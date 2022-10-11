Ti West’s phenomenal slasher X has really rocked the horror scene this year, with its back-to-back prequel Pearl recently grabbing rave reviews, and thoroughly satisfying the fan community with its imagination, style and undying love for the greats of the genre. The duology also marks a recent spike in movies looking at the adult film industry, with pictures like Pleasure by Swedish director Ninja Thyberg being talking points on the film festival circuits over the last year or two. There have been plenty of similarly creative and evocative movies on the subject since the dawn of the Porno Chic era in the early 1970s that offer deep personal insights into the world of adult cinema. Here are some top titles to check out.

Respectable: The Mary Millington Story (2015)

This poignant and insightful documentary looks at the life and career of ‘70s British porn queen Mary Millington, and the wider social climate during her reign. With input from her friends, family and work associates, her journey from small-town illegitimate child to the figurehead of erotica in the UK is chronicled in Respectable, as is her tragic downfall, untimely death and ultimate legacy.

More than just Mary herself, Simon Sheridan’s brilliant documentary examines the intricacies of the UK sex industry, how it was handled by law enforcement and viewed by the public, and why so many people saw Mary as a much-needed guiding light in the direction of sexual freedom.

Boogie Nights (1997)

Burt Reynolds landed his first and only Academy Award nomination for Paul Thomas Anderson’s cinematic answer to the 90s-does-70s trend, Boogie Nights. He plays a pornographer during the Golden Era, who introduces a young man from a troubled homelife to the industry, catapulting him to fame and eventual downfall, with all the hilarity and drama that this unique way of life perpetuates.

Not only an perceptive and entertaining portrait of adult film, it is a brilliantly made movie that garnered huge audience and critical acclaim. It is full of all the flashy, violent brashness that mid-’90s cinema embodied, alongside the likes of Pulp Fiction and Natural Born Killers, and boasts an all-star cast that includes Julianne Moore, John C. Reilly and newcomer Mark Wahlberg.

Lovelace (2013)

Linda Lovelace is unquestionably one of the most iconic figures in porn history, but her story was complicated by a number of twists and turns and conflicting versions over the course of her lifetime. Lovelace has the unenviable task of trying to pick through the many differing accounts of the actress’s life and turning it into a watchable cautionary tale.

Amanda Seyfried stars in the titular role, and is supported by a brilliantly-cast ensemble that includes Peter Sarsgaard as her abusive husband Chuck, Sharon Stone as her stern religious mother and Robert Patrick as her good-hearted father. Although the narrative takes on a more pointedly contemporary look at the era than is realistic, it is a well-acted and good-looking piece of cinema that beautifully captures the early ‘70s and has a persistent charm.

Starlet (2012)

Set amidst a backdrop of the homegrown porn industry in the San Fernando Valley, Starlet is a touching and amusing tale of the unlikely friendship between a young adult film actress and an elderly lady. Dree Hemingway is Jane, who when browsing at a yard sale run by old woman Sadie, buys a thermos that turns out to contain a lot of cash. She feels bad and takes a liking to the lady, and sets about bringing her out of her shell and helping her achieve some of her dreams.

The story is something of a parallel for newcomer Besedka Johnson, for whom this would be her first and only movie at the age of 85. She died just a year later, but gives such a raw and engaging performance for someone who had never acted before - she is really the heart of the film. Although Starlet is more a story of relationships than anything else, the LA porn industry provides a compelling contemporary atmosphere in which a strange friendship can blossom.

Rated X (2000)

Throughout the brothers’ careers, there has probably been no better-suited casting of Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen than in the TV movie Rated X. They star as Jim and Artie Mitchell, the adult filmmaking duo behind the Golden Age classic Behind The Green Door. The movie looks at the brothers’ rise to prominence, the making of their iconic movie, and the beginning of their downfall that would culminate in 1991 with Artie’s murder at the hands of his own brother.

Although the pair’s surviving family have disputed the accuracy of the movie, it is certainly an entertaining look at two icons of the genre who don’t get much recognition these days. Sheen’s leash is perhaps a little too long when it comes to bringing his trademark lunacy to his role as Artie, while Estevez brings a nice human sensitivity to Jim. Production values may leave something to be desired, but it’s a fun title in the brothers’ shared filmography.

The Deuce (2017-2019)

The early ‘70s US porn industry was such a rich, multilayered landscape that a series format is exactly what it needs. The Deuce ran for three seasons, taking place in New York amidst the emergence of the porno chic era, and examining all the social issues of the time, from drug abuse and sex work to crime waves and mafia involvement in the adult film industry.

James Franco plays the dual role of Vincent and Frankie Martino, twins whose lives become entwined with organized crime. A vast ensemble cast of everyday figures on the scene give the world immense depth and character, allowing for some wonderful secondary performances that stir fear, awe and sympathy. It’s a strong character-driven drama that enjoys many hot topics and interesting issues in the social climate of the 1970s.

