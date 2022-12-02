Sometimes combining two film genres that don't seem to go together results in a magnificent creation. Comedy and romance were never intended to coexist, but today they are the most widely watched movie genre ever. Sometimes the best things emerge from the most unexpected places, like Western and science fiction.

Time travel, teleportation, aliens, and space travel are elements from the sci-fi genre while the Western genre is known for its cowboys, shootouts, outlaws, and descriptions of wilderness and vast landscapes. The combination of these things, which never seem to belong with each other, is the most thrilling and enjoyable one ever in movies of various ages.

'Cowboys & Aliens' (2011)

Jon Favreau’s Cowboys & Aliens is based on Scott Mitchell Rosenberg’s 2006 Platinum Studios graphic novel of the same name. In order to save a group of villagers who have been taken by aliens, an amnesiac bandit (Daniel Craig), a wealthy cattleman (Harrison Ford), and an enigmatic traveler (Olivia Wilde) must band together.

Beautifully conceived and filled with insane action scenes that are truly original, the film is undoubtedly the ideal escapist fantasy of the Weird West. Moreover, Cowboys & Aliens is unquestionably the first Western science fiction that comes to mind for this genre’s fans since it delivers on the promise of an intriguing genre mash-up with a superb cast and renowned writing team.

'Westworld' (1973)

Westworld takes place in an amusement park for affluent tourists that offers its visitors the chance to live out their desires by using robots that can fulfill any request. Then, when two of the tourists decide to go on a wild west adventure, but due to a computer malfunction, they discover that a robot gunslinger is now stalking them.

Westworld is a superb sci-fi film with a memorable villain played by Yul Brynner and successfully brings director Michael Crichton’s vision to the screen. Additionally, the movie is a crisp, far-reaching one that seamlessly combines the Western and sci-fi genres into a feast for the eyes that is still in demand and relevant today.

'The Rover' (2014)

The Rover is a contemporary Western film directed by David Michôd and based on Michôd and Joel Edgerton’s story that is set in the Australian outback ten years after a major financial crisis. The film follows a cold-blooded nomad (Guy Pearce) who travels through the scorched Australian outback in search of the thieves of his automobile, his last remaining asset.

The Rover is an unorthodox, challenging, but satisfying viewing with compelling performances and competent direction. Despite not fully pursuing its lonely, neo-noir Western themes, the movie is still excruciatingly emotional and prone to violent outbursts.

'Back To The Future: Part III' (1990)

Back to the Future: Part III is the third and final installment in the Back To The Future franchise. The film continues to follow Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), who is stuck in 1955 and receives written instructions from Doctor Brown (Christopher Lloyd) on where to find the DeLorean time machine. Marty, though, decides to help out his friend after discovering an unfortunate truth that complicates everything.

The movie marks a comeback to form a satisfying trilogy finale and a good time in the Old West. The third Back To The Future installment is a triumphant fusion of humor, science fiction, romance, and the Western due to its straightforward plot, wide openness of its use of space, and fascination with the Western genre, which Robert Zemeckis obviously had fun constructing.

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' (2018)

Solo: A Star Wars Story is the second Star Wars anthology film, following 2016 Rogue One. The film takes place ten years before the events of the original Star Wars and follows Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and Chewbacca’s (Joonas Suotamo) experience as they join a robbery in the criminal underworld.

Solo manages to include excellent action set pieces, advances our knowledge of the characters we know, and even leaves the door open for future young Han Solo adventures despite not being well appreciated by both fans and critics. Moreover, another thing Solo achieved well is the Western feel it gave the movie, which may not have made it a fantastic Star Wars movie but an enjoyable Western sci-fi.

'Young Ones' (2014)

Young Ones takes place in the near future when the water has turned into the most valuable and diminishing resource on the globe, and follows Ernest Holm (Michael Shannon), a farmer who resides with his children Jerome (Kodi Smit-McPhee) and Mary (Elle Fanning) and protects his farm from thieves, manages the supply lines, and strives to restore the soil. Mary's boyfriend, who has more ambitious goals, wants the land for himself and will do whatever it takes to get it.

The film blends the greatest aspects of science fiction and the Western to create a coming-of-age story that manages to avoid the clichés of both genres. Additionally, the similarly brilliant cast gives excellent performances that may be a cause to see this movie.

'The Burrowers' (2008)

The Burrowers follows a group of brave men who set out to locate and bring back a family of settlers who unexpectedly disappeared from their house. The party prepares for regular combat believing that the culprits are a pack of ferocious natives, but they quickly learn that the true opponent lurks below.

It's a rare Hollywood horror movie that's beautifully filmed and has a solid script and is more interested in character interactions and behavior than the enigmatic supernatural forces that drive the plot. Moreover, it is a fantastic combination of a Western, horror, and monster movie with a committed frontier sensibility, making it a fun genre watch.

'Outland' (1981)

Outland centers on Marshal O'Niel (Sean Connery), who is posted to a mining colony on Io, one of Jupiter's moons. He quickly comes across miners who are losing their lives as a result of using illegal amphetamines. Following the trail, O'Niel must now be cautious because he now becomes the new target.

This space-traveling actioner is an enjoyable, competent, and distinctive mash-up of genre flicks, with its climax featuring an exciting mixing of Western showdowns in sci-fi settings. Connery has another stellar performance, as he always creates a steadfast, and strong protagonist despite the movie's numerous plot holes.

'The Valley of Gwangi' (1969)

The Valley of Gwangi follows Tuck Kirby (James Franciscus), a cowboy, who captures an Allosaurus residing in the Forbidden Valley and transports it to a Mexican circus in an effort to gain fame and money. It comes out that his victim, known as the Gwangi, dislikes being exposed in public.

Cowboys vs dinosaurs is an exciting high-concept premise that is masterfully executed in The Valley of Gwangi. By modern CGI standards, the movie appears fairly dated, but the visual effects and stop-motion work are still rather good enough to hold viewers’ attention throughout. In addition, the movie is one of the few from the beginning of this genre that enthusiasts should watch.

'Wild Wild West' (1999)

Based on the wildly successful 1960s TV show of the same name, Wild Wild West follows a war hero, James West (Will Smith) as he joins forces with the US Marshal Artemis Gordon (Kevin Kline), a gadget inventor to prevent President Grant (also Kline) from being assassinated.

Even if it's not the best movie in this genre and obviously didn't win over reviewers and audiences, the movie is still a superb illustration of how sci-fi and Western genres may be combined well. The movie is a superb and exciting example of its genre, with loads of spectacular action scenes, satisfying shootouts, explosions, interesting toys, and engaging acting.

