Sure, three-hour epics are great. Who doesn't love a Lord of the Rings marathon? But sometimes you want a quick, breezy story to watch in under two hours. You're busy, we get it. Fortunately, over the years, there have been plenty of classics that barely last past the 90-minute mark. They run the gamut from comedies and kids' movies to war films, political satire, and crime drama.

RELATED: Every Anya Taylor-Joy Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

It's impressive how much these films cram into 100 minutes. Some of them, like 12 Angry Men and Paths of Glory, have the grandeur of epics, without any of the filler. They prove that a lean runtime is no obstacle to a great story.

'Reservoir Dogs' (1992) - IMDb: 8.3/10

"Are you gonna bark all day, little doggy, or are you gonna bite?" Reservoir Dogs is packed with so many iconic scenes that it's easy to forget that it's Quentin Tarantino's shortest movie at just 99 minutes long. Tarantino hit the ground running with his feature debut, delivering a stylish, hard-hitting heist thriller that remains a high point for the crime genre 30 years later.

RELATED: The 7 Best DC Animated Movies, Ranked

The opening scene is like an overture to Tarantino's entire filmography, establishing some of his stylistic calling cards: hilarious dialogue, pop culture references, and eccentric criminal characters. But what about the title? "It didn’t mean anything," Tarantino writes in his new book Cinema Speculation. "It just sounded good."

'Toy Story' (1995) - IMDb: 8.3/10

Image via Pixar

"To infinity... and beyond!" Few animated movies have more heart than this Disney-Pixar gem starring Tom Hanks and Tim Allen. Toy Story was an instant sensation, grossing over $360 million and establishing a mega-franchise that will continue for years to come.

RELATED: 7 of the Most Anticipated Horror Films of 2022 Still to Come

Toy Story was also a milestone as the first entirely computer-generated animated film. In fact, the idea of a movie focusing on toys came about directly as a result of the limitations of technology at the time. "We couldn't do humans very well, so we kept them in the background, you just see feet and hands and stuff like that," director John Lasseter has said. "But we could do plastic well, so making a film where the main characters were made of plastic was perfect."

'Up' (2009) - IMDb: 8.3/10

This heartwarming story follows widower Carl Fredericksen (Ed Asner) as he goes on a helium balloon-powered journey to South America to keep a promise he made to his late wife Ellie. Eight-year-old 'explorer' Russell (Jordan Nagai) accidentally comes along for the ride. Along the way, they meet a host of curious characters, including a talking dog named Dug (Bob Petersen) and a rare bird called Kevin.

"As we developed the whole story, it became a lot about trying to preserve the past," director Pete Docter has said. "This guy, the whole world has changed, everything around him is different now. The only thing he has, this feeling a connection with his wife, is his house. So he can't just leave that behind. He has to take it with him." Up went on to make history as the first computer-animated movie to be nominated for Best Picture.

'Paths of Glory' (1957) - IMDb: 8.4 /10

Kirk Douglas stars in this World War I film as Colonel Dax, a lawyer turned soldier who is given an impossible task. He and his men must go 'over the top' and seize an enemy position, but it's practically a suicide mission. It's a simple movie, powerful and bleak, held together by stellar performances, especially from Douglas.

"I'm interested in the brutal and violent nature of man because it's a true picture of him," director Stanley Kubrick said of the film. "And any attempt to create social institutions on a false view of the nature of man is probably doomed to failure."

'Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worry and Love the Bomb' (1964) - IMDb: 8.4/10

"Gentlemen, you can't fight in here. This is the War Room!" Dr. Strangelove is another miniature masterpiece from Kubrick. Here, he trains his visionary eye on the Cold War and nuclear tensions. The result is an incendiary satire featuring one of Peter Sellers's most hilarious performances.

This was gutsy stuff, made just a year after the Cuban missile crisis. It's impressive just how many iconic gags this movie contains. One highlight is when German scientist Strangelove accidentally tells the President, "Ja, Mein Führer!" It remains eternally relevant, given the continued existence of nukes - and moronic leaders.

'WALL-E' (2008) - IMDb: 8.4/10

WALL-E is unusual for a kids' movie in that it takes place in a dystopian future: humans have abandoned the earth to live on spaceships, while robots like WALL-E spend their days compacting trash on the empty planet. Despite this bleak setting, WALL-E is actually one of Pixar's most heartwarming movies.

One can't help but be moved by the relationship between WALL-E and EVE. They might not use any words, but they express a lot through tone and, of course, WALL-E's huge, binocular-like eyes." I don’t have a political or ecological message," director Andrew Stanton has said. "Everything I wanted to do was based on the love story [...] [WALL-E is] this manmade object, but he’s got more of a desire to live than the rest of the universe."

'City Lights' (1931) - IMDb: 8.5/10

Silent movies were already declining in popularity when Charlie Chaplin released City Lights, but that didn't stop it from being a massive hit. The film tells the story of the Tramp's relationship with a blind woman (Virginia Cherrill) and his friendship with an oddball millionaire (Harry Myers).

The movie shows off everything that he did so well: stunts, slapstick comedy, and, of course, the real heart beneath all the jokes. It's been almost a century since City Lights was released, but the film is still charming. As Chaplin understood, the absence of dialogue gives it a kind of timelessness and universal appeal.

'Modern Times' (1936) - IMDb: 8.5/10

Another Chaplin classic, Modern Times sees the Little Tramp struggling to adjust to life in the modern industrialized world. As usual, the film is fundamentally a comedy, but it also makes for a commentary about the dire working conditions in the wake of the Great Depression. It was Chaplin's first movie after a five-year hiatus, as he had been frustrated by the advent of 'talkies'.

The movie was Chaplin's farewell to the silent era and the Tramp, then one of the most iconic characters in the world. "[Modern Times] is a savage indictment of the Industrial Age, which he was opposed to and yet it made him a star," says director and film historian Peter Bogdanovich. "There's a scene where he sings a song [...]and it's the first time Chaplin speaks and it's gibberish which was his comment on talking pictures."

'The Lion King' (1994) - IMDb: 8.5/10

The 2019 remake was visually striking, but nothing can top the original animated The Lion King - a feline version of Hamlet that remains unbeaten in terms of evocative animation. The voice cast is terrific, including some of the biggest stars of the day: Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons, James Earl Jones, Rowan Atkison. Not to mention, the soundtrack by Elton John and Tim Rice was instantly iconic.

"We wanted to do an animal picture based in a more natural setting, a story that dealt with the issue of taking on the responsibility of adulthood," co-director Roger Allers has said. "We imbued it with the more spiritual elements that are a hallmark of the film."

'12 Angry Men' (1957) - IMDb: 9.0/10

Image via Orion-Nova Productions

This classic directed by Sidney Lumet centers on the jurors in a murder trial. The defendant is a teenage boy (John Savoca) accused of killing his father. A non-unanimous verdict will result in a mistrial; but if all twelve jurors agree, the boy will receive a mandatory death sentence. Much of the drama revolves around the jurors' discussions. Each of them has their own history and worldview, and they struggle to build consensus.

Some people have interpreted 12 Angry Men as a response to the McCarthyist witch hunts that took place in the US in the 1950s. However, director William Friedkin says that the script is timeless, which is why he remade it in 1997. He wanted to update it with a new generation of actors "because [the film] tells us a lot about ourselves as well as the American justice system."

NEXT: The Best Halloween Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now