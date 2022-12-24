Warm up with some of the most summer-y movies of all time.

Winter is a time for chills in the air, snow on the ground, and longing for that warm summer sun you haven't seen in months. After binging every classic Christmas film and watching the ball fall on New Year's, odds are you're tired of the snowy scenes and are ready to watch some hotter hits.

RELATED: Songs From Disney Channel Shows & Movies For the Perfect End-Of-Summer Playlist

Beach dates, summer lovin', oceanic friendships and seaside escapes are just some of the things you'll find in these summertime classics that are sure to warm you up during these cold winter nights as you wait for those desirable dog days to arrive.

Romcoms are an enjoyable watch no matter the season, but there's something special about love on a beach, and that's exactly what Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore's characters experience in the 2004 film 50 First Dates.

Set in sunny and sandy Hawaii, the film follows Sandler's Henry during his attempts to win over Barrymore's Lucy. But when Henry learns that Lucy has short-term memory loss and won't ever remember him, he takes her on new dates every day in order to sustain their growing relationship in yet another memorable performance by this acting duo.

'High School Musical 2'

After ringing in the New Year with that unforgettable New Year's Eve karaoke party in High School Musical, continue the HSM marathon with Disney Channel's biggest summertime movie, High School Musical 2.

When school is out for the Wildcats, they all get summer jobs at a country club where Sharpay's family just happens to reside at. Tensions fly as the teens learn how to manage their new jobs while also preparing for the summer talent show, despite Sharpay's best effort to leave everyone but Troy out of it.

'Grease'

Grease may take viewers on a journey through the school year of Danny, Sandy, Rizzo and Frenchy in this 1978 musical, but it starts out with the memorable summer lovin' between cinema supercouple Sandy and Danny.

During the number "Summer Lovin'," John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John sing about their characters' summertime fling before unexpectedly going to the same school. By the end of the film, it's summer yet again and the teens celebrate the end of the school year with a carnival and epic musical number.

'Luca'

Image via Disney

If you're stuck cozied up inside during those impending snowstorms this winter and are dreaming of a warm and beautiful European getaway, Pixar's Luca is the perfect film to watch to escape the cold and transport you to the gorgeous yet fictional city of Portorosso, Italy.

RELATED: Pixar Movie Jokes That Were Aimed Toward Adults

Luca is a young sea monster who longs for a life on land, and unexpectedly meets his match, and a new best friend, in Alberto. When the two boys discover that they can transform from sea monsters to humans when out of water, they spend the summer eating gelato, stargazing, and training for an epic triathlon to try and win their dream ride: a Vespa.

'Jaws'

Image Via Universal

Whether you're missing those sunny days on the beach or craving some terror while you patiently await spooky time to arrive again, giving Jaws a watch will cover it all. Starring Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss, this film warns beach-goers to stay on land while daring to dive into the shark-infested ocean.

After a deadly shark attack on the local beach, police chief Martin Brody advises the town to close the beach, but gets turned down due to the possibility of losing a tourist attraction. This decision lands Martin on an adventure at sea where he and two buddies must battle the killer shark before it claims another victim.

'Moana'

Moana may be an animated children's movie, but this Disney film beautifully captures the vibrance of Hawaii, with gorgeous greenery, flamboyant florals and a clear blue ocean that a young Disney Princess dares to venture out into.

Moana had always been drawn to the ocean, and after learning she has the ability to talk to it, she enlists her animal pals Pua and Hei Hei to join her for an adventure at sea, where she meets the self-centered demigod Maui, battles unexpected creatures, and gains a whole new identity.

'Dirty Dancing'

If you're looking to warm up from the cold with some dancing, Dirty Dancing is bound to get you in the mood. Taking place over one unforgettable summer, the 1987 film stars Jennifer Grey and the late Patrick Swayze as everyone's favorite Baby and Johnny.

Baby's summer goes from a drag to a brag when she's enlisted by dance instructor Johnny to be his new dance partner. After endless days of training and a forbidden romance, Baby has the time of her life when she finally hits the dance floor with Johnny before the film's end.

'A Summer Romance'

If you're still high off of Countdown to Christmas and eager for some more soap opera hunk-turned-romcom star Ryan Paevey, Hallmark Channel's A Summer Romance is the perfect watch for all your much-needed summer vibes.

RELATED: New Movies And TV Shows Coming To The Hallmark Channel In 2023

Paevey stars alongside When Calls The Heart star Erin Krakow as Richard and Samantha, who form an unexpected romance when Richard arrives in town one summer to buy her family's ranch. Horseback riding, carnival games and a romantic Ferris wheel ride all lead to the couple's summertime romance in this Hallmark Channel hit from 2019.

'Teen Beach Movie'

If DCOM supercouple Troy and Gabriella rule high school, then supercouple Mack and Brady rule the beach in the 2015 summertime musical Teen Beach Movie. Led by Ross Lynch and Maia Mitchell, this entire movie takes place on a beach full of singing and dancing.

When a surfer couple doesn't want summer to end, they get their wish granted when a magical surfboard throws them into their favorite 1950s summer musical. Forced to act like they belong, the two wind up inadvertently changing the course of the film and risking their chances of ever getting back to the real world.

'Call Me By Your Name'

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Call Me By Your Name proves that a queer romance is even better when it's cool for the summer. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer, this 2017 book-to-film adaption takes place during a summer full of unexpected love and loss.

During teenage Elio's summer vacation, he meets his father's handsome new intern Oliver, quickly befriending him and going on a journey of self-discovery and self-acceptance when things heat up between the two over the course of the summer, only to evaporate over the winters to come.

NEXT: Best Disney Movies To Keep The Summer Alive A Little Longer