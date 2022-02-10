When it comes to the movies, sometimes audiences don’t come anywhere close to relating to the feelings, sights, and events being played out on the screen. As fun as it was to watch Independence Day, let's say, there was no viewer thinking, “This reminds me of the time I was in that alien invasion. I totally know what that’s like!” And no one is watching Billy Madison proclaiming, “Oh yeah, this is just like the time I went back to elementary school as an adult!” However, most of us know what it’s like to party. And some of us even know what it’s like when the party takes a drastic turn. Whether it’s a high school graduation final hurrah like Superbad, a Christmas party like in Die Hard, or a celebration of a friend's ending of bachelorhood like Bachelor Party, the feeling of being at a party is one that stays with you forever.

When you watch a movie that revolves around a party, it’s easy to sit back and reminisce about those old ragers. For those of you who’d like a push towards that old partying feeling, we’ve put together a cornucopia of celebration with this list of movies that revolve around a party.

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Just like plenty of cinema-tales of its time, the '90s classic Can't Hardly Wait, possesses the qualities of a UN meeting. You’ve got each of your groups properly represented: the jocks, the geeks, the popular girls, brains, etc. Add alcohol, hormones and multiple interconnecting storylines, and you get this teen party comedy.

Although it heads in several directions, the film mainly follows Preston (Ethan Embry), who’s a social, yet self-conscious graduate, hoping this end-of-year high school party will present him the perfect opportunity to ask out his longtime crush, Amanda (Jennifer Love Hewitt). With teen party animals crossing in an out of multiple storylines, which include a personal sexual quest from Kenny (Seth Green), as well as a popular group “infiltration” by loser William (Charlie Korsmo), Can't Hardly Wait is banger of a film that has a John Hughes flavor all over it. Which means, of course, every character changes for the better and ends with a completely different life-conclusion that will help propel them towards college.

House Party (1990)

At the beginning of the 90s, hip-hop combo Kid n’ Play (Christopher Reid and Christopher Martin) helped fortify the new trend of musical artists releasing comedies, with director/writer Reginald Hudlin’s film, House Party. The movie starts with Play, a high school student, announcing to his friends that he will be throwing a house party thanks to his parents heading out of town for vacation. No one is more excited about this plan than Play’s best friend, Kid. However, that excitement is quickly squashed when Kid is thrust into a fight with a group of bullies. Already on behavior watch, Kid’s father catches wind of the school altercation and forbids him from attending his best friend’s party. Of course, without Kid, there is no Kid n’ Play, so he naturally sneaks out to attend the party.

At first, Kid's undisciplined decision appears to be worth it, as the party is everything he and Play dreamed of. That is, until those same bullies arrive to get revenge. But that’s not going to stop the fun as the bullies are momentarily thwarted, and the boys could go back to their partying hijinks. Of course, the “rule of 3's'' insists that the bullies come around for another shot at beating the boys down, but they manage to get out of the situation with the one skill they know how to use best, rapping!

Bachelor Party (1984)

Oh, the good old days when Tom Hanks churned out comedy after comedy! One of his earliest was Bachelor Party, where Hanks plays Rick Gassko, a school bus driver who shocks his friends when he reveals that he’s going to marry his high-society girlfriend Debi (Tawny Kitaen). Believing Rick would never get married, his shocked friends decide to throw him a killer bachelor party at an upscale hotel.

Naturally, and only in a way the comedic actor formerly known as Tom Hanks can, the party plan goes off the rails. With a previously made promise to his fiancé to remain faithful, Rick finds himself in a twisted web of strippers, booze, and mayhem. The partying debacle all leads to an inevitable showdown between Rick and Cole (Robert Presscot), his fiancé‘s ex-boyfriend, who believes he is the right man for her.

Die Hard (1988)

That advice, of course, is not what John McLean (Bruce Willis) takes in the 1988 film, Die Hard.

For those who don’t know, Die Hard follows McLean, a New York cop, trying to reconcile with his wife Holly (Bonnie Badelia), who has taken a prominent job opportunity in Los Angeles. With the champagne flowing, and the mistletoes out, what better place to rekindle the flame than at her company's office party? That is, until foreign terrorists take every party goer hostage in order to steal a massive fortune out of the companies impenetrable bank vault. Yippee Ki Yay!

Superbad (2007)

In a case of “it’s more about the journey, then the destination,” Superbad brings together friends Evan (Michael Cera), Seth (Jonah Hill), and Fogell (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), who thirst for more than the repetitive hanging out with each other/drinking warm beer in the basement nights. Their goal in this story is to not only get to a high school party, but to get with the girls they believe they actually have a shot with.

What starts off with the boys believing that they are going to be the sole providers of alcohol for the upcoming soiree, then turns into an epic journey across town with unexpected obstacles along the way. These obstacles include two sympathetic, yet crazy cops (Seth Rogen and Bill Hader), a beer-filled detergent container, and a blood stain that shall go unexplained. Of course, without risk there is no reward, and the party itself, along with all the life lessons it brings, makes it worth the effort.

This Is The End (2013)

The movie follows Jay Baruchel and Seth Rogen, as they attend James Franco‘s brand-new housewarming party. There, stars fill the space from wall to wall, all buzzing from each other's glowing fame. However, catastrophe does not spare the famous as the partygoers, and just about everyone else in the world, suddenly experience Armageddon. Now, with the world crumbling around them, they must hold up in John Franco‘s fortress, while figuring out the best way to survive. Of course, it’s quickly obvious that Hollywood megastars aren’t properly trained in disaster-survival situations; especially when they don’t come with a script to tell them what to do.

Project X (2012)

It’s refreshing, and actually rare, to see a found footage movie that doesn’t involve some sort of horrific event or natural disaster. Project X uniquely combines the found footage genre with teen-comedy to produce this 2012 film. The movie follows Thomas (Thomas Mann), and his friends JB (Jonathan Daniel Brown) and Costa (Oliver Cooper), who all attend your typical high school in Pasadena, California. Being the good friends that they are, JB and Costa decide to throw a house birthday party for Thomas, with hopes of boosting their social stock, as well as provide the perfect courtship setting for Thomas’ crush, Alexis (Alexis Knapp).

However, like most teem comedies, the boys follow an unconventional plan in order to make this the most epic party ever. Thinking the more people the better, Thomas’ friends post invites to just about the entire world on social media sites and even announce it over the radio. Naturally, hordes and hordes of people arrive, immediately resulting in pure chaos. Well, chaos is putting it lightly. Let’s just say the possible love connection between Thomas and his crush is completely overshadowed by a massive fire, explosions, and a S.W.A.T team invasion. Definitely the perfect ingredients to boost your school popularity!

