Well folks, it's that time again. The time when you have to take a look at all of your precious HBO Max babies, and face the fact that they won't all be around in just a short while. And with just a limited time left, there are some tough decisions to be made. Which one of these streaming movies deserves one last intimate session before they disappear? Which ones are worth that extra time spent before the dawn of June arrives? Well, we're here to help you make that decision because these are some of the best movies that you should check out before they are pulled off of HBOMax in May:

Defending Your Life (1991)

Leaving May 31st

Director: Albert Brooks

Writer: Albert Brooks

Cast: Albert Brooks, Meryl Streep, Rip Torn

It’s the question pretty much every human on this planet asks themselves at one point or another: what happens after you die? Well in 1991's Albert Brooks' comedy, Defending Your Life (also written and directed by Brooks), the answer is, you go on trial. To do what? To prove that your life was lived the way it was supposed to be. That’s because before you move on to what the universe has to offer in the afterlife, you need to first explain to a panel of judges that you lived a worthy life. Unlike the woman he meets during this time of limbo, Julia (Meryl Streep), who clearly deserves to advance, Daniel (Brooks), has a lot of explaining to do. Check out this well written, well directed, post-mortem love story before it moves on to the streaming tunnel of light.

Jaws (1975)

Leaving May 31st

Director: Steven Spielberg

Writer: Peter Benchly and Carl Gottlieb

Cast: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss

Don’t you hear the theme song slowly building in your head every time you see the title of this movie? Or the poster? Or pretty much every time you step into the ocean? Well, if you want to hear it the way it was originally intended, you only have a short amount of time to watch 1975's classic, Jaws, before it swims off to the depths. For those who don’t know, this movie is the one that put director Steven Spielberg on the map, and made just about every summer beach goer question whether it’s worth cooling off in the ocean or just better to sit in the car AC for a while instead. And while you’re at the beach, pull out your tablet or phone to check out this cinematic masterpiece before it’s too late.

The Matrix (1999)

Leaving May 31st

Director: Lana and Lilly Wachowski

Writer: Lana and Lilly Wachowski

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss

To understand The Matrix, one has to, well, watch The Matrix. So technically, you need to "plug-in" to watch these revolutionists "unplug," in order to take down the very network of machines that have mentally enslaved them. In comparison to 1999, when this film was released, the possibility of The Matrix actually happening is more realistic today than it ever was. With Elon Musk's "NeuroLink," as well as countless other AI operations, we may not be too far off from the machines taking over. And based on the fact that you can’t take more than three steps outside before seeing someone buried, face first, in their phone, I’m not sure anyone’s going to mind. So, if you’re going to "plug-in," anyway, you might as well be highly entertained with this Keanu Reeves sci-fi thriller that will make you go "whoa."

Misery (1990)

Leaving May 31st

Director: Rob Reiner

Writer: Stephen King and William Goldman

Cast: Kathy Bates, James Caan

Look, despite what this story leads to, having a strong nurse (who happens to have a warm bed in her home to convalesce in), be the one to find you in a snowy traffic accident, is still ideal. But not if you are Paul Sheldon (James Caan). In this film, Misery, which was adapted by from a Stephen King book, viewers will initially feel comfort believing Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), is Paul Sheldon‘s guardian angel, after she finds him badly injured in the middle of a blizzard-car-wreck. However, that changes pretty quickly once Paul finds out that Annie is not only his number one fan, but plans on nurse him to health, for the rest of his life. Meaning, there’s no way she’s letting her favorite author ever leave.

Se7en (1995)

Leaving May 31st

Director: David Fincher

Writer: Andrew Kevin Walker

Cast: Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Spacey

Se7en, directed by David Fincher, is as captivating as it is disturbing. Here, we follow agent Mills (Brad Pitt) and his new partner, veteran agent Somerset (Morgan Freeman), as they are assigned to track down a mysterious serial killer. As they find one gruesome clue after another, they realize that this murderer (Kevin Spacey), is following the "seven deadly sins" of the Bible to choose his victims. Both Mills and Somerset soon realize that this series of murders have a means to an end, and they must race to catch the killer before it reaches completion, making this film thrilling and terrifying at the same time. Go ahead and figure out what’s in the box before this movie is off the watch list.

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Leaving May 31st

Director: Edgar Wright

Writer: Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright

Cast: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost

In a way, writers Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright invented a new genre of movie, when they created and released 2004's Shaun of the Dead. Up until this point, most horror-comedies leaned more on the goofy side, but this one combines a truly quality zombie film that has a ton of heart, with the smart, dry comedy that can only come out of Britain. Even with the plot line being fairly simple, the complexities of these characters interacting during a horrific crisis causes the audience to be fixated on the screen, as if they were the undead staring at a neurosurgery building. This film launched Simon Pegg and Nick Frost towards successful acting careers, turning out future films such as Hot Fuzz and The World's End. So, don’t get bit by the fact that you waited too long to catch this excellent horror comedy before it scampers off.

Unforgiven (1992)

Leaving May 31st

Director: Clint Eastwood

Writer: David Webb Peoples

Cast: Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Gene Hackman

With possibly the last (good) western Clint Eastwood ever stared in, Unforgiven is a reboot of the original 1960 film. The movie follows Bill Munny (Eastwood), as a retired outlaw, too financially desperate to turn down one last job. The job presented to him by Ned (Morgan Freeman), is to gun down a cowboy who brutally maimed a prostitute in the town of Big Whiskey. However, this town has an outlaw of its own that wears a badge, and that’s Little Bill (Gene Hackman), who does not believe this particular cowboy deserves any punishment. There’s a fascinating and untouched dynamic of aging western-outlaws, shooting it out one last time, that Unforgiven highlights. If you’re looking for a quality movie with fantastic performances, saddle up for this one before it rides off into the sunset.

