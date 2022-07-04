The 4th of July holiday weekend is well known for summer festivities, including going to the pool, parties, grilling, and of course, fireworks. Many people also turn to the movies to celebrate the holiday, and there are plenty to choose from, from fun summer flicks to more sobering historical-based films that showcase moments and the patriotic themes of our country’s history.

'Hamilton' (2020)

Hamilton, the hugely popular Broadway show, became an original film in 2020, consisting of a live stage recording from three Hamilton performances. Premiering on Disney+, the movie stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Ariana DeBose, Daveed Diggs, and Jonathan Groff.

The Broadway show and the movie famously tell the story of Alexander Hamilton and his rise to the influential politician he was while also exploring his downfall. Hamilton serves to tell the story of the nation’s history and future by showcasing what makes the USA so great.

'Independence Day' (1996)

Starring Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Vivica A. Fox, Jeff Goldblum, Robert Loggia, and Harvey Fierstein, Independence Day centers around a worldwide attack by extraterrestrials from their mothership that overtakes the sky.

Considered a summer blockbuster, Independence Day features plenty of patriotism and continues to hold up well today. The actors’ performances and the stunning visual effects make the film a must-watch for the 4th of July. Although a sequel was released in 2016, fans are more fond of the 1996 film.

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' (1997)

Loosely based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel of the same name, I Know What You Did Last Summer has been credited, alongside Scream, for revitalizing the slasher genre in the late 1990s. The movie follows four friends (Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Ryan Phillippe) as they find themselves stalked by a menacing killer wearing a fisherman’s coat and a hook on the 4th of July.

The film’s coastal setting in the summer in small-town Southport, North Carolina, the young cast, and the town’s 4th of July celebrations make this film a fun watch for this time of year.

'Jaws' (1975)

Directed by Steven Spielberg and adapted from a novel by Peter Benchley, Jaws is famously known as a “summer blockbuster” film. The film follows a group of residents and tourists as a shark begins terrorizing the community, resulting in the deaths of several people throughout the film. The town’s police chief (Roy Scheider) attempts to have the beach closed, which the mayor (Murray Hamilton) resists, fearing the town’s loss of revenue and tourism.

Although Jaws takes place in the fictional town of Amity Island, the film’s Martha’s Vineyard setting provides the quintessential beach locale for the town’s 4th of July celebration. Further, the production’s mechanical sharks often malfunctioned, which resulted in the decision to suggest the shark’s presence. This, and composer John Williams' iconic score to suggest its looming arrival terrified audiences then and continues to do so today.

'1776' (1972)

1776, a fictionalized telling of the events leading to the signing of the Declaration of Independence, starred a variety of the original Broadway production’s cast. The film featured William Daniels, Ken Howard, John Cullum, and Howard Da Silva, who reprised their roles for the film, while new cast members were also starred. Sections of dialogue and song lyrics in the film were taken from actual participants from the Second Continental Congress.

1776 is a must-watch for the 4th of July, featuring patriotic themes and an entertaining retelling of the Declaration of Independence. The enjoyable musical numbers also contribute to the film’s continued legacy.

'Top Gun' (1986)

Top Gun follows a group of naval officers who are instructed to attend TOPGUN, the Naval Fighter Weapons School at Naval Air Station Miramar. The film stars Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, and Tom Skerritt. While not a traditional 4th of July film, it showcases male friendships and bonding and leaves the audience feeling patriotic and jubilant.

Top Gun is also well known for its legendary and award-winning soundtrack, with “Take My Breath Away” by Berlin winning an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award. In May 2022, Top Gun: Maverick was released and has achieved even greater success than its original.

'The Patriot' (2000)

Directed by Roland Emmerich, who also directed Independence Day, The Patriot stars Mel Gibson, Chris Cooper, Heath Ledger, and Jason Isaacs. The film follows a man and his son (Gibson and Ledger, respectively) who get swept up in the Revolutionary War. Gibson’s character, a veteran of the French and Indian War, is forced into seeking revenge when one of his sons is murdered by the British army.

Although largely considered historically inaccurate, The Patriot features incredible performances by the cast. The crew’s attempt to make the production as authentic as possible, as well as the costume design, makes it an entertaining watch for the 4th of July.

