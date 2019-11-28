The Best Movies to Watch on Thanksgiving

0

We’ve been there. You’re sitting around with your family and/or friends, bellies full of turkey, trying to decide how best to let all that delicious Thanksgiving food digest. You’ve got the television, of course, but what’s something you can put on that everyone will agree with? What could you watch that will keep everyone engaged, moods light, and that holiday spirit churning? Not to worry, we’ve got you covered.

We here at Collider have compiled a list of the best films to watch on Thanksgiving. Now these aren’t all necessarily Thanksgiving-themed movies. We thought it best to put together a diverse library of films that are agreeable in nature—movies that everyone can enjoy, no matter their age or sensibility. Some of these will get you in that pre-Christmas holiday spirit, while some are just a seriously good time. All are, we think, solid picks to watch with your friends and family on Thanksgiving.