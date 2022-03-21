Another month has come and gone, and with it comes a new batch of films getting ready to shuffle their way off Netflix. March features a hearty mix of '80s classics, '90s favorites, and plenty of modern family films. While winter might be winding down, it's still a great time to stay home with a movie, and what better time to catch up on the ones you might have missed? From a classic vampire tale to one of the most profitable horror films of all time, there's something for everyone.

Here are seven notable films to catch before they leave Netflix at the end of the month.

Philomena

Image via 20th Century Fox

Leaving on: March 21st

Director: Stephen Frears

Writers: Steve Coogan and Jeff Pope (based on the book by Martin Sixsmith)

Cast: Judi Dench, Steve Coogan, Michelle Fairley, Barbara Jefford, Anna Maxwell Martin, and Mare Winningham

Philomena is based on the true story of Philomena Lee, a young Irish woman who became pregnant out of wedlock and was forced to put her child up for adoption. The film follows Philomena (Judi Dench) and her quest to locate her son with the help of journalist Martin Sixsmith (Steve Coogan). The story is as captivating as it is genre-blending. Sometimes it's a comedic road trip comedy, at others it's a heartfelt drama. Dench and Coogan give standout performances, filling Philomena with plenty of humor and heart.

Jumanji

Image via TriStar Pictures

Leaving on: March 31st

Director: Joe Johnston

Writers: Jonathan Hensleigh, Greg Taylor, and Jim Strain (based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg)

Cast: Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst, Bradley Pierce, Jonathan Hyde, David Alan Grier, and Patricia Clarkson

Viewers searching for a heavy dose of family-friendly fun need look no further than Jumanji. The '90s adventure film has it in spades. When playing Jumanji with a friend, young Alan Parrish becomes trapped inside the titular board game. It's twenty-six years before a brother and sister find the game and release the now-adult Alan (Robin Williams) from his prison. But what they don't realize is that playing Jumanji brings the game's world to dangerous life, complete with jungle landscapes and inhabitants like lions and monkeys. Together, the group of found friends attempt to finish the game to reverse the destruction that it has caused on their reality.

Interview with the Vampire

Leaving on: March 31st

Director: Neil Jordan

Writer: Anne Rice (based on her novel)

Cast: Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, Stephen Rea, Antonio Banderas, Domiziana Giordano, and Thandiwe Newton

The first book in her Vampire Chronicles series, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire was a critical and commercial success. It was praised for its atmosphere and art direction, and also received multiple Oscar nominations upon its release. The film is the story of the mortal Louis (Brad Pitt) who tells a modern-day reporter the tale of his transformation by vampire Lestat Lioncourt (Tom Cruise) in the late 1700s. If you're looking for a vampire tale that's high on gothic horror and short on teenage drama, Interview might be worth a watch. Plus, you'll be all caught up on the film's vampire lore before its reimagining in the upcoming AMC series.

Braveheart

Leaving on: March 31st

Director: Mel Gibson

Writer: Randall Wallace (based on the poem The Wallace by Blind Harry)

Cast: Mel Gibson, James Robinson, Sophie Marceau, Angus Macfadyen, Catherine McCormack, Brendan Gleeson, Ian Bannen, Seán McGinley, Brian Cox, and Stephen Billington

If you're looking for a lengthy and immersive historical drama, Braveheart might be up your alley. The film revolves around the life of 13th-century Scottish warrior, Sir William Wallace (Mel Gibson), who leads the Scots in a revolt against the English and King Edward I. The film has earned praise for its performances, visuals and battle sequences, and Gibson's direction, making it an audience favorite and critical darling. It also nabbed 5 Oscars, including one for Best Picture, and arguably influenced later films like Gladiator, Kingdom of Heaven, and 300.

Gremlins

Leaving on: March 31st

Director: Joe Dante

Writer: Chris Columbus

Cast: Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates, Hoyt Axton, Polly Holliday, Frances Lee McCain, Judge Reinhold, Keye Luke, Scott Brady, Corey Feldman, Jonathan Banks, and Howie Mandel as the voice of Gizmo

Good intentions go awry when a father (Hoyt Axton) visits the mysterious Mr. Wing (Keye Luke) to buy a Christmas present for his son, Billy (Zach Galligan). His purchase is a unique one — an adorable furry creature called a mogwai that Billy names Gizmo. But as children of the 80s know, there are three distinct rules for its caretaking: don't get it wet, expose it to sunlight, or feed it after midnight. Of course, the rules aren't followed, causing Gizmo to spawn offspring (the titular gremlins) that wreak havoc on Billy's small town. The plot of Gremlins is fairly thin, but the fun is in watching the gremlins disrupt and run amok through a quaint community. The result is a surprising mix of comedy and mean-spirited violence that somehow works. When complimented by its stellar practical puppeteering work and Howie Mandel's vocal performance as Gizmo, Gremlins is a must-watch for fans of dark comedies and monster mayhem.

Despicable Me

Leaving on: March 31st

Directors: Chris Renaud and Pierre Coffin

Writers: Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio

Cast: Steve Carell, Jason Segel, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, Will Arnett, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Elsie Fisher, and Pierre Coffin

If you have small children, chances are that you've been inundated with Minions, the small, yellow, gibberish-speaking henchmen in the Despicable Me films. The first in the franchise follows incompetent villain, Gru (voiced by Steve Carell), whose world is upended when he ends up taking care of three young girls. Carell's vocal performance is particularly funny, and he leans hard into the more outrageous elements of Gru's character. The plot is breezy and an easy watch for young kids, but adults will be pleased with the crisp animation and recognizable voice actors. Despicable Me is goofy fun, but also has plenty of humor and heart.

Paranormal Activity

Leaving on: March 31st

Director: Oren Peli

Writer: Oren Peli

Cast: Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat, Mark Fredrichs, Amber Armstrong, and Ashley Palmer

Paranormal Activity was a phenomenon when it was first released in 2007. The film revolves around a couple, Katie and Micah, who begin experiencing a supernatural presence in their home. But rather than call an exorcist or medium like the protagonists in many other horror films, they set up video cameras to document and prove their haunting themselves. The film's plot is fairly thin and isn't particularly scary, but it does have a tense and disconcerting vibe similar to The Blair Witch Project thanks to its found-footage format. Audiences ate it up, and the film went on to become one of the most profitable films of all time, in addition to spawning seven additional installments in the franchise.

The Best Netflix Shows and Original Series to Watch Right Now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ricky Ruszin (52 Articles Published) Ricky Ruszin is a Features Writer for Collider, focusing on film and TV. He is also a horror and suspense novelist, having earned his BA degree in English Language and Literature from Stevenson University. When he's not watching or writing about movies and TV, he enjoys reading, traveling, and seeking out the world's tallest and fastest roller coasters. He lives in Baltimore, MD, where he can be found quoting Seinfeld from the couch and eating way too many donuts. More From Ricky Ruszin