Frank & Lola (2016)

Leaving On: March 1 | Directed by: Matthew Ross

Cast: Michael Shannon, Imogen Poots, Michael Nyqvist, Justin Long, Emmanuelle Devos

If you are in the mood for a dark and intense relationship story, then Frank & Lola meets just the criteria. Michael Shannon (Bullet Train) stars in this neo-noir erotic thriller with Imogen Poots (Roadies) as the female lead, as the titular Frank and Lola respectively. Frank is a dispirited Las Vegas chef whose life revolves around his work, so, he invests all his energy in his culinary skills. And then he meets, Lola, a young, beautiful, enigmatic woman, and they begin an intense, passionate relationship, which helps both of them escape their mutual despair. But when Lola cheats on Frank, his trust for her begins to fade, and he gets obsessed with an impressive man from Lola’s past.

Written and directed by Matthew Ross in his directorial debut, this drama thriller film opened at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival with great reception for the filmmaker, with critical acclamation for Shannon and Poots’ performances, as well as the film’s story.

Pineapple Express (2008)

Leaving On: March 1 | Directed by: David Gordon Green

Cast: Seth Rogen, James Franco, Gary Cole, Rosie Perez, Danny McBride

One of the most popular (and legendary for some people) buddy comedies of the late 00s, Pineapple Express has managed to garner a cult following since its release in 2008. And if we say why the movie is named so, it’ll be a spoiler. The movie was a huge box office hit and was well-received among critics, with Franco getting a Golden Globe nomination for best actor. The stoner comedy is written by Seth Rogen and his frequent collaborator, Evan Goldberg, with Judd Apatow as a co-writer. Apatow also serves as one of the producers. This is Apatow and Rogen’s third collaboration on a project after Knocked Up and Superbad.

Rogen also stars in the film as the protagonist Dale Denton with James Franco starring as Saul Silver. Dale is a pot-smoking process server while Saul is his weed dealer. When the two of them witness a corrupt cop and a drug lord kill a man from their rival Korean gang, Dale and Saul have to team up and run for their lives. There may or may not be pineapple involved (that’s the puzzle).

The Gift (2015)

Leaving On: March 1 | Directed by: Joel Edgerton

Cast: Joel Edgerton, Rebecca Hall, Jason Bateman, Allison Tolman, Beau Knapp

Not all gifts come with good intentions, and this 2015 film seems to be a good learning lesson. That’s how convincing Joel Edgerton is as the antagonist. Jason Bateman and Rebecca Hall star as the married couple Simon and Robyn Callem, respectively, who move from Chicago to LA with new jobs. No sooner than they have moved into their new house, they run into one of Simon’s high school friends named Gordo. While Gordo seems to be welcoming to the Callems, things start to take a dark turn when he starts showering them with strange gifts and showing up at their house randomly, reaching to the extent of stalking.

The Great Gatsby star Joel Edgerton writes, directs, and stars in this psychological thriller, in his feature directorial debut. He also serves as one of the producers of the film, along with Jason Blum. On its release, The Gift received positive reviews from critics for Edgerton’s filmmaking and the cast’s performances.

Beirut (2018)

Leaving On: March 5 | Directed by: Brad Anderson

Cast: Jon Hamm, Rosamund Pike, Dean Norris, Shea Whigham, Larry Pine

Mad Men star Jon Hamm and Gone Girl star Rosamund Pike headline this lesser-known political thriller film. Also known as The Negotiator in the UK, Beirut is written by Tony Gilroy and directed by Brad Anderson (The Machinist). Set during the 1982 Lebanese Civil War, the story follows a former US diplomat, Mason Skiles (Hamm) who struggles with alcoholism after losing his wife. When his colleague gets in trouble with the same group who killed Mason’s family, he returns to service to save his friend, even if it means reliving his past.

Premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, the film was fairly well-received among critics. Though an underrated film for its time, Beirut makes a good watch, especially for the cast’s praiseworthy performances.

Bullet Head (2017)

Leaving On: March 7 | Directed by: Paul Solet

Cast: Adrien Brody, Antonio Banderas, John Malkovich, Rory Kulkin

In this 2017 American-Bulgarian crime thriller, John Malkovich stars as Walker, Adrien Brody as Stacy, and Rory Kulkin as Gage, the three criminals who headline the story. After their planned heist goes wrong, and their getaway driver gets killed, the three robbers end up at a warehouse to seek refuge while trying to get the police off their trail. But they don’t realize that a much deadlier threat awaits inside the warehouse. With a killer dog and its dead handler, and an even crazier owner on their heels, the three men do whatever it takes to escape death. Bullet Head is written and directed by Paul Solet, who had previously directed Grace.

Despite its solid cast, Bullet Head is yet another underrated thriller. Rotten Tomatoes describes the film as “Tightly contained, surprisingly emotional, and undeniably entertaining, Bullet Head is a film that should not go unseen.” So, it might be worthwhile adding this to your watchlist, especially for the chance to see John Malkovich as a thief.

Angels & Demons (2009)

Cast: Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor, Ayelet Zurer, Stellan Skarsgård, Pierfrancesco Favino

The last thriller on our list, Angels & Demons sees the return of Tom Hanks as Dan Brown’s favorite symbologist, Robert Langdon. Ron Howard and Akiva Goldsman also return as director and writer respectively, along with David Koepp. The mystery thriller is a sequel to 2006’s The Da Vinci Code and prequel to 2016’s Inferno and the second in the Robert Langdon film series. However, as far as the book series is concerned, Angels & Demons precedes The Da Vinci Code, so if you want to follow the same order for the movies, you might want to watch this first, followed by The Da Vinci Code.

Based on Brown’s eponymous novel, it follows Langdon and his new acquaintance, Dr. Vittoria Vetra, a CERN scientist, as they embark on a quest to recover a vial of anti-matter from a mysterious group of terrorists. Set across Rome and Vatican City, this thrilling adventure features a lot of visual delight, ominous secret brotherhoods, mystical events, and more.

The Butler (2013)

Leaving On: March 17 | Directed by: Lee Daniels

Cast: Forest Whitaker, Oprah Winfrey, Alan Rickman, Jane Fonda, Cuba Gooding Jr.

If the cast list of this movie seems astounding, wait for the rest of it. This historical drama film, directed and co-produced by Lee Daniels (Monster’s Ball), is inspired by the Washington Post article A Butler Well Served by This Election, written by journalist and author Wil Haygood in 2008. The Butler follows the life of Cecil Gaines, played by Forest Whitaker, a butler who served eight presidents at the White House between 1926 and 2008. The film revolves around Cecil’s life and all the major historical events like the Civil Rights Movement and Vietnam War and how those affected him and his family. The story is said to be loosely based on the real-life story of Eugene Allen, who worked as a butler at the White House for 34 years and has been a witness to notable political and social events in 20th-century America. The film was critically acclaimed and won several awards, including a particular appreciation for Whitaker’s performance, with Rotten Tomatoes calling it "Gut-wrenching and emotionally affecting.”

