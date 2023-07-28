When it comes to storytelling, most people come to expect a resolution where the main protagonists have a happy ending to their story, but not every story has that happy conclusion. Instead, some will leave audiences in shock, distraught, wondering what happens next, or thinking about what just happened.

According to Reddit users, some truly great movies don't end happily at all, yet they are movies that still impact their audiences. Having the protagonists ride off happily into the sunset is certainly not a requirement for the recipe to make a great movie, and these movies prove that to be true.

10 'Million Dollar Baby' (2004)

Clint Eastwood both directs and stars in Million Dollar Baby. Eastwood plays a cranky coach who reluctantly agrees to start training a young woman, played by Hilary Swank, an aspiring boxer, despite him usually not working with women.

Many aspects of the film are inspiring and beautiful, but towards the end, it takes a turn when the young boxer is severely injured during a fight, and the choices made following that moment until the ending are heart-wrenching. Several Reddit users expressed their devastation at the ending but can't deny it deserved its Academy Award for Best Picture.

9 'The Departed' (2006)

The Departed is a perfect representation of Martin Scorsese's style. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Jack Nicholson, this crime thriller features an undercover cop and a mole in the police who are constantly circling each other as the police attempt to take down an Irish gang.

Earning the title of Best Picture at the Academy Awards, this film had audiences on the edge of their seats, but the ending left jaws dropped on the floor and could be described as anything but happy. Redditor Easy_Water_1809 says, "A buddy and I specifically shared it with another friend of ours who likes stories that tie up all loose ends and generally end well. He was not pleased but was speechless for the last couple of minutes."

8 'Atonement' (2007)

Atonement tells the story of how one lie can drastically affect people's lives. When a young girl, played fantastically by Saoirse Ronan, falsely accuses her sister's lover of a serious crime, she forever alters the course of their lives and must deal with the serious consequences.

One of the typical tropes expected from a romantic story is the happy ending. However, this romantic drama throws that trope away, and the ending is anything but happy. Redditor Business-Tourist6292 shares, "Oh man, I remember watching that movie with my mom and holding out hope that it would all end happily and being so depressed when it didn't."

7 'Chinatown' (1974)

Chinatown is a classic film noir starring Jack Nicholson as Detective Jake, who gets hired to follow a woman's husband, but it soon grows into a mystery far beyond suspected infidelity and spirals out of control.

Chinatown has become wildly acclaimed as one of the greatest detective noir films ever made. However, no one could say that the ending is happy; for some fans, it's their least favorite part of the film. Some Reddit users have referred to it as "upsetting," while Master_H8R says the ending "ruined" the film for them.

6 'Gone Baby Gone' (2007)

Directed by Ben Affleck and starring his brother Casey Affleck, Gone Baby Gone is a mystery drama filled with twists and turns. When a young girl goes missing, the girl's aunt hires private detectives to try and track her down, leading them down a dark path.

The surprise twist at the film's end had audiences aghast, and it was debated whether the ending could be considered happy or dark and sad. But numerous Redditors agree that the ending was dark, with Apronbootsface saying, "Terrible outcomes for all of the main characters, nothing happy about it. Love the movie, though."

5 'The Stepford Wives' (1975)

Before Nicole Kidman's remake in 2004, there was the original Stepford Wives in 1975. All is not how it seems in the town of Stepford, and a sinister patriarchal plot looms behind the curtain to make all the women of Stepford into perfect wives and mothers until a newcomer begins to see through it.

Fans who have only seen the remake may be surprised to learn that the two films have very different endings, and the version from 1975 doesn't end in a happy satisfactory way as some might expect, angering some viewers. Reddit user SaharaUnderTheSun shares, "I finally decided to watch the original a few months ago. When the credits rolled, I was just like...WTF? I was very disturbed."

4 'Requiem For a Dream' (2000)

Requiem For a Dream is not a film to be taken lightly. Starring Jennifer Connelly and Jared Leto, this film dives into the world of addiction and the physical and mental toll it takes on those battling addiction, resulting in difficulties and leading to difficult endings.

While Requiem For a Dream received numerous awards and accolades, audiences felt that this film was so intense that one viewing was more than enough, and some felt traumatized by the ending. Reddit user slick1822 simply states, "Requiem for a Dream. Great movie. But that ending. Prepare yourself."

3 'La La Land' (2016)

La La Land is the ideal film for any musical lover. Starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, this modern movie musical tells the story of a pianist and an actress who fall in love but struggle between prioritizing their relationship and pursuing their respective careers.

The movie was a smash hit, with fans loving everything from the music and dancing, to the costumes, the acting, and more. But for some fans, the ending was unexpectedly not the happy ending they thought it would be, given typical musical tropes. Redditor Ally4179 says, "Ya, I really thought that they would end up in love together, with a happily ever after, and was kind of taken aback when that didn't happen."

2 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

From the brilliant George Lucas comes Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Episode V within the epic Star Wars saga. The film finds the heroes continuing their battle against the Imperial fleet, and Luke Skywalker trains to become a Jedi and fight against the lure of Darth Vader.

For many fans of the franchise, Empire Strikes Back is typically seen as being one of the best, with its many quotable moments and iconic scenes, inspiring special merchandise, and more. However, several Reddit users point out that while a great film, it hardly leaves off with a happy ending with Han Solo being frozen and Luke suffering the loss of a hand. But the difficult ending leaves on a bit of a cliffhanger and helps set up the next film in the series.

1 'Dead Poets Society' (1989)

"Oh, Captain, my Captain!" A quote that evokes a memorable scene from Dead Poets Society. Robin Williams shined in his performance in the film as a progressive English teacher at a boy's private school in the 1950s who challenges his students to think outside their norm and break free from their society's constraints.

Dead Poets Society is a drama that manages to be poignant and inspiring and has received numerous awards and accolades. But the ending does have a dark tone when events in the film lead to a tragedy that affects all the characters. Redditor RepulsiveMatter2333 shares, "Dead Poets Society. It's such an amazing and emotional movie, but ooof that ending is like a punch in the gut. Had me crying when I first watched it."

