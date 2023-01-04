Hamlet is up there with the likes of Macbeth and Romeo and Juliet as one of William Shakespeare's most famous plays. It's an epic, violent tragedy that takes multiple hours to act out in full, thanks to having a large cast of engaging characters who are all involved in its story about family conflict, betrayal, and death (so, so much death).

Its popularity also means it's got more film adaptations than most Shakespeare plays. The following 10 are among the most well-known movies that either adapt Hamlet or feature plots heavily inspired by the iconic play's narrative. They're ranked below by their average rating on IMDb, and collectively show how applicable the story of Hamlet is to various genres, periods in history, and cultures.

'Hamlet' (2000) - 5.9/10

It's ironic that this adaptation of Hamlet aimed to update the story into a modern-day New York City setting, yet by being so clearly set around the turn of the millennium, it's ended up "aging" worse than most adaptations that are set centuries ago. In the film's defense, those behind it likely didn't know how fast technology was going to advance, and how quickly Blockbuster was going to become obsolete (in the film, it's where Hamlet has his "To be or not to be" soliloquy).

It makes it an accidental period piece in hindsight, but at least it stands out as far as adaptations go. For anyone who loves late 90s/early 2000s aesthetics and/or Ethan Hawke, it's probably one take on the iconic play that's worth a watch.

'The Banquet' (2006) - 6.4/10

The Banquet is a Chinese film that loosely adapts Hamlet into a historical setting that's also slightly fantastical. The story here takes place more than 1000 years ago, and is kicked off with the actions of a murderous uncle, but ultimately builds to an extensive (and violent) banquet where numerous characters collide.

The plot might be familiar to those who know Hamlet well, but the fact that The Banquet adds martial arts into the mix makes it unique, given that's something that couldn't exactly be done on stage. Overall, it's a solid addition to the ever-growing list of Hamlet movies that manages to add something new to the mix.

'Hamlet' (1990) - 6.7/10

Hamlet (1990) is notable for starring Mel Gibson as the Prince of Denmark, but can also be singled out as the one where the title character has a terrible haircut. Otherwise, it sort of blends into the crowd when it comes to Hamlet adaptations, seeing as it plays things straight when it comes to adapting the original text, and forgoes adding any genres besides basic "drama" to the mix.

It was far from director Franco Zeffirelli's first Shakespeare adaptation, as he'd previously directed The Taming of The Shrew in 1967 and Romeo and Juliet in 1968. The latter of those is particularly well-regarded for being one of the best film adaptations of a Shakespeare play, and even if Zeffirelli's Hamlet is still seen as decent, it couldn't quite measure up to 1968's Romeo and Juliet.

'The Northman' (2022) - 7.1/10

If there's one thing that The Northman does exceptionally well, it's highlighting the cyclical nature of revenge and the way violence can continue to inspire more violence until there's no one left to be violent. Speaking of violence: the movie has a ton of it.

Interestingly, The Northman might not quite be an adaptation of Hamlet, given it's based on the Scandinavian legend of Amleth, which itself inspired Hamlet. However, given Hamlet's ultimately overshadowed its predecessor, The Northman does end up feeling like another take on that familiar story, but thankfully contains a few surprises for those who think they know the original text well (plus a good deal more action than most Hamlet movies).

'Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead' (1990) - 7.3/10

Rosencrantz & Guildenstern re-frames Hamlet to focus on two of its minor characters who tend to be cut out of most film adaptations. Those two characters are none other than Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, and they spend much of the movie having philosophical conversations about their existence and lack of purpose in life in a way that's consistently very meta.

It's an odd movie, and its sense of humor isn't going to be for everyone. Also, for as clever as the premise is, the whole thing is fairly one-note and repetitive, considering it's almost two hours long. At least it's unique and undoubtedly entertaining in parts, and benefits hugely from having Tim Roth and Gary Oldman in the titular roles.

'Hamlet' (1948) - 7.6/10

1948's Hamlet is the only direct Shakespeare adaptation to have won Best Picture. Sure, West Side Story (1961) also won the top prize at the Oscars, but that's based on a musical that drastically modernized Romeo and Juliet. And while 1998's Shakespeare in Love is (loosely) about the man itself, it's not an adaptation of one of his plays.

In essence, this take on Hamlet is a direct, simple, and perfectly efficient one. It trims the play down to a still fairly epic 2.5 hours, and showcases Laurence Olivier at the height of his powers as both an actor and director. It might not stand out now, 75 years later, but it was an undoubtedly impressive film for its time.

'Hamlet' (1996) - 7.8/10

Kenneth Branagh's 1996 adaptation of Hamlet is easily the longest, clocking in just over four hours. It would be difficult to feasibly make an adaptation longer without adding material, given this version is notable for adapting the entire play to the big screen.

This results in a movie that might well be too long and exhausting for some viewers, but the epic scope achieved through such an ambitious adaptation of the play is undeniable. For Shakespeare purists out there, there's a good chance this would have to rank as one of the very best films based on one of his works, given it leaves nothing on the cutting room floor.

'The Bad Sleep Well' (1960) - 8.0/10

The Bad Sleep Well is one of many underrated Akira Kurosawa movies that gets buried under the likes of more popular movies like Seven Samurai, Ran, and Yojimbo. As far as adaptations go, it's fairly loose, having less in common with its source material than Kurosawa's 1957 take on Macbeth (Throne of Blood) did.

It transports things to mid-20th century Japan, and follows a young man who seeks revenge on a powerful industrialist who he holds responsible for his father's death. Murder, madness, and human corruption are explored in both Hamlet and The Bad Sleep Well, and the film captures the spirit of the source material well, even if numerous aspects of the plot itself are quite different.

'Haider' (2014) - 8.0/10

Haider is an Indian film that takes the story of Hamlet and sets it in Kashmir during the 1990s. At 160 minutes long, it's one of the longest adaptations of Hamlet out there, and one of the most explosive, unwilling to shy away from the violent consequences of its protagonist's quest for revenge after his father dies in mysterious circumstances.

Even though it's one of the most recent Hamlet adaptations, it's already among the highest-rated, with an 8.0/10 on IMDb and a similarly impressive 88% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Just like the title character himself, it seems like nothing will stop Hamlet's persistent rampage throughout pop culture.

'The Lion King' (1994) - 8.5/10

While the idea of adapting Hamlet into a family-friendly Disney movie might sound absurd on paper, it led to one of the most acclaimed animated movies of all time. And yes, though The Lion King is far from a direct adaptation, it does feature the protagonist's father being murdered by a treacherous uncle, with the protagonist then setting out to avenge the killing and right the injustice that was committed.

Thankfully, things end much better here for the main character, Simba, than things usually do for characters based on Hamlet. And even if that means The Lion King isn't nearly as dark as most versions of Hamlet, at the same time, most animated Disney movies aren't nearly as dark as The Lion King.

