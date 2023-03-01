From iconic works of some of cinema’s first movie stars to pioneering pieces in horror, sci-fi, and epic historical drama, the movies of the 1920s are remembered fondly for their ingenuity, innovation, and for their proven timelessness. Ranging from hilariously silly yet incredibly creative slapstick comedies to poignant, character-driven dramas, 1923 stands as a particularly brilliant year in cinematic history.

Harold Lloyd released what was arguably his greatest film, Cecil B. DeMille unveiled his first iteration of The Ten Commandments, and Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton directed landmark films in the context of their careers. Maintaining their innate cinematic magnificence, these glorious films may now be 100 years old, but their hilarity, heart, and emotional heft serve as an enduring testament to the history of film and the silent era.

1 ‘The Pilgrim’

While it wasn’t his greatest film, The Pilgrim boasted all the elements that made Charlie Chaplin such an indelible master of his craft. Following an escaped convict who dresses as a priest to avoid suspicion, it boasts a hilarious story, plenty of visual gags, and one of the more wonderfully deceitful depictions of Chaplin’s cheeky Tramp.

The runaway soon ends up in a precarious position when he is forced to act as the parson to a small town to maintain his cover, leading to many hysterically disastrous misadventures. While the story wasn’t Chaplin’s most pointed, The Pilgrim is still a beautiful example of his ability to create lovable characters and displays his talent as a visual comic.

2 ‘The Wheel’ (‘La Roue’)

With a runtime of 277 minutes (cut down from an initial duration of almost nine hours), The Wheel is one hell of a romantic epic. A visionary masterpiece, Abel Gance’s spellbinding drama follows a railroad engineer who rescues a young orphan and raises her as his own.

Blackmailed by a wealthy colleague, Sasif (Séverin-Mars) consents to an unwanted marriage proposal for his adopted daughter while he struggles with his own feelings for the young woman, as does his son when he learns the truth of the situation. While the runtime may be off-putting, The Wheel is a worthwhile picture for lovers of the silent era as a harrowing melodrama from Gance before he made his acclaimed silent epic Napoleon.

3 ‘The Nurtull Gang’ (‘Norrtullsligan’)

Coming from Sweden, The Nurtull Gang (Norrtullsligan) deserves credit for doing something so few films of the era – or, in fact, of any era since – dared to do; tell a story about women. It follows four hard-working office girls who live happily together in a cramped apartment, covering the social hardships they face in a male dominated world.

The characters are a surprisingly strong representation of female solidarity given the era in which the film was made and the limited resources it had to depict such a story. Decades ahead of its time, The Nurtull Gang sadly still holds some relevance to the modern day, but ought to be enjoyed as a heart-warming tale of friendship and comradery.

4 ‘The Covered Wagon’

One of the earliest examples of a western classic, The Covered Wagon was a compelling drama following two caravans of expatriates embarking on a perilous trek from Kansas to Oregon. The group is routinely caught in the midst of a power struggle between two leading figures, with their divide only worsening when news breaks of the Californian gold rush.

Mixing the power dynamic with an underlying love triangle and with astounding cinematography complimenting the story every step of the way, The Covered Wagon is an early masterpiece of the Western genre. It was the second highest grossing film of 1923 and has been celebrated for its technical achievements and storytelling prowess in equal measure.

5 ‘The Faithful Heart’ ('Cœur Fidèle')

Despite failing on two separate theatrical releases, The Faithful Heart (Cœur Fidèle) has come to be praised by critics and universally heralded as a defining film of early French cinema. The grounded drama follows a young woman who slaves away around her adoptive parents' bar and is romantically pursued by a lazy thug despite her budding relationship with a dockworker.

Violence and tragedy ensue as the bitter love triangle cascades into a heated frenzy of high stakes and burning passions. Emphatic proof that the silent era could deliver rousing and devastating high drama, The Faithful Heart excels as a character driven tale of woe right up until its bittersweet ending.

6 ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is such a powerful story of love and simple goodness that it has inspired a number of film adaptations over the years. While Disney’s animated feature is a deserving fan favorite, the 1923 version is worth at least one viewing as one of the better live action depictions of the famous story.

Like so many classics of the silent era, the film’s reliance on visual storytelling proved to be its greatest strength, giving it a striking sense of emotional purity off the back of Lon Chaney’s masterful performance as Quasimodo. Astonishing in its scale and its set design, it has a brilliant ability to enchant viewers from its opening scene to the very end of the movie.

7 ‘Our Hospitality’

While he was never really known as a satirist, Our Hospitality showed Buster Keaton had a gift for poking fun at social understandings when he put his mind to it. Focusing on a generations-long feud between the Hatfields and the McKays, the film follows the unassuming Willie McKay (Keaton) as he travels to his family’s estate to claim his inheritance and becomes entangled with the Hatfields in the process.

Innocently invited to the Hatfield residence for supper, he learns of their desire to kill him but that he is safe in the house due to the family's code of hospitality. Imbued with Keaton’s penchant for heart-stopping stunts, the film has everything from breathtaking thrills to hilarious comedy, and stands as one of Keaton’s greatest films.

8 ‘A Woman of Paris’

A drastic shift for silent film icon Charlie Chaplin, A Woman of Paris exchanged slapstick comedy for romantic drama and was the first of only two films Chaplin ever directed and didn’t star in. The film followed a desperate woman who – suspecting she’d been dumped by her fiancé – flees to Paris where she becomes the mistress of a wealthy businessman.

A year later, circumstance reunites her with her former lover who she hires to paint her portrait, forming a passionate love triangle which Chaplin captured with an ugly authenticity. Bereft of his cartoonish physicality, A Woman of Paris is glaringly natural, making for one of Chaplin’s greatest yet most underappreciated accomplishments as a visual storyteller.

9 ‘The Ten Commandments’

It may appear that 1923’s The Ten Commandments was something of a first attempt for Cecil B. DeMille at realizing the epic biblical story, which he famously mastered in 1956, but that isn't quite the case. Aside from its mesmeric prologue, the 1923 picture focuses on two brothers in the 1920s who stand ideologically opposed on their mother's teachings of the ten commandments.

While the film could be criticized for being preachy, its endeavor to showcase the lives of both brothers gave the film impressive scope for its time. It was the highest grossing movie of 1923 and is a fascinating viewing experience today, especially when compared to DeMille's later movie of the same name.

10 ‘Safety Last!’

Harold Lloyd may not have enjoyed quite the long-standing mainstream appeal of his compatriots in Chaplin and Keaton, but his masterpiece Safety Last! is undeniably one of cinema’s most iconic films. A pulsating achievement in camera trickery and controlled perspective, it is famous for its finale in which Lloyd scales a building as a publicity stunt.

Following a country boy hoping to make it big in the city so his lover can join him, Safety Last! is much more than just a technical feat. With irresistible charm and Lloyd’s talent for visual comedy, it is now viewed as one of the greatest films ever made thanks to its engaging love story as well as its incredible visual accomplishments.

