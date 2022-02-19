If you're looking to catch up on some of the films on your Netflix to-watch list before we dive head-first into Oscar season, there's no time like the present — especially since there are several solid titles that are about to leave the streaming platform. And if you've already got a Netflix subscription, why not take advantage of it to catch up on your backlog? Whether you're in the mood for comedy, drama, or fantasy, there's something for just about every palate. From a taut thriller to a period piece to one of the best sequels of all time, you won't want to miss them before they disappear.

Here are 7 films to catch before they leave Netflix at the end of the month.

No Escape

Leaving on: February 25th

Director: John Erick Dowdle

Writers: John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle

Cast: Owen Wilson, Lake Bell, Sterling Jerins, Claire Geare, and Pierce Brosnan

Taking a break from his horror roots (Quarantine, Devil), director John Erick Dowdle tries his hand at the action thriller No Escape. Owen Wilson plays Jack Dwyer, a businessman, husband, and father who moves to Asia with his wife and young daughters. But when the family learns that they're in the middle of a dangerous political uprising, Jack must navigate both armed rebels and an unfamiliar landscape in order to keep his family safe. The film is one heck of a rollercoaster ride from start to finish, and the way that Dowdle is able to maintain heart-pounding tension and suspense for the duration of its runtime is masterful. Combined with relentless action sequences and a commendable dramatic performance from Owen Wilson, No Escape is a solid thriller. If you're looking for pulse-pounding action with solid character stakes, this one is for you.

The Edge of Seventeen

Leaving on: February 26th

Director: Kelly Fremon Craig

Writer: Kelly Fremon Craig

Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelson, Kyra Sedgwick, Haley Lu Richardson, and Blake Jenner

Written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, this coming-of-age dramedy stars Hailee Steinfeld as high school junior Nadine who is full of angst and complicated feelings when her best friend (Haley Lu Richardson) begins dating her older brother (Blake Jenner). The film was lauded for its sharp blend of comedy and humor, Steinfeld's lead performance, as well as Nadine's humorous and heartfelt relationship with Max Bruner (Woody Harrelson) who becomes a source of emotional support in her turbulent times. If you're looking for a fresh film that deals with the awkwardness of being a teenager, Edge of Seventeen might be worth a watch.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Leaving on: February 28th

Director: James Cameron

Writers: James Cameron and William Wisher

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Robert Patrick, and Edward Furlong

If you're wondering if Terminator 2: Judgment Day is one of the greatest sequels of all time, it absolutely is. James Cameron's follow-up to 1984's The Terminator takes the idea of a sequel and dials it up to 11. Between expertly directed action sequences, increased character development, and killer performances from Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, it more than fits the bill of a successful sequel. This time around, Sarah Conner realizes that Judgment Day (when the artificial intelligence Skynet becomes self-aware and begins eliminating humanity) hasn't been averted; rather, she and her young son John (Edward Furlong) have only kicked the proverbial can down the road. In response, Skynet sends a new T-1000 Terminator (Robert Patrick) back in time to kill John so he's unable to grow into the eventual Skynet resistance leader he's destined to be. Judgment Day is a case study in how to create a successful sequel, and it's fandom and slew of Oscar nominations don't lie.

Rain Man

Leaving on: February 28th

Director: Barry Levinson

Writers: Barry Morrow and Ronald Bass

Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise, Valeria Golino, Bonnie Hunt, Jerry Molen, and Ralph Seymour

After learning that his estranged father has died, Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise) returns home to Ohio to collect his father’s fortune. Once there, he discovers that he has an older brother, Raymond (Dustin Hoffman), who is an autistic savant. Charlie concocts a selfish scheme to collect his inheritance but finds himself unexpectedly forming a genuine bond with the brother he never knew he had. The clash of personalities between Charlie and Raymond make for much of the drama and humor, and the frustration and annoyance that Charlie displays in regard to Raymond's quirks and strict routines are some of the best parts of the film. Dustin Hoffman gives a standout (and Oscar winning) performance as Raymond, and the film's message of acceptance and the importance of family make it a worthwhile watch.

Darkest Hour

Leaving on: February 28th

Director: Joe Wright

Writer: Anthony McCarten

Cast: Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, Ben Mendelsohn, Ronald Pickup, Stephen Dillane, Nicholas Jones, Samuel West, David Schofield, and Richard Lumsden

Director Joe Wright adds another period piece to his repertoire with Darkest Hour. Taking place in 1940 during Winston Churchill's early days as the United Kingdom's Prime Minister, the film revolves around Churchill's decision about whether to negotiate with Hitler or continue to fight against his armed forces that pose a threat to Britain. It's a solid film, but it's more of a showcase for Gary Oldman's wonderful performance as Winston Churchill. He embodies the character and completely disappears into the role. If you're looking for a dialogue-heavy film or to catch up on your British history, Darkest Hour would be a good bet. Plus, it serves as a great companion piece to Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk.

Dances with Wolves

Leaving on: February 28th

Director: Kevin Costner

Writer: Michael Blake (based upon his novel of the same name)

Cast: Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell, Graham Greene, Rodney Grant, and Wes Studi

Kevin Costner directs and stars in the adaptation of Michael Blake's Western novel about a Civil War solider who develops a relationship with the Lakota tribe in 1863. As he becomes more enamored with them and their ways of living, he chooses to leave his old life behind in favor of becoming a member of the tribe. Dances with Wolves was a massive box office success when it was released in 1990, with praise given for Costner's directing, the performances, as well as Blake's screenplay, so it's no coincidence that the Library of Congress selected it for preservation in the United States National Film Registry. If you're itching for a character-based Western, Dances with Wolves just might fit the bill.

Labyrinth

Leaving on: February 28th

Director: Jim Henson

Writer: Terry Jones (with a story by Dennis Lee and Jim Henson)

Cast: David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly, Toby Froud, Christopher Malcolm, and Shelley Thompson

Jim Henson's final directed feature concerns the teenaged Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) and her quest to rescue her baby brother (Toby Froud) after she wishes for him to be taken away by the Goblin King (David Bowie) from her storybook. While Labyrinth wasn't a box office success when it was released in 1986, it has since attained a cult following with praise given for its puppet work, visuals, and fantasy elements.

