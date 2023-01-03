From 'The Exorcist' to 'Enter the Dragon,' these classics will celebrate the big 5-0 in 2023...

The 1970s were a hell of a time for movies. Some even argue was the single best decade for cinema in its history, with films as iconic as The Godfather and Star Wars being released.

RELATED:10 Best Films of the 1970s, Ranked by IMDb

In 2023, movies released in 1973 become particularly important. These films are turning a whopping 50 years old, and the fact that many of them are still talked about as timeless classics is no small feat. If movies like Mean Streets and American Graffitimanage to stand the test of time up to a half century after their release, that's surely a sign of high quality.

French Animated Weirdness At Its Best — 'Fantastic Planet' (1973)

French animation is a magical place full of delightful hidden gems, and it has in Fantastic Planet one of the absolute weirdest animated films you could possibly find.

The film follows opressed humanoids in a planet ruled by blue giants. The animation is mesmerizing, the themes and story are transfixing, and the charm of the characters is enough to make this a landmark in the history of European animation. As such, it's definitely one of the most noteworthy movies of the '70s.

Jodorowsky At His Most Baffling — 'The Holy Mountain' (1973)

Chilean auteur Alejandro Jodorowsky is one of the most prominent figures in cinematic surrealism. The Holy Mountain, perhaps his most famous piece, is a fantasy adventure where an alchemist leads a group to a mountain where they hope to find enlightenment.

For those uninitiated in movie surrealism or Jodorowsky's style, the movie might be way too offputting to enjoy. But for those who like the director or the genre, it's an absolute must-watch where every element works together to create a head-scratching work of art.

The Most Dangerous Man Alive — 'Serpico' (1973)

Praised as one of the greatest and most unique American filmmakers of all time, Sidney Lumet directed many great films throughout his career. One of the most popular is Serpico, where Al Pacino plays an honest NYC cop struggling with the corruption of the system he serves.

This biopic has aged so well that it's hard to believe it's turning half a century old. Pacino's performance is stunning, and perhaps the thing that the film is most remembered for; but the whole thing is great, from the smart slow-burn script to Lumet's distinct directing.

The Charm of Unlikely Partnerships — 'Paper Moon' (1973)

In this crime dramedy set during the Great Depression, a con man finds himself saddled with a young girl who may or may not be his daughter, and they form one of '70s cinema's most fun duos.

Tatum O'Neal, who plays the little girl, remains the youngest-ever winner of a competitive Oscar, and her work in Paper Moon is still remembered as one of the best supporting performances of the decade. Touching and laugh-out-loud funny, the film's exploration of the loss of innocence will surely continue to charm audiences for decades to come.

RELATED:10 Funniest Comedy Movies People Don't Talk About Enough

Fortunately, Not the Bees — 'The Wicker Man' (1973)

Although the remake starring Nicolas Cage tragically tarnished its name, the original The Wicker Man is a genius low-budget folk horror film where a cop is sent to a village on a Scottish island, looking for a missing girl that the inhabitants assure him never existed.

The film is bizarre and even a little bit campy, but those are exactly the qualities that make it so unique and absolutely transfixing. With thought-provoking themes and an enrapturing atmosphere, it may not be super scary, but it definitely is amazing.

One Man's Deadly Mission — 'Enter the Dragon' (1973)

It's no understatement to say that Bruce Lee is a larger-than-life legend. Largely, that's thanks to Enter the Dragon, a Bond-like explosion of action and adrenaline where a martial artist agrees to spy on a reclusive crime lord.

Lee passed away a month before the movie's release, further cementing it as the perfect encapsulation of the legacy he left behind. His intensely physical performance is full of energy and charisma, and the movie itself is a blast of fun from start to finish, with exhilarating action scenes and an entertaining story.

George Lucas Has Entered the Chat — 'American Graffiti' (1973)

Although George Lucas is best known for Star Wars, that's not the only thing he has done. His first film, THX 1138, was unsuccessful. But his sophomore effort, American Graffiti, is an iconic coming-of-age that's still loved by audiences today.

No matter your age or when you watch it, Lucas's film always feels like one of those cozy hangout movies that remind you of simpler times. Small in scope but surprisingly complex in its approach to the story, American Graffiti is perfect proof that epic sci-fi isn't all that George Lucas is capable of creating.

You Don't Make Up for Your Sins in Church — 'Mean Streets' (1973)

It's no surprise that a director as prolific and acclaimed as Martin Scorsese has crafted so many great movies, but it is definitely surprising that his third picture, Mean Streets, is still remembered as one of his best.

There's something incredibly charming about the style of early Scorsese, full of energy and emotion and color. His usual fascination with themes like violence, religion, and masculinity is abundantly present in this crime drama, with the great characters serving as the perfect eyes to see the narrative through.

RELATED:10 Underrated Movies Every Fan of Martin Scorsese Should See

The Year's Big Oscar Winner — 'The Sting' (1973)

Image via Universal Pictures

It's not always that a year's Best Picture Oscar winner is lauded as one of the best of that year as time passes. In the case of 1973, though, the incredibly fun dramedy The Sting was the recipient of the big award, and it definitely is one of the year's best-made, most entertaining, and most memorable pieces of work.

Although they only made two movies together (the other one being Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid), Paul Newman and Robert Redford are one of the most iconic on-screen duos in the silver screen's history. In the case of The Sting, the exciting atmosphere and interesting story are the perfect environment for the two charming main characters to do their thing in.

One of the Greatest Horror Films Ever — 'The Exorcist' (1973)

Image via Warner Bros.

The 1970s were one of the best decades for the horror genre, no doubt. For proof, look at The Exorcist, about a troubled priest who has to investigate the case of a 12-year-old seemingly possessed by a demon. The film is still remembered as one of the best movies of the '70s.

Although the movie may not be as paralyzingly horrifying today as it was fifty years ago, it still is one of the scariest you can find. With amazing performances, intelligent writing, and commendable directing, it's the type of cinematic experience that remains ingrained in your mind for days after you watch it—Perhaps, even, for as long as half a century.

KEEP READING:11 Scariest Movies Ever, According to Martin Scorsese