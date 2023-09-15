Every now and then, it can be enjoyable to watch a simple, ludicrous movie, one where the plot might not make that much sense but where the jokes or action scenes don't let up. You can just kick back, unwind, and not think too much about what's playing out on screen.

Reddit recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss the best "turn off your brain" movies of all. They came up with a ton of fun picks, from Japanese sci-fi pastiche to martial arts parodies.

10 'Armageddon' (1998)

It might not have the CGI luster of the latest Transformers movies, but Armageddon remains one of Michael Bay's biggest, loudest spectacles. Bruce Willis leads the star-studded cast (including Billy Bob Thornton, Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler, and more) as an oil driller recruited by NASA for a mission to prevent an asteroid the size of Texas from colliding with Earth.

RELATED: The 10 Best Low-Budget Horror Movies, According to Reddit

It's all quite silly and implausible, but it makes for an enjoyable ride. "[Armageddon is one of] my favorite 'turn off your brain' movies. I unironically love [it]. [It's] cheesy and [doesn't] take [itself] too seriously. So much fun to watch," said user Sjdillon10.

9 'A Night at the Roxbury' (1998)

A Night at the Roxbury is a comedy that grew out of a series of SNL sketches featuring Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan. They play two hapless brothers who crave acceptance into the exclusive Roxbury nightclub. Fueled by their unwavering self-confidence, they stumble through a series of comical misadventures and try to prove themselves to the Roxbury's owner.

RELATED: The 10 Best 'Stoner Noir' Movies, Ranked

The film is an intriguing curio from that SNL era, especially as one of Ferrell's earliest major roles. Not to mention, watching the brothers bob their heads to Haddaway's 'What is Love' just doesn't get old. "Night at the Roxbury got me out of a mental funk during Covid in 2020," said Redditor Sufficient_Bunch5679.

8 'Galaxy Quest' (1999)

Image via DreamWorks SKG

Galaxy Quest is a delightful sci-fi comedy that affectionately parodies the conventions of classic space-themed television shows like Star Trek. It revolves around the cast of a once-popular but now washed-up sci-fi TV series called Galaxy Quest. When a group of real aliens, the Thermians, mistake the show's reruns for historical documents and seek the actors' help to save their species from a genocidal warlord, the cast must step into their roles as intergalactic heroes.

RELATED: The 10 Most Suspenseful Movies of All Time, According to Reddit

It boasts stellar leads, including Tim Allen, Alan Rickman, and — in a fun bit of meta casting — Sigourney Weaver. Galaxy Quest cleverly blends humor, action, and satire, celebrating both the absurdity of fandom and the power of believing in oneself. It has rightly become a cult classic. "I can watch it anytime," said Redditor cronson simply.

7 'Returner' (2002)

Returner is a Japanese action sci-fi about Milly (Anne Suzuki), a young girl from a war-torn future where Earth is attacked by an alien species. She travels to the year 2002, where she crosses paths with Miyamoto (Takeshi Kaneshiro), a skilled gunman with a score to settle. Milly persuades Miyamoto to help her prevent a cataclysmic event that will eventually lead to Earth's destruction.

Their mission takes them through time and space, and they must confront both the alien threat and a powerful crime syndicate. Most reviewers panned the film, but one Redditor found it entertainingly ridiculous. "[Returner is] a favorite of mine," said user Negative_Baseball_76. "It’s very unoriginal but entertaining. It’s a bit like Equilibrium where it feels like a rip-off of different sci-fi plots."

6 'London Has Fallen' (2016)

Gerard Butler has made many mediocre action movies, which seem to all sort of blur into one. That doesn't mean they can't be entertaining, though, provided you're in the right headspace for it. One of these is London Has Fallen, the sequel to Olympus Has Fallen, which sees Butler reprising his role as the indestructible Secret Service agent Mike Banning.

After a terror attack at the funeral of the British Prime Minister, Banning has to marshal all of his skills to protect the president (Aaron Eckhart) and uncover the plot behind the assault. "Not even joking. I've watched [this film] over and over," said Redditor cactuscharlie. "[It] just calms me down when I'm in a weird mental state. Basically background noise."

5 'The Hangover' (2009)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The first Hangover was a comedy event, grossing $469 million, spawning two sequels in rapid succession, and being endlessly quoted in the months after its release. After a night of raucous Vegas partying, pals Phil (Bradley Cooper), Stu (Ed Helms), and Alan (Zach Galifianakis) wake up with no memory of the previous night, a tiger in their hotel room, and their fourth friend (Justin Bartha) missing.

The second and third installments offered diminishing returns, but director Todd Phillips's madcap energy is on full display here. User _bobby_tables praised "the first two Hangover movies. I know they are the same story. Don't care."

4 'Tommy Boy' (1995)

Tommy Boy is the defining lead performance by the late, great Chris Farley. He is the bumbling but good-hearted Tommy Callahan, a recent college grad who returns home to save his family's auto parts business after the sudden death of his father. Teaming up with his father's sardonic assistant, Richard (David Spade), Tommy embarks on a hilariously disastrous road trip to secure important deals and prove himself as a salesman.

Slapstick humor and physical comedy are at a premium here, but Farley's performance is also surprisingly sensitive and endearing. "Tommy Boy always and forever! I quote the movie as I watch it and am not ashamed," said Redditor optimusavocado.

3 'The Fast and the Furious' (2001)

The most recent Fast and Furious movies have strayed into borderline superhero territory, with increasingly unbelievable plot developments and over-the-top stunts: remember the car in space? However, the earlier movies remain straightforward yet effective racing movies with a hearty side of human drama.

The first, in particular, is lean and mean, like an exploitation flick from an earlier era. "[My] hubby [and] I blew through all of them during our parental leave when our son was a newborn and [we] didn't want to think," said user kittiemomo.

2 'Dumb and Dumber' (1994)

Image via New Line Cinema

Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels are on top form here as two dimwitted friends who set out on a cross-country journey to return a briefcase to its rightful owner, unaware that it contains a ransom payment for a kidnapped woman.

Not every one of Dumb and Dumber's jokes land, but the ones that do hit hard. Some scenes, like the dead parakeet sequence, will leave the viewer in stitches. "Dumb and Dumber makes me laugh every time," said Redditor farrellsound.

1 'Kung Pow: Enter the Fist' (2002)

Image via 20th Century Studios

“You killed my family and I don't like that kind of thing.” Few films can top the pure unrestrained zaniness of Kung Pow. This slapstick send-up of the martial arts genre centers on The Chosen One (Steve Oedekerk) on a quest for revenge against the evil martial arts master, Betty (Fei Lung).

What follows is a ridiculous romp featuring deliberately poor dubbing, a Mufasa-like sky lion, and a fearsome weapon known as "gopher chucks" (combining nunchucks with the burrowing rodent, naturally). "Kung Pow: Enter the Fist is the dumbest f*cking movie ever made, but all it wants to do for [80] minutes is make you laugh," said user AndyKaufmanSentMe.

KEEP READING: 10 Actors Whose Final Film Was a Fitting End to Their Career, According to Reddit