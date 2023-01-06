Being one of the most popular storytelling mediums, cinema has been a means of expression for decades. While narrative films gather much of the attention, filmmakers use many styles to tell their tales. Never shy to push the boundaries, many filmmakers have combined different filmmaking styles to enhance their projects.

One of those projects was Avatar, James Cameron's 2009 science fiction epic. Combining real people with groundbreaking visual effects, Avatar was substantial upon release. With his sequel,Avatar: The Way of Water released just recently, now is an ideal time to watch movies that mash up the medium.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' (2022)

Like its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water has been considered notable for its scope and visual effects. With an over 3-hour running time, the film became the 6th fastest film ever to gross over $1 billion worldwide. The movie, which cost $250 million, is about Jake Scully and Ney'tiri, who get brought into a war when an ancient threat resurfaces.

The film blends revolutionary underwater filming with motion capture technology, a feat never before seen on-screen. It also combines real and animated characters and features excessive use of motion capture. With multiple sequels projected down the pipeline, these follow-ups will likely reap even more technological advances.

'The Mask' (1994)

A major hit, grossing over $350 million at the box office, The Mask propelled Jim Carrey into movie stardom that would last throughout the 1990s. Adapted from the comic book series of the same name, The Mask stars Carrey as a bank employee who turns into an eccentric superhero when he puts on the ancient mask created by the Greek god of mischief.

While the mask allows Carrey's Stanley Ipkiss to meld reality with fiction to his advantage, the film combines live action with animation to fully realize its comedic potential. With only an estimated $20 million budget, the film does well to have the purposefully cartoonish violence realistic enough not to be over the top, helping the film remain a '90s comedy classic.

'American Splendor' (2003)

Directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, the former documentary filmmakers use their backgrounds to full effect to create this portrait of cartoonist Harvey Pekar. Starring Paul Giamatti as the renowned cartoonist, American Splendor follows Pekar and his journey to become a cartoonist and his relationship with partner Joyce Brabner.

The film uses narrative and documentary styles to feature the film's characters. In addition, it illustrates Pekar's real American Splendor cartoons, vividly bringing to life his vision on screen. Well-acted, humorous, and astutely observed, American Splendor is a technical fusion made incredibly skillfully and with generous care.

'Being the Ricardos' (2021)

While not widely regarded as one of the defining works by renowned screenwriter and dialogist Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos still features enough well-formed scenes and dramatic set pieces to be a positive addition to Sorkin's filmography. Nominated for multiple Oscars, the film circles Hollywood couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as they litigate the issues surrounding their marriage and hit TV show.

The film employs a narrative structure for most of the film, interspersed with a documentary-style retrospective. This allows the audience to understand better who is narrating the film and also get a better historical framework. Not without its flaws, Being the Ricardos may not be Sorkin's most polished works, but it is one of his most variedly told.

'The Congress' (2013)

Israeli director Ari Folman has made a name for himself in Hollywood using his specific blend of storytelling. Like his award-winning documentary Waltz with Bashir, his film The Congress uses animation to paint a vivid picture of its story. Partially adapted from the novel by Polish writer Stanislaw Lem, the film surrounds an aging actress who preserves her digital image to not allow any studio from using it.

Crossing live-action with animation, the movie slips between reality and fantasy with notable grace. The film's structure can be a bit tangled at times, but its operatic soundtrack and genuine ambition counteract it enough to make it an, at times, heavenly film viewing experience.

'F for Fake' (1973)

One of the final films by Orson Welles, F for Fake has only grown in stature in the 50 years since its release. Initially met with hostility and confusion, the film is now considered one of Welles's major works. A cross between a docudrama and a film essay, F for Fake, analyzes the nature of authenticity, hoaxes, cons, and the truth.

When film critic Jonathan Rosenbaum questioned Welles on if F for Fake was a documentary, Welles replied that it was "a new kind of film." This ambiguity that surrounds the nature of the project helps define it. While critics and audiences alike have wondered if the film itself is a kind of stunt in which Welles is toying with his audience, most have concluded that whatever F for Fake is, it is undoubtedly one of his consummate works.

'Pink Floyd - The Wall' (1982)

Based on Pink Floyd's album of the same name, The Wall is a feeling as much as a movie. With live-action elements directed by versed English director Alan Parker and animated elements by Gerald Scarfe, the film merges metaphor with visual splendor to tell the story of a rock star who builds a metaphorical wall around himself.

Although members of the band have been less than receptive toward the movie's outcome, the film has developed a cult following among Pink Floyd fans. A vision of self-destruction, The Wall is all-encompassing, and its lively imagery and electric sound should be enough to make it wanted viewing.

'Sin City' (2005)

Led by a deep ensemble cast, Sin City is a pulpy, violent noir made for the masses. A translation rather than an adaptation, according to co-director Robert Rodriguez, the anthology film, based on the comics by Frank Miller, follows several characters who fight corruption as well as their demons in the grimy town of Basin City, Washington.

Praised for its groundbreaking visual shaping, Sin City utilizes unique color processing to make the film feel more like the source material. Rodriguez, one of the leading voices in cinematic technology, creates a graphic and evocative world. While it hasn't been ripped off too many times since Sin City may still be an indication of where the industry is heading.

'American Animals' (2018)

American Animals is kinetic, rock and roll filmmaking. Grossing under $5 million at the box office, the movie is a sort of throwback, a breakneck heist film that showcases the talents of a selection of young, promising actors. Directed by filmmaker Bart Layton, known for his 2012 documentary The Imposter, American Animals covers a group of four students who brazenly attempt a heist in the college library.

Although set around a bunch of myopic juveniles, the movie has a real perspective in a way that feels almost Drugstore Cowboy-esque. American Animals uses an unconventional structure in which it fuses the real-life characters of the film and the actors who play them to create equivocacy around the story and narration. Absorbingly told, American Animals is a real treat that grinds up style to its benefit.

'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

Always one to push the boundaries of technological filmmaking, Robert Zemeckis has now become underrated as a cinematic innovator. The second highest-grossing film of its year, Who Framed Roger Rabbit is now considered a classic and has even been inducted into the Library of Congress. The film surrounds Eddie Valiant, a detective, who Roger Rabbit hires, but things get complicated when Roger gets accused of murder.

Famously mixing live action with animation, there was much skepticism surrounding the film's production, including by Eddie Murphy, who reportedly turned down the role of Eddie Valiant because of it. However, this doubt proved invalid as the movie became a sensation and is now considered one of the best Disney films for the whole family to enjoy.

