Thanks to the ever-expanding streaming universe, whether you consciously know it or not, there is a level of comfort that we all enjoy knowing that the majority of our favorite movies are available at the touch of a button. Disney movies, classic horror flicks, even the entire Pauly Shore collection, right there, exactly when you want it.

Take HBO Max, for instance. Subscribers know very well that the channel offers some fantastic movies and TV series (along with a few duds) to watch anytime, anywhere. Although you may not know, off the top of your head, which of these titles are available to enjoy right now, you still get a warm, fuzzy feeling knowing that they are ready and waiting for you to watch when the time comes.

However, what if you didn’t get that movie in time? What if when you go to that list, that specific gem of entertainment is no longer available? Well, try not to stress. We’re here to help rid you of that “missing out” anxiety with some of the best movies that are leaving HBO Max at the end of this month, so you can get one last taste before it’s gone.

The Goonies (1985)

Remember back when you were a kid, and you joined a group of adventure-seeking treasure hunters who found a treasure map leading you to an immense pile of riches left by “One Eyed Willy,” all while being chased by the Fratellis? And better yet, isn't it nice to know you can go back and relive that amazing experience over and over again with just the tap of a button? Well, hate to break it to you, but that option is shortly leaving the site as fast as Troy’s bucket. But don’t grab your inhaler just yet. You still have time to check out this Steven Spielberg classic, as you once again drop in on Mikey (Sean Astin), Mouth (Corey Feldman), Brand (Josh Brolin), and tighten up your surprise friendship with Sloth (John Matuszak), in 1985's The Goonies.

Event Horizon (1997)

For those of you who consistently have a sci-fi horror itch to scratch, HBO Max has plenty of bone-chilling titles to choose from.

But some of those titles stand out above the rest. Movies that, no matter how many times you watch it, still gives you that spine-chilling discomfort you thirst for. Movies like Event Horizon, that, even though you know what’s about to happen next, still forces you to hit the pause button to get mentally prepared for what you’re about to watch.

This horror classic, which gained a cult-following years after its initial release, follows Captain Miller (Lawrence Fishburne) as he leads his crew of the spaceship “Louis and Clark” to investigate an abandoned ship, the “Event Horizon,” which has been missing for seven years. Dr. Weir (Sam Neill) is the designer of the missing ship, slowly shifts his emotions from excitement to insanity when the alien-forces-that-be expand their psychological control from the starship itself, to his consciousness.

When technology meets an unstoppable evil, it’s clear that the crew of the Lewis and Clark don’t have much time left, similar to the movie’s availability to stream.

Gangs of New York (2002)

Bulked up with star power, Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York will give you solid performances from Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, and especially Daniel Day-Lewis.

The movie takes place in the historic Five Points of (you guessed it) New York, during the Civil War. Here, the city has been ruled by head-clashing gangs that each claim their own right of territorial control. At the head of the most powerful gang is Bill "The Butcher" Cutting (Day-Lewis), who is as ruthless as he is fascinating. Amsterdam Vallon (DiCaprio) joins the powerful gang in order to secretly take revenge on his father, who had been murdered by Bill in a previous gang clash.

Take advantage now before this historical tale, with the flavor of Scorsese all over it, is gone the way of the stovepipe hat.

Independence Day (1996)

The go-to-guide of how to fight off extraterrestrial invaders, 1996’s Independence Day, is shipping off of HBO Max to dock with the mothership.

In the movie, planet Earth is invaded with city-sized flying saucers, positioned strategically to end human existence. But who do you call in these sorts of situations? Well, if it’s during summer-blockbuster time, then it’s definitely Will Smith. Smith plays Captain Stephen Hiller, an Air Force pilot leading his squad to fight off these galactic trespassers. However, with a job like this, brawn also needs some brains and that’s what you get with “cable-signal specialist” David Levinson (Jeff Goldblum), who is the perfect person to infiltrate the aliens’ out-of-this-world Wi-Fi signal.

Ready Player One (2018)

With Oculus, PS5-VR, and a handful of other headset devices becoming more and more popular every year, the realities of Ready Player One are right upon us. In fact, for those who haven’t tried it yet, with the simple press of a button you can now be standing in the middle of your favorite first-person shooter game, playing quarterback on the actual field of a real stadium, or even skydiving through the eyes of a professional.

With Ready Player One, you can see just how detailed virtual reality might actually become as the characters of this Steven Spielberg film live the majority of their lives in the “Oasis”, a completely immersive virtual reality universe.

In this 2018 film, Parsival (Tye Sheridan), teams up with his online peers, Aech (Lena Waithe), and Art3mis (Olivia Cooke), to win an online “Easter Egg” hunt (clues within games), designed by the Oasis’s creator, Halliday (Mark Rylance). Going head to head against a ruthless technology corporation, Parsival and his friends race to find the golden egg, which will reward them with the sole ownership of the Oasis, worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

With a smart and interesting plot line, this movie not only gives you thrills and the window into a possible future, but also delivers plenty of nostalgic throwbacks to 80s and 90s pop culture.

The Color Purple (1985)

If you’ve never seen The Color Purple, a 1985 film directed by Steven Spielberg, now is the opportunity to take in this beautifully crafted story which was adapted from a 1982 novel of the same name.

The story follows Celie, (Whoopie Goldberg), an African-American southern girl, living in the early 1900s. After horrific interactions with her abusive father, Celie is only 12 years old when she is forced to marry a much older widower who is looking for a new wife to not only take care of his own two children, but to run his entire house.

Full of fascinating scenes dealing with the overcoming of countless adversities, The Color Purple takes you on a journey that starts with heartbreak but then ends with hope, accomplishment, and a little revenge. Beautifully directed by Spielberg, The Color Purple also provides fascinating performances by Danny Glover (who portrays Celie’s new widower-husband, Albert) as well as an amusing and powerful Oprah Winfrey.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Shipping away soon, most of you know Beverly Hills Cop as the movie that turned Eddie Murphy from a simple comedic actor to a comedic action star. Murphy plays Axel Foley, a greedy cop from Detroit who travels to Southern California to investigate the murder of a close colleague. Flanked by Sergeant Taggart (John Ashton) and Detective Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold), Axel has a short period of time to infiltrate the very crime organization he believes is responsible for his friend's death.

But just like most police commissioners in 80s movies, Lieutenant Bogomil (Ronny Cox) isn’t going to stand for this much longer. He gives Axle a short amount of time to solve this murder before he’s shipped back to Detroit. This time crunch sound familiar? That’s because you only have a small amount of time to watch Beverly Hills Cop before it’s shipped off, as well!

