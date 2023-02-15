With the recent announcement of Netflix’s 2023 release calendar, we know you are all looking forward to the great titles arriving in the coming months. While the streaming network is all set to add an array of new movies in February, there are also a bunch of good movies that have been streaming on the platform but will leave the service this month. If you are looking for some good titles to watch right away, then you have landed in the right place.

From some underrated comedies and dramas to fantasy, horror, and acclaimed modern classics, these are some of the best movies that you don’t want to miss before they leave for good. The list includes a title from one of Hollywood’s iconic filmmakers and a very oddball rom-com for those who love quirky romance. Some of these titles have already left while others are leaving any day now, so make the most of your Netflix subscription, get your binging mode on, and check out our top movies to watch on Netflix before they leave this February.

Air Force One (1997)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Leaving On: February 28 | Directed by: Wolfgang Petersen

Cast: Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman, Glenn Close, Wendy Crewson, William H. Macy

With the award season currently in full swing, how about catching up on a 90s Academy Award-nominated film? This hit political action thriller is directed and co-produced by Wolfgang Petersen, a filmmaker recognized for his other brilliant projects like Das Boot, In the Line of Fire, Troy, and Poseidon, among others.

Air Force One follows the President of the United States, James Marshall, who is on his way home from Moscow on the presidential plane, Air Force One, when a group of terrorists hijacks the flight. Put in a hostage situation, President Marshall attempts to rescue everyone on board by taking control of the flight. Besides Harrison Ford playing the role of a president for the first and only time, this action thriller was a huge success at the box office and became the fifth highest-grossing title of 1997. It was also critically acclaimed, receiving a positive review from then-president Bill Clinton, and nominated for the 70th Academy Awards in two categories.

Coach Carter (2005)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Leaving On: February 28 | Directed by: Thomas Carter

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Rob Brown, Channing Tatum, Debbi Morgan

Coach Carter is based on the true story of basketball coach Ken Carter of Richmond High School, California, who made the headlines in 1999. The plot follows Carter, a sport good store owner who accepts the job of a basketball coach at his old high school where he used to be a champion. When he starts to train the team, he gets disappointed by the attitude of the new generation of players and sets out to bring in changes.

This 2005 biographical sports drama is directed by Thomas Carter, who also directed Swing Kids and Save the Last Dance. The movie stars Samuel L. Jackson as the titular coach, alongside an ensemble cast that also features Channing Tatum. Both Jackson and Carter won the 2005 BET Awards for Best Actor and Outstanding Achievement in Directing respectively, among other awards. The film received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike but was a box office success.

Scream 4 (2011)

Image via The Weinstein Company

Leaving On: February 28 | Directed by: Wes Craven

Cast: Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Emma Roberts, Hayden Panettiere

If you have watched the latest Scream from 2022 and want to catch up on the earlier installments of the hit slasher series, then you might want to watch Scream 4 before it leaves Netflix. The original trio of Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette return to this fourth sequel of the popular franchise, along with a new ensemble cast. Scream 4 takes off 10 years after the events of Scream 3, and follows Sidney Prescott who returns to her hometown to promote her new book. In no time, the Ghostface resurfaces and starts killing students at Woodsboro High, Sidney’s alma mater. When some evidence tied to the murders is discovered in Sidney’s car, she also becomes a suspect and has no choice but to remain in town until the murders are solved, or she finds out the killer.

Along with all the elements of violence, black comedy, and whodunit, this installment of Scream also throws in some satire about film remakes and references to obsession with social media and online fame, as was the trend of the time. This was also the last sequel in the franchise to be directed by Wes Craven, before his death.

Sorry to Bother You (2018)

Image via Annapurna Pictures

Leaving On: February 28 | Directed by: Boots Riley

Cast: Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Jermaine Fowler, Omari Hardwick, Danny Glover

Filmmaker, rapper, and activist Boots Riley writes and directs this surrealist black comedy film in his directorial debut. The film follows a young black telemarketer, Cassius "Cash" Green (Lakeith Stanfield), who discovers a hack to succeed in his job: adopting a white man’s accent while talking to people. Soon he becomes greedy and gets swept up in a corporate conspiracy and Cash finds himself torn between his ambitions and personal life, where he must choose between money and good deeds.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, with appearances by Patton Oswalt, David Cross, Forest Whitaker, Rosario Dawson, and Steven Yeun in various roles. Sorry to Bother You was critically acclaimed for its theme, originality of ideas, as well as good humor, and was named one of the Top Ten Independent Films by the National Board of Review in 2019.

Cake (2015)

Image via Cinelou

Leaving On: February 28 | Directed by: Daniel Barnz

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Adriana Barraza, Anna Kendrick, William H. Macy, Sam Worthington

This emotionally charged film sees Friends star Jennifer Aniston in a dramatic performance that earned her nominations for Best Actor/Outstanding Actor at the 72nd Golden Globe and the 21st Screen Actors Guild Awards. Written by Patrick Tobin and directed by Daniel Barnz (Phoebe in Wonderland), the story of Cake follows a former attorney, Claire (Aniston), who’s grappling with the death of her son in a car accident.

Reeling from grief, Claire resorts to medication abuse and becomes obsessed with Nina (Anna Kendrick) a woman in her support group who had committed suicide. The physical pain and mental trauma make Claire hallucinate and also try to connect with Nina’s husband. Despite mixed reviews and box office reactions during the release, the movie was praised at its global premiere at TIFF, with critical acclaim for the performances by Aniston and Adriana Barraza. In 2015, Cake was also honored by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for its portrayal of mental health.

Margin Call (2011)

Image via Lionsgate

Leaving On: February 28 | Directed by: J.C. Chandor

Cast: Paul Bettany, Jeremy Irons, Zachary Quinto, Simon Baker, Demi Moore

It’s not often that we get to see a full-fledged financial thriller, but this was a well-timed movie that captured the financial crisis of 2007-2008. Written and directed by J.C. Chandor (Triple Frontier) in his feature directorial debut, Margin Call is set in a 24-hour period at a big Wall Street investment bank. When an analyst at the firm realizes that a major catastrophe is imminent, it sends a panic wave across the firm from top to bottom, with everyone scrambling to contain the disaster or deal with it.

The film was somewhat inspired by the filmmaker’s personal experiences and, upon its release, it was well-received among fans and critics alike. Margin Call was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 84th Academy Awards and won several other awards for its screenplay and performances. The ensemble cast also includes Aasif Mandvi, Susan Blackwell, Mary McDonnell, and Al Sapienza in various roles. Zachary Quinto stars and serves as one of the producers.

Shutter Island (2010)

Image via Paramount

Leaving On: February 28 | Directed by: Martin Scorsese

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Michelle Williams, Emily Mortimer, Patricia Clarkson

We saved the best of this list for the last, and what’s a better way to end the month than with this modern classic? Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island is not only a highly acclaimed movie but also one of Leonardo DiCaprio’s best performances. The psychological thriller is known for its neo-noir elements and mind-bending plot twists that fans are still thrilled by.

Based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Dennis Lehane, the dark thriller follows Deputy U.S. Marshal Edward “Teddy” Daniels, played by DiCaprio who investigates a psychiatric facility on Shutter Island, along with his partner, Deputy Marshal Chuck Aule, played by Mark Ruffalo, after one of the patients at the facility goes missing. But as their investigation leads to a series of disturbing and mysterious events, Teddy realizes that there might be more to the medical institution than what they can see.

Shutter Island was chosen by the National Board of Review as one of the top films of 2010 and became Scorsese’s fifth movie to rank at number one at the box office, the other four being Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, Cape Fear, and The Departed.

