What separates box-office hits from box-office failures? Well, for one, how much cash they rake in. Movie trailers, advertisements, and other promotions intend to attract viewers to purchase the movie theater ticket and watch the film. Some films pull in modest hauls, while others go big and come back from the box office winners.

Plenty of films crossed the 10-digit threshold of one billion dollars over the years; not all were Marvel films. While these movies certainly made their money back, how did audiences and critics see the movies?

'Jurassic World' (2015)

After 14 years since Jurassic Park III (2001), fans saw dinosaurs roaming the planet with humans again in the 2015 film Jurassic World. In Jurassic World, the owners of the new park wanted to ensure that they didn't repeat the same mistakes their predecessor (Jurassic Park) did. While the scientists in Jurassic World boasted of having tighter security than the previous park, it was no match for the stronger and smarter genetically engineered dinosaurs.

Jurassic World beat Furious 7 in the race to surpass one billion in the shortest time. According to Deadline, Jurassic World only needed 13 days to hit the one billion mark. 71% of critics positively rated Jurassic World, and 78% of audiences gave the film 3.5 or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. Jurassic World is available on Hulu.

'Avatar' (2009)

Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to Avatar (2009), is set to premiere in December 2022. Avatar follows the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a paraplegic Marine sent to Pandora, assigned to gather information on the culture of the natives living on the planet. As he adapts to becoming one of them, he soon learns that humans endanger their world.

According to Statista, Avatar earned over two billion, about $2.85 billion, at the box office (not adjusted for inflation). 81% of critics positively rated Avatar, and 82% of audiences ranked the film 3.5 or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. Avatar is expected to return to theaters on September 23, 2022, for a theatrical re-release, but viewers can find the film on YouTube.

'Furious 7' (2015)

Furious 7 (2015) was the next installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. In the previous film, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew returned to add Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) to take out an organization of drivers who seized military vehicles armed with weapons. At the end of the film, one of the members of the organization died. Furious 7 picked up with the results of Fast and Furious 6, where the brother of the deceased members made it his mission to find Dom's crew.

Furious 7 is the first film of one of the longest-running series to earn one billion. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Furious 7 earned $1 billion after only 17 days. 81% of critics gave Furious 7 positive reviews, and 82% of audiences gave the film 3.5 or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. Furious 7 is available on YouTube.

'Titanic' (1997)

Titanic won 11 Academy Awards (Oscar), including "Best Picture" in 1998. Rose Dewitt Bukater told the story of how she met and fell in love with Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio). Rose was a young woman raised in an upper-class family who boarded the Titanic with her family and her soon-to-be-husband. Jack Dawson survived on his own by selling his art, and after a poker game, he won tickets to the Titanic.

Despite some fans wishing the film could have a different ending, Titanic earned over one billion at the box office. According to Variety, in 1998, Titanic made a gross total of $1,002,706,625. 87% of critics gave Titanic positive reviews, and 69% of audiences ranked the film 3.5 or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. Titanic is available on Netflix.

'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2' (2011)

In 2001, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone premiered in theaters. This was the first film of the fantasy series that was adapted from the widely recognized book series. After 10 years, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermoine (Emma Watson), and Ron (Rupert Grint) were up against their most formidable opponent as they attempted to the last Horcruxes.

According to Warner Bros, on July 31, 2011, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 was the first to cross the one billion mark; this film was also the first out of all the films to reach that milestone. 96% of critics positively rated Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, and 89% of audiences rated the film 3.5 or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 is available on HBO Max.

'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)

Tom Cruise returned to reprise his role as Maverick in the sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun. In Top Gun: Maverick, he wasn't only a skilled daredevil Navy pilot; he was hired by his former United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor Program ("Top Gun") to mentor a new crew of young pilots. Dangerous stunts, a competitive sports game, and recreating the opening scene pay homage to the previous Top Gun film and evoke feelings of nostalgia for many fans.

According to Variety, Top Gun: Maverick surpassed $1 billion at the box office and was Cruise's first film to earn over one billion. 96% of critics gave Top Gun: Maverick positive reviews, and 99% of audiences gave the film 3.5 or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. Top Gun Maverick is currently in theaters.

'Zootopia' (2016)

In Zootopia, a recent graduate of the police academy and the first rabbit to be a police officer, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin), couldn't wait to fight for justice. She was an optimistic police officer but wasn't taken seriously by her coworkers. When her captain brings up details of a mysterious case of animals going rogue, everyone else is assigned to the case except for Judy, who was handling parking tickets. As she fulfilled her duties writing out tickets, she investigated the mysterious case and met the witness who saw the wild animals first-hand, Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman).

According to Walt Disney, Zootopia was Disney's "second billion-dollar release of 2016," having passed one billion dollars on June 5, 2016. 98% of critics reviewed Zootopia positively, and 92% of audiences ranked the film 3.5 or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. Zootopia is available on Disney+.

