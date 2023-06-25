One of the signature tropes of horror films is something nasty happening in the background. Sometimes it's a jump scare, other times a slow, drawn-out reveal that's full of dread. Some background scares are so subtle and "blink-and-you-miss-it" that their effect is subliminal, adding to the viewer's sense of unease without them really knowing why.

Redditor restrictednumber1996 posted on r/horror (a forum otherwise known as 'Dreadit' with 2.7 million subscribers) asking for people's "Scariest 'something in the background' moment". The top upvoted films include supernatural beings, stalkers, demons and aliens, in genres ranging from arthouse horror to campy franchise installments.

10 'Annabelle: Creation' (2017)

In this origin story film for The Conjuring's famous creepy doll, orphans play hide and seek in an old house with a troubled history. During a game of hide and seek, one of the orphans – Linda (Lulu Wilson) – hides under the stairs and captures a glimpse of the doll before it suddenly vanishes.

But if you watch this scene closely, the viewer will see it's not just Annabelle waiting for Linda. The glowing eyes and mouth of a smirking demon appear above the doll's shoulder. Redditor StringTheory2113 described the "gut reaction" they had to the scene as causing "this kind of cold fear that not many things can capture".

9 'The Descent' (2005)

In director Neil Marshall's The Descent, a group of spelunkers become lost in an unmapped cave system. If that isn't unfortunate enough, the group has an intensely nasty surprise when they put on their night goggles – and realize they're not alone. The caves are inhabited by 'crawlers' – pale, cannibalistic humanoids – and, as Holly's (Nora-Jane Noone) night vision reveals, there's one standing right behind them.

This scene from The Descent is a classic jump scare. Redditors discussed how the presence of the crawlers is teased earlier in the film, with one user commenting "there’s a couple where the camera tries to lead you to it but doesn’t outright force you to see it".

8 'IT: Chapter One' (2017)

Image via Warner Bros.

A shape-shifting killer clown named Pennywise is haunting the sewers of Derry, with only the town's children aware of his presence. In IT: Chapter One, the first of director Andy Muschiettia's two-part adaption of Stephen King's novel, adult characters are filmed from below, looking up – in the same style as Pennywise – to reflect the vulnerability of the children.

Pennywise, or something suggesting him, is present in the background of nearly every scene. This includes a creepy librarian who lingers behind Ben (Jeremy Ray Taylor), out of focus but just clear enough to be visibly leering. Redditors praised the subtly chilling moment, along with other background scares like Pennywise appearing (and shifting) in a town mural.

7 'Sinister' (2012)

Image via Lionsgate

Ellison (Ethan Hawke) is a true crime writer who moves with his family to a murder house, in the hope it will inspire a bestseller (what could possibly go wrong). He finds a box of super 8 snuff films showing exactly what happened to the previous, and other, families – murdered (horribly) via a child possessed by the demon Bughuul.

The viewer's first glimpse of Bughuul in Sinister is a subtle one – while Ellison is facing away from his computer, the demon's image briefly appears on his monitor. Redditor conspiringdawg commented "that one got me pretty bad; I didn't know anything about the movie coming in and had assumed up to that point that it wasn't a supernatural horror".

6 'Signs' (2002)

M. Night Shyamalan's foray into aliens stars Mel Gibson as Graham, a former priest turned farmer, who discovers crop circles (the titular Signs) in his corn. One night, his daughter Bo (Abigail Breslin) wakes him up for a glass of water and to announce she "saw a monster". Graham takes Bo back to bed and briefly glances outside her window – only to glimpse a humanoid silhouette standing on the roof of their barn.

As a horror film Signs works best when it avoids directly showing the aliens. The background hints of extraterrestrial presence help powerfully build suspense, but culminate in a somewhat disappointing final reveal. Of the barn roof scene, which happens early in the film, Sinfirmitas commented that it "scares me so much and also there’s a building with a flat roof right across from my bedroom window so I never look out".

5 'Inside' (2007)

In this new wave French horror film, a heavily pregnant Sarah (Alysson Paradis) is stalked in her home by a woman (Béatrice Dalle) who wants her baby. The latter initially seems to vanish after Sarah calls the police, but her continuing presence in the house is revealed by several barely perceptible background shots.

In one such scene, Sarah dozes on her couch while the woman briefly appears in the darkened doorway behind her. CramHammerMan described this Inside moment as "absolutely bonkers...it's terrifying but also incredible that even the viewer can't really see it until they look at it for a bit".

4 'It Follows' (2014)

Image via RADiUS-TWC

A casual hook-up leaves Jay (Maika Monroe) cursed with a demonic entity hell-bent on killing her, until such time she has sex with someone else and passes on the curse. The entity – visible only to those it follows – can take on any form. It can only move at a walking pace but never stops pursuing its victims. Jay and her friends flee to a lake house, only for the entity to appear as one of them – Yara (Olivia Luccardi) – and suddenly attack.

It Followsspecializes in long, drawn-out sequences that build dread, teaching the viewer to constantly watch the background for any unusual, slow-moving figures. For the moment at the beach, as ArcticFlower00 comments "the quietness of the scene so helps". The viewer can quickly identify the background figure as Yara, only for a stomach-lurching realization when the real Yara is shown paddling in the lake.

3 'Insidious' (2010)

Insidious is famous for its red demon jump scare, but Redditors voted for an earlier, more subtle moment in the film as having the best background horror. The camera follows Renai (Rose Byrne) tidying up around the house, picking up dirty dishes and rubbish. She pauses briefly to put shirts in a laundry basket – and fails to notice (as did many viewers) there is a boy in period clothing standing with his back to her.

Renai only notices the boy-ghost when she's putting out the garbage, and looks through the window to see him dancing around the record player (to 'Tiptoe through the tulips' just to heighten the creepy factor). Insane92 commented "that scene absolutely made my blood run cold when she walked right past him just standing there".

2 'Hereditary' (2018)

In director Ari Aster's brutal exploration of family grief, 16-year-old Peter (Alex Wolff) is stalked by the demon Paimon. His recently deceased Grandmother is revealed to have been the leader of a King Paimon cult, as are several members of his mother Annie's (Toni Collette) grief support group. Paimon wants Peter as a new host, and successfully possesses Annie.

Peter wakes up in his room at night and doesn't notice a barely perceptible Annie levitating in the top corner. Quetzythejedi recalled the "great" experience of watching Hereditary and this scene in theaters: "people slowly whispering to each other 'omg' as they realized she was up there is a vivid movie watching memory."

1 'The Ritual' (2017)

The Ritual sees four friends on a hiking trip in Sweden, where they are hunted by an ancient, evil entity. The supernatural creature keeps out of sight, camouflaging into the trees, save for the occasional glimpse – in one highly memorable scene – of its hand.

The friends are picked off one by one, as the plot shifts to a story about an ancient Norse God that demands sacrifices. Redditors agreed the earlier, subtle scares were most effective, with addisonavenue describing the hand scene as a "Five second horror story moment" and stankyjanky1 the "Best shot in the whole damn film".

