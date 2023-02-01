Fairy tales are some of the oldest kinds of stories, defined loosely by the presence of magic, mythology, and other fanciful beings. This broad categorization means that hundreds of thousands of fairy tales exist, sometimes to teach lessons, other times to entertain. It's no wonder then that plenty of fantasy films also fall into this category.

In the last few decades, with the release of films like Shrek, most modern fairy tales satirize old ones by poking fun at their most popular tropes. While this can be fun from time to time, it's always good to remind ourselves of the magic of fairy tales that make them timeless across all generations.

1 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

After a storm rips up her farmhouse, Dorothy (Judy Garland) and her dog Toto find themselves in the magical land of Oz. She inherits a pair of ruby slippers after her house lands on a wicked which, and is told of a wizard who could help her get home. Joined by a scarecrow (Ray Bolger), a tin man (Jack Haley), and a cowardly lion (Bert Lahr), Dorothy ventures to find the wizard while evading the Wicked Witch of the West (Margaret Hamilton), who wants the ruby slippers for herself.

Many people consider The Wizard of Oz to be one of the greatest films of all time, and it's easy to see why. The characters are iconic archetypes that are each lovable thanks to strong dialogue and unforgettable performances. The film also looks and feels like a fairy tale, especially through its use of colors and costumes.

2 'The Last Unicorn' (1982)

After overhearing a conversation between two hunters, a unicorn (Mia Farrow) fears that she may be the last of her kind. This is confirmed by a butterfly (Robert Klein), who tells her that a Red Bull controlled by King Haggard (Sir Christopher Lee) drove them away long ago. She leaves her forest to find this Red Bull and picks up some unlikely companions.

The Last Unicorn lives in a world where fairytale tropes are written into the fabric of the world. Everyone has their own role to play, which spawns interesting drama from bitter resignation or longing for a different role. The animation by Topcraft is also gorgeous and looks like the pictures of a medieval storybook have come alive.

3 'Legend' (1985)

As Princess Lili (Mia Sara) visits her forest-dwelling friend, Jack in the Green (Tom Cruise), they come upon the last two unicorns in the world. Unfortunately, a gang of goblins kills the stallion and steals its horn so the Lord of Darkness (Tim Curry) can plunge the world into darkness and cold. Now Jack, Lili, and their faerie friends must keep the mare safe while trying to retrieve the horn.

Legend's story doesn't do much to break the mold of fairytale stories, but it's told in a satisfactory way and elevated by impressive effects and performances. The set of the forest is beautifully constructed, and the makeup on everyone sells them as believable faeries, dwarves, demons, and goblins. Special mention goes to Meg Mucklebones (Robert Picardo), a swamp hag who remains one of the best-looking witches in any fantasy film.

4 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

As a young boy (Fred Savage) is sick in bed, his grandfather (Peter Falk) reads a story to him about a girl named Buttercup (Robin Wright). After her lover, Westley (Cary Elwes), is believed to have died at sea, she is betrothed to Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon). However, a trio of outlaws kidnaps her to start a war, only to be followed by a mysterious man in black.

The Princess Bride is one of those movies that has something for all audiences. Along with fantastical locations and daring sword fights, it also has beautiful moments of romance and excellent banter between all of its characters. Many of the film's lines have become iconic, though none so much as the practiced catchphrase of the Spanish fencer, Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin).

5 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

In a poor provincial town lives Belle (Paige O'Hara), an inventor's daughter who longs for adventure and acceptance. When her father is made the prisoner of a beast (Robbie Benson), she selflessly offers to take his place. Though at first terrified of her captor, she slowly warms to him as she sees the humanity behind the monster.

Beauty and the Beast was the first animated movie to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture. Audiences fell in love with the timeless story, gorgeous animation, and unforgettable characters. Though it lost Best Picture to Silence of the Lambs, it did win Best Score thanks to the amazing talent of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

6 'Hook' (1991)

From director Steven Spielberg comes the story of a grown-up Peter Pan (Robin Williams), who has forgotten his time in Neverland and started a family. Unfortunately, he is so absorbed in his work that he isn't able to be there when they need him. One day, Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman) kidnaps his children to lure Peter back to Neverland and settle their unfinished business.

Though not one of Spielberg's best films, Hook presents an exciting story about a fairy-tale hero who grows up. It still has Spielberg's usual heart and emotional pathos, especially regarding Peter and his kids, and all the actors give memorable performances. Besides the two leads, special mention must go to Bob Hoskins, who is hilarious as Smee.

7 'Anastasia' (1997)

In 1917, the Romanov family is deposed and killed, though their youngest daughter, Anastasia (Meg Ryan), survives with amnesia. When she matures, she sets off to find her lost identity with nothing but a locket that reads, "Together in Paris." Coincidentally, she runs into a con man named Dmitri (John Cusack) who hopes to pass Ana off as the missing princess to claim a reward from her grandmother (Angela Lansbury).

Anastasia offers an example of how to take historical events and turn them into a modern fairy tale. It offers audiences a fun story about self-discovery and romance, while also encouraging them to research the real events by not shying away from some of the darker parts of this period of Russian history. Given that director Don Bluth got his start working at Disney, it's no wonder this film captured audience's attention.

8 'Bartok The Magnificent' (1999)

Before the events of Anastasia, Bartok the bat (Hank Azaria) lived as a conman who scammed people of their money with tales of heroic adventures. That is until the young czar goes missing, and he is tasked with retrieving him. This takes Bartok deep into the Iron Forest to confront the witch Baba Yaga (Andrea Martin).

Bartok The Magnificent shows that Bluth can make his own fairy tales alongside adapting original stories. The plot is simple and fun, with plenty of riddles, trials, and crazy magic to delight audiences. Due to being a home release, the animation isn't as grand as Bluth's other projects, but it works perfectly for the smaller, more lighthearted story.

9 'Stardust' (2007)

When a young half-fae named Tristan Thorn (Charlie Cox) decrees that he will recover a fallen star for his beloved Victoria's (Sienna Miller) hand in marriage. After crossing the wall that leads to the magic kingdom of Stormhold, he discovers that the star has taken the form of a woman named Yvaine (Claire Danes). The quest home involves perils in the form of sky pirates, murderous princes, and witches.

Stardust remains very close to Neil Gaiman's book. This means audiences aren't deprived of Gaiman's signature style of witty and insightful interpretations of classic tropes and character types. What changes the film does make are generally positive, such as the theatrical Captain Shakespeare (Robert De Niro)

10 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

This sleeper hit of 2022 sees Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) reduced to the last of his nine lives. After a near-fatal encounter with a wolf (Wagner Moura), he decides to hang up his boots and hat and retire. That is until he learns of a map that can lead to a wishing star that can help him keep the legend alive.

While Shrek satirized fairy tales, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish embraces them and their clichés. The quest to find the wishing star provides the framework for a strong story about one's mortality and the importance of loved ones. Thanks to word of mouth, the film became one of the best-animated releases of 2022.