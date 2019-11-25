HBO Announces the Best Movies to Watch on HBO NOW This Thanksgiving

0

HBO Now has a pretty good selection of movies (you can check out our list of recommendations here), and they’ve pulled out a handful of their titles for movies that might be good for the whole family this Thanksgiving. If you’re not feeling to going out to the movies after Thanksgiving dinner and you don’t want to watch football, then HBO recommends the following titles:

Anastasia, 1997

A young orphan might be the last of Czarist Russia’s bluebloods in this musical fable of royalty, risk and romance.

Big, 1988

Tom Hanks earned a 1988 Best Actor Academy Award® nomination for this film about a boy whose wish to be ‘big’ comes true.

The Big Green, 1995

Steve Guttenberg leads a ragtag youth soccer team into battle against a superior city team and its nasty coach.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, 2010

The plucky Pevensie children find themselves on a wild seafaring adventure in Narnia in this third film adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ books.

Despicable Me, 2010

A supervillain discovers he has a heart while using three adorable tots for his latest scheme in this animated hit.

George of the Jungle, 1997

Brendan Fraser stars as the screwball ape-man with a klutzy streak in this riotous retelling of the 1960s animated series.

Gulliver’s Travels, 2010

Jack Black finds himself in the land of Lilliput where he towers over its tiny citizens in this adaptation of the classic novel.

Jingle All the Way (Director’s Cut), 1996

Christmas Eve finds Arnold Schwarzenegger desperately in search of a hard-to-find toy for his son in this holiday comedy.

Kit Kittredge: An American Girl, 2008

A bright Cincinnati girl dreams of being a reporter during the Great Depression in this family film inspired by the ‘American Girl’ series.

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Kung-fu fighting Dragon Warrior Po is back–and he’s facing the biggest challenge of his life in this family-style animated adventure.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, 2019

When Lego Duplo invaders threaten their city, it’s up to Emmet, Lucy, and their pals to save the day in this sequel.

The Little Rascals, 1994

Spanky, Alfalfa, Darla, Buckwheat and the gang are back in this outrageous family comedy based on the beloved Depression-era shows.

Madagascar, 2005

A zebra’s response to the ‘call of the wild’ winds up getting him and his zoo pals crated off to the jungle in this animated comedy.

The Mighty Ducks, 1992

Arrogant lawyer Emilio Estevez is punished for a DUI by being assigned to coach a clumsy pee-wee ice hockey team.

Paddington 2, 2018

Paddington must use his detective skills to catch a book thief in this fun-filled sequel.

Ramona and Beezus, 2010

The loveable Quimby girls from Beverly Cleary’s books bring their sisterhood to the big screen in this delightful family film.

The best part of this whole thing is this is how HBO NOW is trying to combat Disney+ without mentioning Disney+. Disney+ is obviously the heavy hitter right now in the streaming space when it comes to family titles and no one else can really hold a candle to them. That’s not to say that HBO’s titles are bad; far from it! I’ll just be curious to see how HBO Max, which launches next year, competes in this space. In the meantime, when you’ve got Paddington 2 to share, you’re pretty much set.