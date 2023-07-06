Despite the overwhelming majority of impactful roles throughout cinematic history being tailored solely for men, there have been plenty of noteworthy times when women have commanded films with great presence, power, and impact. The recent shift in the industry that has seen more women cast in significant, important roles more often has given rise to the “strong woman” trope, something Redditors on r/AskReddit eagerly discussed.

Interestingly, the selection that the community conjured is rather vast, sprawling across genres to be inclusive of everything from iconic action heroines to characters from Disney animation. With great writing and strong performances, it cannot be denied that every one of these women was presented as a bona fide badass that all audiences admired and respected.

10 'The Mummy' (1999)

Image via Universal Pictures

A cult classic of fantasy action, The Mummy films struck a perfect balance between light entertainment, action excitement, and mild supernatural horror to be a suitably enthralling spectacle. Armed with a litany of magnificent characters, one that stood out to many fans was Rachel Weisz’s librarian and Egyptologist, Evelyn Carnahan.

While she does often show fear, she never succumbs to it and relies on her intelligence and knowledge to survive, something that Redditors voiced their appreciation for. The user ecstaticegg commented, “She is the one who really kills the mummy in the end too. The only one that was educated and studied enough to read the correct passage from the book.”

9 'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

A somewhat underrated modern action flick, Edge of Tomorrow follows a reluctant soldier who becomes stuck in a time loop while fighting against an invading alien race. The film has a fun edge, with Tom Cruise starring as the initially cowardly Bill Cage, but it also executed the strong woman trope to perfection with Emily Blunt’s co-starring role as Rita Vrataski.

A universally idolized war hero emblematic of humanity's fight to survive, her toughness is reinforced when it is revealed that she had been stuck in a similar time loop before, allowing Rita to serve not only as a great action heroine but as a mentor to Cage as well. Strawberrychampion had high praise for the film’s depiction of Vrataski, saying, “When a movie does it right you don’t even realize it. She is just a badass character that we love and respect.”

8 'Mad Max Fury Road' (2015)

Image via Village Roadshow Pictures

Mad Max: Fury Road became an instant action classic upon release, and not just for its titular character. Following Max (Tom Hardy) as he flees the war boys, it also prominently featured Furiosa (Charlize Theron) as a rogue soldier escaping the wrath of a violent tyrant along with the villain’s harem of slave wives.

In addition to being an epic action extravaganza, it also excelled at giving female characters a great presence in a genre that has typically been reserved for dominant male characters. While Furiosa was the obvious standout, the user BoringPerson67 was eager to point out all the film’s strong female characters, commenting, “Furiosa, the brides, the old women are all solid characters.”

7 'Mulan' (1998)

Image via Beuna Vista Pictures Distribution

Great female characters aren’t limited just to live-action films. There have been plenty of animated heroines who have excelled, with few eclipsing the impact of the titular character of Disney’s Mulan. The film follows a maiden in China who, upon learning her ailing father could be drafted into the army, disguises herself as a man to take his place.

A powerful story of family and honor, Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) is as true a hero of animated cinema. The user lo_profundo highlighted the character's qualities and how important they proved to be, stating, “She saved China because she used her strengths to her advantage. I think that that’s much more valuable to young girls than some emotionally dead, oversexualized character who has no visible flaws.”

6 'Lilo & Stitch' (2002)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Another wonderful example of feminine strength in an animated film, Redditor’s highlighted Nani (Tia Carrere) from Lilo & Stitch as an example of the strong woman trope which both children and adults can appreciate. With the film following Lilo’s friendship with a reckless alien, Nani is the ever-watchful and protective carer of her little sister in the wake of their parents’ deaths.

Making great sacrifices concerning her own dreams and desires to keep Lilo with her, Nani is effectively a single parent providing for her little sister while having to fend off Child Protective Services. The user ZijoeLocs commented, “She was just 19 holding down an entire house, raising her little “off beat” sister, and then CPS breathing down her back.”

5 'Fargo' (1996)

Image via Gramercy Pictures

The Coen brothers certainly have a way with characters. As a winding, comedic crime drama with far-fetched subplots and an off-kilter demeanor, Fargo stands as one of the duo’s best films, and4 it also holds one of their best characters in Marge Gunderson (Frances McDormand), a simple cop trying to unravel the chaos befalling her small town.

Marge is never presented as being a super sleuth or a hardened policewoman with a jaded past, but as an ordinary person with logic and decency who is ultimately disappointed, though never shocked, at the greed and violence in the world around her. Praising the character, the user CompleteDisplay7141 simply said, “Not sexy, not crazy. Just methodical, competent and right.”

4 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Image via TriStar Productions

A true action classic, Terminator 2: Judgment Day is a timeless blockbuster following the T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) as he protects John Connor (Edward Furlong) from an even more advanced killing machine. While Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) gradually developed throughout the first film, the sequel introduced her as a whole new figure, a self-trained soldier hellbent on destroying Skynet.

The user GuyFromDeathValley commented, “I think Sarah Connor is simply the default definition for a strong female lead, or even a badass woman. I mean, she started out as just a woman working as a waitress in a diner, and ended up being a selfmade soldier prepared to fight judgment day.”

3 'Legally Blonde' (2001)

Image via MGM

While Legally Blonde found instant success as a cheerful romantic comedy, it has since experienced a resurgence as its deeper meanings have been further explored. It follows Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon), a popular sorority queen who, after being dumped by her boyfriend for a smarter girl, enrolls in the college he is studying at to win him back but proves a more poignant point in the process.

In addition to having an enjoyable romantic plot, it also excels at tearing down stereotypes associated with women. The user, sylinmino greatly appreciated the film and its approach, saying, “I love this one because it’s a great deconstruction of how more feminine interests and hobbies are perceived.”

2 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1993)

Image via Orion Pictures

The Silence of the Lambs is one of the greatest psychological thrillers ever made, following an FBI cadet’s investigation into an at-large serial killer and her collaboration with detained psychologist Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). Interestingly, Clarice (Jodie Foster) is never presented as being similar to her male colleagues, with the film purposefully emphasizing her small stature and femininity as an isolating amid a world of men.

The approach made Clarice’s strength, determination, and mental fortitude stand out even more. The user madcats323 highlighted this: "She’s tough, she’s courageous, she’s not afraid to go after Gumb alone, but what the movie really showcases is her mental strength.”

1 'Alien' (1979)

Image via 20th Century Fox

In addition to being one of the greatest and most enduring horror movies ever made, Alien also boasts one of the most iconic female characters ever put to screen. Portrayed by Sigourney Weaver, Ellen Ripley starts the film as just one of an ordinary crew of space truckers, but her qualities are gradually revealed when an alien is let loose on the ship and starts killing the crew one by one.

Among the many attributes that made Ripley such a superb movie hero were her intuition and intelligence, which the user Jmen4Ever pointed out. Quoting a popular meme about Alien, the Redditor commented, “Alien is a movie where nobody listens to the smart woman, and then they all die except for the smart woman and her cat. Four stars.”

KEEP READING: 15 Strongest Female Characters From Pixar Movies, Ranked