For countless people, living in Paris is a dream come true. So was it for Emily (Lily Collins), until she realized, "Life in Paris, never uncomplicated." Viewers had an epic run watching Emily juggle through love and work like never before. What's life without drama, anyway?

But as fans gear up for the fourth and final season of Emily In Paris to take the world by storm, it's fantastic to take a look at the side characters who stole the show. And if you're wondering where you've seen them, maybe it's time to rewatch your favorite shows and recognize these incredible artists slaying the role and the show.

10 Lily Collins - ‘Love, Rosie’ (2014)

Based on the 2004 novel Where Rainbows End by Irish author Cecelia Ahern, Love, Rosie follows the story of best friends Alex Stewart (Sam Claflin) and Rosie Dunne (Lily Collins) as they traverse life, going from high school best friends to realizing their love for another, but cruel destiny and terrible timing keeps getting in their way.

RELATED: From 'Love, Rosie' to 'Bridget Jones's Diary': 10 British Rom-Coms That'll Make You Swoon

As the protagonist, Collins effectively captures Rosie's journey, and her nuanced performance showcases her range as an actress, seamlessly transitioning between moments of joy, vulnerability, and heartbreak. Her chemistry with co-star Sam Claflin is palpable, adding depth to their long-standing friendship throughout the film.

9 Ashley Park - ‘Girls5Eva’ (2021-)

Ever wonder where your favorite bands from the 90s went? So do these four women who became briefly popular as Girls5Eva, and now, in their 40s, plan to make a comeback that will set the stages on fire. And if Mindy's (Ashley Park) performance of BTS's Dynamite blew you away, you're going to her performances in various song and dance sequences throughout Girls5Eva.

RELATED: 'Emily in Paris' and 9 Other Shows Where Characters Live for Drama

Park plays Ashley, a former child star turned influencer grappling with adulthood. She deftly brings out Ashley's vulnerability and ambition, creating a multidimensional character that audiences can relate to. Her impeccable comedic timing and innate ability to deliver heartfelt moments and witty one-liners elevate the show's overall quality.

8 Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu - ‘The Crown’ (2016-2023)

If historical dramas are your fix, then The Crown is the obvious choice for your next choice. What's better? Emily's boss and ruler of Savoir, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, plays Monique Ritz (born Martine Ramseier) the widow of hotelier Charles Ritz. While she only stars in one episode, she makes an impression for the ages.

RELATED: 10 Best Movies & TV Shows About the British Royal Family

As part of his endeavors to establish himself and his family in high society, Mohamed Al-Fayed meets with Madame Monique Ritz in an attempt to invest in the grand hotel empire. The character is snooty about his offer, and just like her character in Emily In Paris, Leroy-Beaulieu plays her with perfect haughty disdain. The casting couldn't be more perfect.

7 William Abadie - ‘Gossip Girl’ (2007-2012)

Almost all viewers of Emily In Paris feel conflicted by Antoine Lambert's (William Abadie) character. Through various aspects of his character, William presents a versatility only some can conquer. Away from Paris, William has also graced the Upper East Side in the popular teen drama Gossip Girl.

RELATED: Most Rewatchable Teen Dramas, According to Reddit

If you're one for details, one can immediately make the connection that Abadie is Blair Waldorf's (Leighton Meester) stepfather, Roman Garrel. Roman served as a French diplomat with a brief but impactful stint on the Upper East Side. Abadie's charming accent and sophisticated demeanor brought elegance to the show's already glamorous world.

6 Lucien Laviscount - ‘Snatch’ (2017)

Lucien Laviscount's stint on Emily In Paris remains a memorable character, shining out among a sea of incredible performances. He plays Billy Ayres, a skilled and street-smart boxer, in Snatch. While highlighting his versatility as an actor, his portrayal also embodies the character's audacious charm and strong-willed nature.

RELATED: 'Emily in Paris' Season 4: Returning Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

Through his nuanced performance, Laviscount breathed life into the complex layers of Billy's personality - from his determination to rise above his gangster family's shadow to his internal struggle with loyalty and ambition.

5 Lucas Bravo - ‘The Honeymoon’ (2022)

Adam (Pico Alexander) and Sarah (Maria Bakalova) are about to embark on their romantic honeymoon in Venice. But Adam's needy best friend deems it appropriate to crash their honeymoon. As they manage the ensuing chaos, they soon realize it's not just their honeymoon that's about to be ruined but their entire lives as they encounter Giorgio (Lucas Bravo), a dangerous mafia who wants Sarah for himself.

It is hard to see Gabriel as more than a troubled guy in love with a woman he can't have. But Bravo breaks any boundaries on his versatility as an actor through his role as a debonair gangster named Giorgio in The Honeymoon.

4 Kate Walsh - ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (2005-)

The recurring character of Emily's boss in Chicago, Madeline (Kate Walsh), is quite conflicted as she switches moods from sweet to spicy in seconds. She's a badass manager and knows precisely how much rein to give her employees before they go rogue, much like her character, Dr. Addison Montgomery, in Grey's Anatomy.

RELATED: 'Grey's Anatomy': 10 Iconic Addison Montgomery Scenes

Addison, the former wife of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital's Chief of Surgery, Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), is a fiercely confident and no-nonsense talented surgeon. Her character's inclusion significantly contributed to the show's success, leading to a spin-off series centered around Addison titled Private Practice.

3 Kate Walsh - ‘Girls Trip’ (2017)

There's nothing quite like reconnecting with friends from college. So when lifestyle guru Ryan Pierce (Regina Hall) invites her friends on a girls' trip to Essence Music Festival in New Orleans, the only thing on the itinerary is dancing, drinking, brawling, and romancing. Walsh plays Elizabeth Davelli, a rival blogger to Lisa Cooper (Jada Pinkett Smith), one of Ryan's friends.

Despite being portrayed as an antagonist, Walsh subtly showcases Elizabeth's vulnerability, especially when her professional credibility is at stake. She exudes confidence and a competitive edge that fuels their fierce rivalry. Her character adds a layer of comedic relief and conflict to the storyline.

2 Lucas Bravo - ‘Ticket to Paradise’ (2022)

Twenty-five years ago, David (George Clooney) and Georgia (Julia Roberts) made a mistake. They rushed into what felt like love and hated each other for over two decades. Now, their daughter, Lily (Kaitlyn Dever), is about to make the same mistake they did. They give their verbal blessing but secretly plan a "Trojan horse" strategy to sabotage the wedding from within. But will their plan work? Or will they end up undoing their actual mistake?

Bravo plays Paul, Georgia's new boyfriend, whose plans of proposing to her keep getting spoiled throughout Ticket To Paradise, and he ultimately leaves with a broken heart when Georgia and David get back together.

1 Lily Collins - ‘Les Miserables’ (2018-2019)

Based on Victor Hugo's classic novel of the same name, Les Misérables follows the life of Jean Valjean (Dominic West) as he runs to escape being captured by the unyielding Inspector Javert (David Oyelowo). Collins plays the central role of Fantine, a working-class girl who leaves her hometown of Montreuil-sur-mer to seek her fortune in Paris.

RELATED: 'Les Misérables' Movie Adaptations, Ranked According to IMDb

As Fantine, she brings a profound vulnerability and strength to the character, flawlessly delivering powerful emotional performances throughout the series. Collins displays incredible range as she portrays Fantine's descent into desperation and tragic circumstances with raw intensity and authenticity.

NEXT: Shows To Watch If You Loved 'Emily in Paris' Season 3