Star 80 (1983)

Mariel Hemingway stars as Playboy star Dorothy Stratten, a beautiful and successful young sex symbol of the late ‘70s whose life was cut short by the violence of her crazed and jealous husband. Based on Teresa Carpenter’s article Death of a Playmate, Bob Fosse writes and directs this take on Dorothy’s brief but influential career, in which she went from Dairy Queen server to Playmate of the Month in just two years.

Eric Roberts gives a startlingly effective performance as Dorothy’s unhinged husband, who metamorphoses from greasy charmer to terrifying lunatic, while Hemingway really captures that giggly youthful vibrance that Stratten was so loved for. With his vast theater-centric experience, Fosse’s leadership lends a story of Hollywood all the pizzazz and wonder that it requires. As is the case with many titles on this list, some of those close to Dorothy dispute the movie’s take on things, however Star 80 makes a great introduction to an icon of late ‘70s glamor, even if it’s not an entirely accurate one.

Hot Girls Wanted (2015)

One of the more harrowing looks at the pro-amateur sect of the industry, Hot Girls Wanted is an interesting, if somewhat biased, female perspective on porn, starring and directed by women. It follows the lives of several young women who set out to become porn actresses under the tutelage of a Miami agent named Riley Reynolds, and how their involvement in the industry impacts them on an individual level.

It’s quite a personal look into these women’s lives, showing discussions they have with their family members about their new careers, their motivations and aspirations, and their eventual disillusionment. Reynolds certainly does himself no favors when it comes to being portrayed like a creep, and while some in the industry have claimed the film paints the industry in a deliberately negative light, it is an important insight into the lower, less-regulated rungs of the industry and what sorts of people it attracts, both in front of and behind the camera.

After Porn Ends 1, 2 & 3 (2012, 2017, 2018)

The After Porn Ends series is a wonderfully comprehensive look at the lives of porn stars after they leave the industry. Each movie talks with a number of retired actors, of all ages and persuasions about their early lives, what led them to enter adult film, their golden days, their exits from the industry, and how they went about the rest of their lives. Most importantly, these documentaries are keen to tell the individuals’ stories faithfully.

Some people had the time of their lives, for others it was their downfall; some continue to support the existence of the industry while others have found their outlooks changed by their own experiences. Ultimately, each person experienced a very unique outcome from being involved in porn, and After Porn Ends gives them the platform they so deserve to share their stories.

The Look of Love (2013)

Actor/comedian Steve Coogan is the perfect embodiment of English porn magazine mogul Paul Raymond in Michael Winterbottom’s The Look of Love. A wonderfully stylish and witty example of British cinema, it documents Raymond’s rise to success as the ‘King of Soho’ with his strip clubs and magazines, the various personal and legal battles he smirked his way through, and his tragically-entwined relationship with his daughter Debbie, whose death would make him a recluse for the rest of his life.

Some great performances are turned in by British players and comedians including Anna Friel as Raymond’s feisty wife, Chris Addison as his business associate and Imogen Poots as Debbie, with bit-parts from the likes of David Walliams, Simon Bird and Stephen Fry. For a dreamy look back at the Swinging London of the ‘60s, The Look of Love can’t be beat.

Bettie Page Reveals All (2012)

If there has ever been a definitive look at the life and career of the Pinup Queen, this is it. Bettie Page herself narrates this documentary that examines her entire life, from birth to death, and most notably, exposes exactly what happened to her in the years after she quit modeling and was considered ‘lost’. Having quit the industry around 1958, Page disappeared for decades, leaving fans to wonder what happened to her. The story of her later years is one of religious fanaticism, failed marriages and mental illness, and eventual redemption through the emergence of her cult fan following, a surprising revelation that genuinely touched her.

A true labor of love on the part of dedicated fans of Page’s work, the movie only came about thanks to a fan magazine editor managing to track Bettie down and form a friendship with her. Her narration is raw and uninhibited, confiding the most personal details and encounters of her life. It’s a truly rare gem, as told by the woman herself, who effectively came out of hiding after fifty-odd years to finally embrace her wide fan base, and share her amazing life story.

Inside Deep Throat (2005)

This documentary about the most famous porn movie of all time was made at the perfect time: just before several of its participants inevitably died of old age or illness. A movie about Deep Throat would have lacked key insights without these figures, but an appropriately rounded picture is painted of the making of this classic flick, its cultural impact and how it changed the industry as we know it today. From actors and directors to politicians and sexologists, Inside Deep Throat really aims to tell the story from all sides.

The impact of Deep Throat on culture, sex and pornography itself may be easy to miss in the modern climate, but it was profound, and this documentary goes to great lengths to illustrate how society was in the early ‘70s, the changes it went through, and how so many rights and privileges we take for granted today were achieved the hard way back then.