The weather might be getting warmer as we gear up for outdoor activities to resume, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a quiet night at home watching a movie or two. And you're in luck; between recent releases and beloved classics, the films leaving Netflix this month make for a nice mix of genres. From a quirky comedy, to an 80s classic, to a pair of horror films, there's sure to be something to satisfy most cinematic cravings.

Before we slide into the home stretch ahead of summer movie season, here are seven notable films to catch before they leave Netflix this month — popcorn not included.

Battleship

Leaving on: May 31st

Director: Peter Berg

Writers: Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber

Cast: Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgård, Rihanna, Brooklyn Decker, Liam Neeson, Hamish Linklater, Jesse Plemons, and Rami Malek

Based on the board game of the same name, Battleship follows a crew of U.S. Navy sailors as they're forced to battle against a fleet of alien invaders who are planning to steal Earth's resources. If you're craving a dose of breezy sci-fi action in the way of Transformers or Godzilla, Battleship might be up your alley. While it certainly didn't earn any Oscar buzz, the film was lauded for its sense of escapism as well as its visual effects.

Hairspray

Image via New Line Cinema

Leaving on: May 31st

Director: Adam Shankman

Writer: Leslie Dixon

Cast: Nikki Blonsky, John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Amanda Bynes, Christopher Walken, Queen Latifah, James Marsden, Brittany Snow, Zac Efron, and Allison Janney

It's almost inevitable that popular, zeitgeisty films will one day be remade, and the same is true for Hairspray. The reimagining of John Waters' 1988 film sees plus-sized teenager Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonsky) as she seeks to perform on a local televised dance show while fighting segregation in 1960s Baltimore. It's a film that balances real-world societal issues with humor and heart. Hairspray has been praised for being both energetic and fun, it's all-star cast, and its utilization of the many light and catchy songs from the 2002 Broadway musical.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Leaving on: May 31st

Director: Jim Gillespie

Writer: Kevin Williamson (based on the book by Lois Duncan)

Cast: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Freddie Prinze Jr., Anne Heche, Muse Watson, and Johnny Galecki

I Know What You Did Last Summer sought to capitalize on the formula that Scream executed so well. Between the young cast and the imposing threat of a masked slasher hunting the main characters, the similarities between both films are obvious. But whereas Scream included sharp (and hilarious) meta commentary on horror movies themselves, I Know What You Did Last Summer is a straight-up slasher film. It follows a group of college friends who find themselves being stalked by a killer who claims to know about the deadly car accident they covered up the previous summer. As their paranoia runs high, it's fun to play along to try and guess the killer's identity while the friends are picked off one by one.

The Blind Side

Leaving on: May 31st

Director: John Lee Hancock

Writer: John Lee Hancock (based on the book The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game by Michael Lewis)

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw, Quinton Aaron, Kathy Bates, Jae Head, Lily Collins, Ray McKinnon, Kim Dickens, and Adriane Lenox

The Blind Side is the true story of Michael Oher who overcame a life of poverty and foster homes to become a prominent football player. Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw play Michael's adoptive parents, Leigh Anne and Sean, who see his potential and encourage him to take advantage of it. The Blind Side has received praise for Bullock's performance, as well as the film's heartwarming message of kindness and perseverance in the face of adversity. If you're in the mood for a moving success story, The Blind Side is for you.

The Final Destination

Image via New Line Cinema

Leaving on: May 31st

Director: David R. Ellis

Writer: Eric Bress

Cast: Bobby Campo, Shantel VanSanten, Nick Zano, Haley Webb, Mykelti Williamson, and Krista Allen

The fourth installment in the Final Destination franchise is a standalone sequel that follows a new group of friends who manage to evade death following a car crash. As in previous entries, "Death" itself is the force that is perusing the friends and trying to collect its due. While The Final Destination has been criticized for its predictability, if you've enjoyed the formula of the prior films, you'll most likely enjoy this round as well — especially if you're looking for popcorn thrills and inventive kills like those of the Saw franchise.

Top Gun

Image via Paramount

Leaving on: May 31st

Director: Tony Scott

Writers: Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr. (inspired by the magazine article "Top Guns" by Ehud Yonay)

Cast: Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Tom Skerritt, Michael Ironside, Meg Ryan, John Stockwell, and Tim Robbins

With the release of Top Gun: Maverick right around the corner, now's the perfect time to catch up on the 1986 original. Top Gun stars Tom Cruise as Lieutenant Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, an aviator in the United States Navy, who is given the chance to train at the Navy's Fighter Weapons School in California. The action drama is now a considered a classic, with praise given for its action and flight sequences, special effects, and performances from Cruise and Kelly McGillis.

Zoolander

Image via Paramount Pictures

Leaving on: May 31st

Director: Ben Stiller

Writers: Drake Sather, Ben Stiller, and John Hamburg

Cast: Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Christine Taylor, Will Ferrell, Milla Jovovich, Jerry Stiller, Jon Voight, Vince Vaughn, Judah Friedlander, and Alexander Skarsgård

If you enjoyed Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy but thought that it'd be even better with fashion and spies, Zoolander just might fit the bill. The wacky spy comedy features vain supermodel Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) as he and a fellow male model (Owen Wilson) attempt to prevent the assassination of the Malaysian Prime Minister. Most of the film's humor comes from Derek's vanity and lack of book smarts, as well as Will Ferrell's campy turn as a villainous fashion mogul. There's also a ton of fun celebrity cameos that add to the enjoyment factor. What Zoolander lacks in depth, it makes up for in its light and silly satire of the fashion industry.

