We all feel down from time to time. When you've had a bad day, you probably don't want to watch a gritty movie reflecting the harshest aspects of life. Instead, one of the best remedies for the blues is settling down with some feel-good viewing to lift your spirits.

Fortunately, Reddit has got you covered. On r/movies, the largest film subreddit, users got together to discuss the best flicks to watch when one is down in the dumps. Here are some of their best recommendations, all guaranteed to turn a frown upside down.

10 'Frances Ha' (2012)

This comedy-drama from Noah Baumbach follows Frances (Greta Gerwig), a twenty-something struggling to find her place in the world, as she navigates through the ups and downs of friendship, love, and career in New York City. With a quirky sense of humor, Frances Ha offers a poignant and insightful look into the life of a modern young woman.

RELATED: 10 Great Movies That Feature Napoleon

Gerwig's performance is endearing and relatable, charming yet vulnerable. Baumbach's direction, along with the black-and-white cinematography and a lively soundtrack, imbues the film with a vibrant energy. Overall, Frances Ha is a must-watch for anyone who has ever felt lost in their own journey of self-discovery.

9 'Wings of Desire' (1987)

Wings of Desire is a fantasy drama directed by Wim Wenders and starring Bruno Ganz as Damiel, a guardian angel who falls in love with a human woman named Marion (Solveig Dommartin). Set in Cold War-era Berlin, the film offers a mesmerizing and poetic exploration of the human condition and the meaning of life. Through Damiel's perspective, we see the city and its inhabitants with a heightened sense of beauty and wonder, leading us to contemplate the complexities of existence and our own place in the world.

RELATED: 10 Successful Movies Hated by Their Director

Ganz delivers a nuanced performance as the sensitive and curious angel, while Dommartin is spellbinding as the trapeze artist Marion. With its striking cinematography, ethereal soundtrack, and profound themes, Wings of Desire is a testament to the power of art to inspire, enlighten, and move us. u/Zassolluto711 says it "makes you appreciate the little things in life."

8 'Best in Show' (2000)

Best in Show is a mockumentary about a group of eccentric dog owners who compete in the prestigious Mayflower Kennel Club Dog Show. Through their absurd antics, it offers a brilliant satire of American dog culture and the human obsession with competition and validation. It's directed by Christopher Guest and stars an ensemble cast of comedic actors, including Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Parker Posey.

RELATED: 10 Modern Sci-Fi Movies Destined to Become Classics

Their impeccable comedic timing and improvisation skills, coupled with Guest's sharp direction and witty screenplay, make for a side-splittingly funny and endlessly entertaining film. With its clever commentary on society's absurdities and heartwarming portrayal of the bond between humans and their furry companions, the film has rightfully developed a cult following.

7 'Paddington' (2014)

"If the Paddington movies don’t lift your spirits, nothing will!" says u/SeagullsStopItNowz. "100% pure heart and humor!" They're not wrong. Paddington is one of the most charming family movies in a dog's age. Ben Whishaw voices the titular character, a lovable bear from Peru who travels to London in search of a new home. The film follows Paddington's adventures as he navigates the new city, meets new friends, and tries to avoid capture by an evil taxidermist (Nicole Kidman).

With its blend of humor, adventure, and impressive visual effects, Paddington is top-notch family entertainment that celebrates the importance of kindness, acceptance, and finding one's place in the world. It's also an object lesson in how to create a cute CGI protagonist. Take note, Sonic the Hedgehog.

6 'The Night is Short, Walk On Girl' (2017)

The Night is Short, Walk on Girl is a Japanese animated film directed by Masaaki Yuasa and featuring the voice talents of Gen Hoshino and Kana Hanazawa. It recounts the surreal adventures of a young woman known only as "the girl with black hair" as she wanders through the neon-lit streets of Kyoto on a night of revelry and self-discovery.

The film pushes the boundaries of traditional storytelling with its stunning animation, vibrant color palette, and offbeat sense of humor. Not to mention, leads Hoshino and Hanazawa infuse the project with a sense of whimsy that is sure to enchant audiences of all ages. With its playful spirit and infectious energy, The Night is Short, Walk on Girl is a true gem of contemporary animation and a must-watch for fans of the medium.

5 'Stardust' (2007)

Based on the novel by Neil Gaiman, this fantasy film centers on a young man named Tristan (Charlie Cox) as he sets out on a magical adventure to capture a fallen star and win the heart of his true love. It's an inventive story practically bursting with affection for the genre, featuring plenty of witty twists on fantasy tropes.

Cox and Claire Danes deliver standout performances as the lovestruck heroes, while Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer steal the show with their over-the-top portrayals of the film's villains. Stardust is sure to keep fantasy fans spellbound from start to finish.

4 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty' (2013)

Walter Mitty (Ben Stiller) is a daydreamer who works as a photo editor at Life magazine. He shakes up his boring existence by embarking on a global adventure in search of a missing photograph that is crucial for the magazine's final issue.

Stiller (who also directs) turns in one of his very best performances as the introspective and quirky protagonist. He's outshone, however, by Kristen Wiig, who provides a refreshing balance of humor and heart as his love interest. Adam Scott and Sean Penn also add depth and dimension to their supporting roles. The latter is particularly memorable as a grizzled photojournalist roughing it in the Himalayas. The result is a unique and inspiring movie about the beauty and possibility of life, and the importance of following one's dreams.

3 'Chef' (2014)

Chef is a comedy-drama written, directed, and starring Jon Favreau, along with an ensemble cast that includes Sofia Vergara, John Leguizamo, Scarlett Johansson, and Robert Downey Jr. Favreau plays Carl Casper, a talented chef who quits his job at a prestigious restaurant and starts a food truck business in order to reignite his passion for cooking and reconnect with his family.

The movie works because the cast and crew evidently had so much fun making it. "It was the best experience I can ever remember having of making a movie," Favreau says. "The last time a script hit me, where I could sit down and write every day, all day until it all came out was 20 years ago: Swingers."

2 'That's My Boy' (2012)

Adam Sandler is Donny, a former underage father who reconnects with his estranged son, Todd (Andy Samberg), on the eve of Todd's wedding. It's a raunchy and irreverent take on the classic father-son relationship, as Donny and Todd navigate their troubled past and attempt to forge a bond in the present.

Sandler's signature brand of comedy works well alongside the down-for-anything Samberg, making for a lighthearted romp that fortunately doesn't take itself too seriously. Despite its crude humor and over-the-top antics, That's My Boy is ultimatelty about the power of forgiveness and the importance of family. "That’s My Boy and Grandma’s Boy are so severely underrated. I had not laughed harder at any other Adam Sandler movie," says u/Dragonborn83196.

1 'Moonstruck' (1987)

Moonstruck is a romantic comedy-drama about Loretta Castorini (Cher), a middle-aged widow who falls in love with her fiancé's younger brother, Ronny (Nicolas Cage) while visiting her family in Brooklyn. The film is one of Wes Anderson's favorites. “I’ve always loved this script,” he has said. "It’s a very well-done Hollywood take on New York."

He's absolutely right. The writing is snappy and engaging throughout. Cage has one especially great monologue about halfway through. "We are here to ruin ourselves and to break our hearts and love the wrong people and die," he declares. "Now I want you to come upstairs with me and get in my bed!"

NEXT: The 20 Best Fantasy Movies of All Time, Ranked