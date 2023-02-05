For more movies to arrive on a streaming platform, a few of the titles already available on that platform must be removed. HBO Max, for example, is adding films like Sam Mendes' Empire of Light and an original documentary entitled All that Breathes into its catalog this month. However, there are a few worthwhile films that won't be on the platform for much longer. From the Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy to rom-coms like Crazy Rich Asians, here are a few recommendations for you to check out before they leave HBO Max throughout February 2023.

The Dark Knight (2008)

Leaving on: February 11 | Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Michael Caine, Maggie Gyllenhaal

Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy will forever be remembered for Heath Ledger's phenomenal performance as The Joker. The actor went on to receive a posthumous Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, which is a testament to the talent he showcased playing this complex villain. The Dark Knight is the followup to Batman Begins, and it introduces The Joker as the new enemy plaguing Gotham City. As Batman (played by Christian Bale) faces his sadistic and cruel opponent, he takes it upon himself to become even more technologically advanced and mentally equipped to counterattack The Joker's every move. In addition to this film leaving the streaming platform this month, the rest of the trilogy will be leaving HBO Max too.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Leaving on: February 28 | Director: Jon M. Chu

Cast: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina

Before Southeast Asian films like Parasite and Decision to Leave took Hollywood by storm, this rom-com came to the big screen and checked off all the boxes. From a star-studded cast (which includes Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Yeoh) to the over-the-top wardrobe, Crazy Rich Asians channeled the well-known boy-meets-girl narrative with a touch of social class criticism. Based on Kevin Kwan's best-selling novel, the film follows Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) as she falls in love and finds out that her boyfriend is related to the wealthiest developers in Singapore. Despite her lack of fame or riches in comparison to her boyfriend's family, Rachel is determined to win their seal of approval.

Hairspray (2007)

Leaving on: February 28 | Director: Adam Shankman

Cast: John Travolta, Nikki Blonsky, Queen Latifah, Zac Efron, Michelle Pfeiffer

If you are up for more light-hearted content after watching Crazy Rich Asians, then maybe you should check out this onscreen adaptation of a Broadway musical. In Hairspray, Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonsky) may not look skinny or preppy like the other girls on TV, but this doesn't prevent her from trying out and landing a spot in a televised dance competition. Despite the criticism, Tracy uses her confidence and energetic dance moves to lighten up the small screen and show 1962 Baltimore that she has what it takes to be a star. You will surely be on your feet and singing by the end of this one.

Coming to America (1988)

Leaving on: February 28 | Director: John Landis

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Paul Bates, and Garcelle Beauvais

It is never too late to press play on the Eddie Murphy classic, Coming to America. Here he plays Prince Akeem, who travels from Africa to Queens, New York, in pursuit of a wife. The qualifications are simple. Just find a woman who is intelligent and outspoken, so he can treat her right. This is the perfect film to resort to when looking for a family-friendly gem.

Melancholia (2011)

Leaving on: February 28 | Director: Lars Von Trier

Cast: Kirsten Dunst, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Kiefer Sutherland, Alexander Skarsgård, Brady Corbet

After indulging in comedies, maybe you might be open to venturing into a mind-bending option. If ambitious independent films are your cup of tea, then keep Melancholia on the loop to watch before it leaves HBO Max at the end of the month. It is set during a wedding night, in which things turn from happy to depressing. Although Justine (Kirsten Dunst) was waiting for this moment to come, she couldn't help but feel distraught on her big day. In addition to the tension in the air, Justine's sister (Claire played by Charlotte Gainsbourg) is afraid that a blue planet might crash into the Earth at any moment. This recommendation is perfect for viewers who like to think outside the box when it comes to decoding implicit messages in films.

The Impossible (2012)

Leaving on: February 28 | Director: J.A. Bayona

Cast: Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor, Tom Holland, Oaklee Pendergast, and Samuel Joslin

This might be news for some of you, but before Tom Holland become Spider-Man, he starred in The Impossible, a tragic retelling of a tourist family that is affected by a tsunami. Before everything was destroyed, Maria (Naomi Watts) and Henry (Ewan McGregor) decided to take their kids to Thailand over the holidays. As they enjoy the pool and rest beneath the sun, their vacation turns into a nightmare when the tsunami hits and separates the family members from one another. This leads each character to do whatever it takes to reconnect with their loved ones and ensure that they are ok. Prepare to keep a tissue box in hand to handle all the tears.

American Psycho (2000)

Leaving on: February 28 | Director: Mary Harron

Cast: Christian Bale, Justin Theroux, Josh Lucas, Bill Sage, Chloë Sevigny

To close off the list, here is a classic thriller for those into serial killer storylines. American Psycho is centered on Wall Streeter Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) as he embraces the elitist appearance and lifestyle while hiding his dark side from the public eye. Although he may be intelligent and living out his version of the American dream, Patrick still feels greed and disgust for those within his social network and often resorts to violence to eliminate the "bad sheep". Other than the sinister plot, this film will keep you on the edge of your seat with Bale's performance.

