like. This makes sense, as it's a lot less of a gamble than diving into a feature production right off the bat.

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which features that began as shorts are the best of all. They came up with many solid picks from a range of genres, including work by some of the most influential directors of all time.

10 'Bottle Rocket' (1996)

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Bottle Rocket is Wes Anderson's delightful debut about three eccentric characters — Anthony (Luke Wilson), Dignan (Owen Wilson), and Bob (Robert Musgrave) — who attempt to pull off a series of ill-conceived heists. Anderson hit the ground running, showcasing his signature visual style, deadpan humor, and unique blend of heart and quirkiness.

RELATED: 10 Best Creature Features of All Time, Ranked According to IMDb

"Wes Anderson made the short it was based on a year after he graduated, with Owen Wilson, who was his college roommate," said user morosco. The short was 13 minutes long, black-and-white, and was screened at the 1994 Sundance Film Festival, where it attracted the attention of producers.

9 'Good Will Hunting' (1997)

Image via Miramax

Matt Damon and Robin Williams deliver memorable performances in this feel-good drama about a brilliant but troubled janitor at MIT with a remarkable math talent. When a renowned professor discovers Will's genius, he chooses between pursuing his potential or succumbing to the familiar patterns of his troubled past.

RELATED: The 10 Best Movie Cameos, According to Reddit

"Matt started writing it for a class he was taking at Harvard," said user torchma. "It was supposed to be a one-act film until both Matt Damon and the teacher realized they were dealing with something bigger," added Redditor Lebby1074. Damon has said that the only scene from the original short that made it into the final film verbatim was the one where Will first meets therapist Dr. Maguire (Williams).

8 'District 9' (2009)

District 9 is Neill Blomkamp's remarkable debut. It is set in an alternate timeline where a spaceship appears above Johannesburg, South Africa, and its alien inhabitants take up refuge in shantytowns outside the city. The film was based on Blomkamp's six-minute short Alive in Joburg, also featuring lead actor Sharlto Copley.

RELATED: The 10 Best Movies Of 2007, Ranked

Alive in Joburg has impressive visual effects, reflecting Blomkamp's background as a 3D animator. The short introduces the iconic look of the "prawns," as well as the gritty documentary style that the film uses so well.

7 'Dark Star' (1974)

Image via Bryanston Distributing Company

Several Redditors named Dark Star, a sci-fi comedy directed by John Carpenter and co-written with Dan O'Bannon, as the best movie that started out as a short film. It's a zany, satirical movie that follows the misadventures of the exhausted crew members of the spacecraft Dark Star on a mission to destroy unstable planets to make way for future colonization.

Carpenter and O'Bannon originally made it when they were students at the University of Southern California. The first iteration of Dark Star was a 45-minute short shot on 16mm with a budget of six thousand dollars. Producer Jack Harrishelped expand it into a feature with 50 minutes of additional footage.

6 'Who's That Knocking At My Door?' (1967)

Image via Trimod Films

Who's That Knocking at My Door? is the debut film by Martin Scorsese, starring Harvey Keitel, a young man from New York City's Little Italy who grapples with his Catholic upbringing and societal pressures. He falls in love with a local girl (Zina Bethune) he meets at the State Island Ferry but can't accept an incident from her past.

"Who's That Knocking On My Door began as Scorsese's student thesis film at NYU, and then he took the original footage, recut, and expanded it into a feature. It premiered at the Chicago International Film Festival and pretty much launched his career," said user PatternLevel9798.

5 '9' (2009)

This animated movie occurs in a post-apocalyptic world where machines have wiped out humanity. A group of sentient rag dolls, each numbered from 1 to 9, awaken in the aftermath of the destruction. Led by the courageous and inquisitive 9 (voiced by Elijah Wood), they must navigate a dangerous and desolate landscape while uncovering the secrets of their existence.

"9 was expanded from an animated student project of the same name, made by [director] Shane Acker at the UCLA Animation Workshop. Tim Burton saw it and produced the feature-length version," said user ZorroMeansFox. The 11-minute short film version was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Short.

4 'Whiplash' (2014)

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Whiplash is Damien Chazelle's sharp drama about artistic greatness and the sacrifices it demands. Miles Teller plays Andrew, an ambitious young jazz drummer attending a prestigious music conservatory. Andrew's dreams of becoming one of the greats are put to the test when he encounters Terence Fletcher (J.K. Simmons), the school's renowned and ruthless music instructor.

The film began as an 18-minute short, also with J.K. Simmons as Fletcher but featuring Johnny Simmons rather than Teller as Andrew. The short was acclaimed, winning the Short Film Jury Prize at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival. "The short film (which was the 'Was I rushing or dragging?' scene) was made as a proof of concept so DC could get funding," user a_man_hs_no_username explains.

3 'Harold and Maude' (1971)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Harold and Maude is a quirky dark comedy directed by the legendary Hal Ashby. Harold Chasen (Bud Cort) is a young man obsessed with death, staging elaborate fake suicides for attention. His life changes when he strikes up an unlikely friendship with Maude (Ruth Gordon), an eccentric and free-spirited 79-year-old woman who embraces life with gusto.

"The screenplay [of Harold and Maude] by Colin Higgins began as his master's thesis for film school," Redditor readerf52 pointed out. The original version was just 20 minutes long. At the time, Higgins had a job cleaning the pool of film producer Edward Lewis, to whom he showed the script, eventually selling it to Paramount.

2 'THX 1138' (1971)

George Lucas's feature debut THX 1138, is set in a future where all aspects of life are tightly controlled by a totalitarian government. THX 1338 (Robert Duvall) is a factory worker who begins to question the restrictive nature of his existence and seeks to break free from the oppressive regime.

The movie began as a 15-minute short Lucas produced at the USC School of Cinematic Arts. It received positive reviews and drew the attention of Universal Studios exec Ned Tanen, who went on to produce American Graffiti. "THX-1138 is hugely under-appreciated. Some astonishing visuals, and while it has a lot of ['70s] sci-fi dystopia in it, the themes are solid," said user Expensive-Sentence66.

1 'Short Term 12' (2013)

Short Term 12 is a terrific indie drama set in a residential facility for at-risk teenagers. It features a killer cast, including Brie Larson, John Gallagher, Jr., Lakeith Stanfield, and Rami Malek. "Short Term 12 was originally made as a short film before it was a feature," pointed out user HarkonnenBeast.

Indeed, the film began as a 22-minute short, which director Destin Daniel Cretton created as part of his master's degree in film at San Diego State University. The story draws on his own experiences working at a facility for teenagers. The short also won that year's Short Film Jury Prize at Sundance and nabbed Cretton a Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting, helping him to expand it into a feature.

KEEP READING: The 30 Best Sci-Fi Movies of All Time, Ranked