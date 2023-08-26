For many bookworms, there is no greater fear than having their favorite novel adapted for the screen only to witness what is nothing short of trashing their cherished stories. A history of disappointing adaptations has made the notion of being unfaithful to the source material rather dreadful. However, there have been plenty of examples where a filmmaker's creative license has led to something incredible.

Redditors on r/AskReddit were asked what are the best movies to have been unfaithful to their source material, and the community responded en masse. From animated classics to Oscar-winning dramas, these beloved films dared to stray from their source material and struck gold because of it.

10 'Fight Club' (1999)

As far as remaining faithful to the source material goes, Fight Club actually doesn’t stray too far from Chuck Palahniuk’s novel, though it does make a number of changes along the way. David Fincher’s hit movie tracks an insomniac office worker who is re-invigorated after he meets a compelling salesman, and together, they start an underground fight club.

Among the more notable changes the film made were the circumstances in which The Narrator (Edward Norton) meets Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt), The Narrator’s conscious involvement in Operation Mayhem, and, most significantly, the story’s overall conclusion. One userexpressed love for both versions of the story, stating, "I love the book. But the movie was better able to 'show don’t tell' obviously."

9 'Shrek' (2001)

A fairy tale parody that became an animated classic, Shrek famously follows the adventure of an ogre and his donkey sidekick to rescue a princess for Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow) in exchange for a peaceful, uninterrupted life in his swamp. While the film series remains popular, not many fans know it was based on a picture book written by William Steig.

The book has a slightly similar tone, following Shrek as he explores the world out of curiosity and finds happiness when he marries a princess as ugly as he is. Reddit user Carma56 viewed the film as an improvement, saying, “the movie takes the basic premise and elevates it 10000% into something unique and hilarious.”

8 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Blade Runner is one of the most brilliant and influential films of the 1980s. The Ridley Scott classic takes place in a future where androids are manufactured to work on space colonies and follows Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) as he is tasked with bringing down four escaped replicants who have returned to Earth.

The basic plot largely matches Philip K. Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? Notably, the book never contains the phrase “blade runner” and has a more personal focus on the dystopian setting. The user Ices91468 said, “I feel like Blade Runner novel isn’t really comparable to the movie… What Ridley Scott did was borrow some elements from it and do his own thing.”

7 'Forrest Gump' (1994)

A shining light of 1990s Hollywood cinema, Forrest Gump is a timeless classic with its endearing charm, whimsical fun, and phenomenal starring performance from Tom Hanks. The comedy-drama follows Forrest as he recounts his eventful life to people at his bus stop while keenly awaiting the opportunity to be reunited with his childhood love, Jenny (Robin Wright).

Interestingly, the heart-warming tone that defined the film's excellence was not present in Winston Groom’s novel, which instead focused on a foul-mouthed, gruff, and occasionally violent character. The changes the film makes are widely viewed as improvements, with the user jokerzkink commenting, “one of the few films in existence to completely outshine its book source material.”

6 'The Shining' (1980)

The Shining is one of the most well-known examples of a film making significant changes to its source material, largely thanks to Stephen King strongly voicing his disapproval of Stanley Kubrick’s. The classic horror film was brought up by the user AdjeHD, whose post attracted a lot of attention from the community.

Both the film and the novel follow the Torrance family as Jack (Jack Nicholson) finds work as the winter caretaker of the Overlook Hotel and takes his wife and young son with him for the season. The user rippa76 viewed the core difference between the movie and the book as the theme of family trauma, which King’s The Shining emphasized, while Kubrick focused more intently on the erosion of Jack's sanity.

5 'Children of Men' (2006)

Awe-inspiring while still being grounded and completely immersive, Children of Men can only be viewed as a criminally underrated dystopian masterpiece. The action thriller takes place in a near future where women have become infertile, leading to a bleak society on the cusp of extinction when a young woman miraculously falls pregnant.

The film follows a former political activist drawn back into the fold by his ex-spouse to help transport the girl to safety. The film differentiates from P. D. James’ novel The Children of Men quite significantly, as was explained by the user ASK_IF_IM_PENGUIN,who said, “[The] movie takes the concept of mass infertility and goes in a completely different direction with it.”

4 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

Blending animated cinema and live-action entertainment while meshing crime noir with cartoon comedy, Who Framed Roger Rabbit is one of the defining films of the '80s. Set in a world where “toons” and humans live together, it follows Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins), an embittered P.I. with a disdain for toons who becomes the last hope for a toon actor framed for murder.

The hit movie found inspiration in Gary K. Wolf’s 1981 novel Who Censored Roger Rabbit but made several tonal changes, as claimed by the user Yelesa. The Redditor said it has a “similar concept regarding the coexistence of cartoons and humans, vastly different developments.”

3 'The Spy Who Loved Me' (1977)

While they are famously based on Ian Fleming’s spy novels, the James Bond movies seldom follow the plots of the books with any accuracy. Reddit user caddy_gent stated that this was particularly true of The Spy Who Loved Me, commenting, “A lot of the Bond movies have only the book title in common. The Spy Who Loved Me has zero in common with the book.”

Funnily enough, The Spy Who Loved Me is frequently cited as being the best of Roger Moore’s tenure as 007. It follows Bond as he reluctantly works with Russian agent Anya Amasova (Barbara Bach) to investigate the disappearance of British and Soviet submarines carrying nuclear warheads.

2 'The Fox and the Hound' (1981)

A revered Disney classic from when the studio struggled to produce great films, The Fox and the Hound is one of the company’s great tales of friendship. It follows the childhood bond between a red fox and a hound dog and how their relationship changes as they reach adulthood and must distance themselves from one another for both their sakes.

The only thing the animated picture took from Daniel P. Mannix’s novel was the idea of a bond between animals. Otherwise, the novel was depressingly dark, as was noted by the user IrishSetterPuppy, who said the book “ends with the hunter shooting the dog in the back of the head as it gently licks him as the hunter goes off to die alone… The animated Disney movie is a genuinely great movie about friendship.”

1 'The Bourne Trilogy' (2002-2007)

A worthy contender among some of the biggest spy franchises that have burst onto screens in the 21st century, The Bourne Identity and its immediate sequels offered taut, pulsating action thrills for lovers of the genre. Based on Robert Ludlum’s novels of the same name, the initial trilogy follows a CIA operative with amnesia who tries to learn about his past while being pursued by his former agency.

While the film follows the novel's premise in its most basic strokes, it largely departs from the book’s narrative to do its own thing. The user bakhesh commented, “[It] takes the first five minutes from book [one], then goes completely in its own direction, and is much better as a result.”

