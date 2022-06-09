The month of June sees an abundance of riches on Netflix — but they won't last long. If you're looking to catch up on some classics you've missed, now's the perfect time. From a pair of quirky comedies to one of science fiction's most innovative time travel films, there are plenty of worthwhile films that will soon be leaving the streaming service. So if you're looking to escape the summer heat and opt for some indoor entertainment instead, here are seven notable films to catch before they leave Netflix this month.

Image via A24

Leaving on: June 2

Director: Greta Gerwig

Writer: Greta Gerwig

Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges, Timothée Chalamet, Beanie Feldstein, and Odeya Rush

Greta Gerwig's directorial debut features Saoirse Ronan as Christine "Lady Bird" MacPherson, a California high school student who longs to live somewhere with more culture than her hometown of Sacramento. Like many teenage girls, Lady Bird has an often argumentative relationship with her mother (Laurie Metcalf), and the film follows her as she navigates their tempestuous relationship as well as her final year at home before moving away to college. Aside from a pair of standout lead performances from Ronan and Metcalf, Lady Bird is a humorous and heartfelt portrayal of the complicated nature of mother-daughter relationships.

Image via The Weinstein Company

Leaving on: June 17

Director: David O. Russell

Writer: David O. Russell (based on the novel by Matthew Quick)

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver, Julia Stiles, ​​​​​Chris Tucker, and John Ortiz

Silver Linings Playbook revolves around Pat (Bradley Cooper), a man with bipolar disorder who moves back in with his parents after a stay in a psychiatric hospital. He's determined to get back together with his estranged wife, though things don't exactly go as planned once he meets a young widow, Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence). While the film can feel heavy due to its tackling mental illness, it manages to be a cohesive blend of both comedy and drama, with many humorous scenes and dialogue revolving around Pat's dysfunctional yet loving Pennsylvanian family. The performances from A-list actors sell the ensemble's quirky characters, especially Robert De Niro and Jacki Weaver as Pat's parents. If you're in the mood for elevated, emotional comedy that's also chock-full of powerhouse performances, Silver Linings Playbook just might check all your boxes.

Image via Warner Bros Pictures

Leaving on: June 30

Director: William Friedkin

Writer: William Peter Blatty (based on his novel of the same name)

Cast: Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair, Jason Miller, Max von Sydow, Lee J. Cobb, and Father William O'Malley

If you're one of the few who have yet to check out the classic chiller, now's the time. The power of Netflix compels you! The Exorcist follows actress Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) who seeks the help of a pair of Catholic priests when she suspects that her young daughter, Regan (Linda Blair), has become possessed by demonic forces. While the film's more overt genre elements are certainly chilling, the true horror comes from watching sweet and innocent Regan become physically and psychologically violated by the demon possessing her. Blair (and the killer make-up effects) completely sells the material, and it's not hard to see how The Exorcist is often referred to as the scariest movie of all time.

Image via Universal Pictures

Leaving on: June 30

Director: Dennis Dugan

Writers: Tim Herlihy and Adam Sandler

Cast: Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Frances Bay, Carl Weathers, Allen Covert, Kevin Nealon, and Joe Flaherty

If you're in the mood for some Adam Sandler silliness, perhaps no other movie fits the bill better than Happy Gilmore. Sandler plays the titular role, a lackluster hockey player who instead tries his hand at golf. After all, winning the prize money from the PGA Tour will allow Happy to pay his grandmother's back taxes and save her house from foreclosure. The film features plenty of zany antics that make it a comedy gem. From Happy's hot-tempered personality to a fantastic Bob Barker cameo, Happy Gilmore is both a successful sports comedy and a humorous critique of golf itself.

Image via Warner Bros.

Leaving on: June 30

Director: Spike Jonze

Writer: Spike Jonze

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson, Amy Adams, Rooney Mara, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pratt, and Portia Doubleday

Joaquin Phoenix plays Theodore, a depressed and lonely man whose sadness begins to abate when he develops a relationship with Samantha, his phone's virtual operating system (think Apple's Siri or Amazon's Alexa). The whip-smart screenplay manages to successfully toe the line between laugh-out-loud comedy and heartfelt drama, and the performances (especially Scarlett Johansson as the voice of Samantha) are especially spot-on. If you're looking for a film with comedic elements as well as heavy themes, Her is more than worth a watch. It's both a humorous look at humans' dependency on technology (especially smartphones) and a cautionary tale of social isolation.

Image via TriStar Pictures

Leaving on: June 30

Director: Rian Johnson

Writer: Rian Johnson

Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis, Emily Blunt, Paul Dano, Piper Perabo, Jeff Daniels, and Pierce Gagnon

Time travel is tricky stuff. Even trickier? Taking the sci-fi concept and weaving it into the narrative of a truly original feature. Looper revolves around contracted killers (called "loopers") who are hired by various crime syndicates to kill their enemies after they're sent back in time. Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Joe, a young looper, while Bruce Willis plays his older self. Both actors manage to infuse the futuristic proceedings with heart and gravitas. If you're in the mood for a fun and truly thrilling sci-fi film with the character work and emotional depth to back it up, Looper is one of the best.

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Leaving on: June 30

Director: Woody Allen

Writer: Woody Allen

Cast: Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams, Marion Cotillard, Tom Hiddleston, Alison Pill, Corey Stoll, Adrien Brody, Kathy Bates, and Michael Sheen

Time travel doesn't always have to feature high-octane thrills. It can also be incredibly warm and charming. Midnight in Paris follows writer Gil Pender (Owen Wilson) on a Parisian vacation with his wife, Inez (Rachel McAdams). While he longs for the past, he gets more than he bargained for when he walks the Paris streets at midnight and finds himself transported to the 1920s. The film's screenplay is both heartfelt and humorous, and the performances are top-notch. Wilson's comedy chops and Everyman charm are on full display while McAdams plays against type with a character who's as loathsome and selfish as Gil is naturally playful and charming. Not to mention loads of fun supporting performances, especially Kathy Bates as Gertrude Stein and Alison Pill as Zelda Fitzgerald. Midnight in Paris is a lighthearted time travel film that addresses the importance of surrounding yourself with what (and who) you love, while also giving a thoughtful commentary on the allure (and dangers) of longing for the past.