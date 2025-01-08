Every movie star had to start somewhere, and the biggest names in Hollywood each had a role that kickstarted their career. Movies can take unknown actors and make them household names. There are certain roles that actors get that showcase their ability to shine, and make it clear that they could have always succeeded in this industry. There are movie stars that took advantage of their early roles to make an impact.

Some movies, like Risky Business, showcased an up-and-coming actor's natural abilities that eventually made them stars. Other movies, like Pretty Woman, demonstrate an actor's ability to create an iconic character against the backdrop of a story that may have otherwise been forgettable. The best movies that made unknown actors massive stars showed how these talented artists could sometimes take smaller roles and make them iconic.

10 'Risky Business' (1983)

Tom Cruise

Image via Warner Bros.

Risky Business is the story of American teenager Joel Goodsen (Tom Cruise), who is left home alone. While alone, he goes on a journey of self-discovery with a call-girl named Lana (Rebecca De Mornay). The movie follows Joel as he takes full advantage of his time alone to do whatever he wants and enjoys being a teenager with little to no responsibilities. Risky Business is a quintessential teen coming-of-age story.

Cruise's dance number is iconic in itself and it shows his ability to commit fully to any role. Risky Business allowed Cruise to highlight his capability of leaning into his natural charm. Risky Business showed that Cruise could create magnetic characters. The movie is considered Cruise's breakout role and set the foundation for his current career. Although Risky Business may not be an action movie that Cruise has since become famous for appearing in, the story has the charm Cruise needed to set himself apart.

Risky Business Release Date August 5, 1983 Director Paul Brickman Cast Tom Cruise , Joe Pantoliano Richard Masur , Bronson Pinchot , Rebecca De Mornay Runtime 99 minutes

WATCH ON MAX

9 'American Psycho' (2000)

Christian Bale

Image via Lionsgate

American Psycho follows investment banker Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), who leads a double life in his mind. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Bret Easton Ellis. American Psycho follows Patrick's frustration with his life and longing to escape his mundane existence. The movie follows Patrick's descent into the chaos of his mind as his grip on reality becomes progressively looser.

Christian Bale's performance in American Psycho showcased his ability to play dynamic and complex characters. This role also highlighted Bale's ability to blend drama with black horror, something he has recreated throughout his career. Although Bale appeared in movies from a young age, including Steven Spielberg's Empire of the Sun, American Psycho is what cemented his status as a star. This iconic character is how Bale was able to set himself apart as a dramatic actor.

WATCH ON TUBI

8 'The Color Purple' (1985)

Whoopi Goldberg

Image via Amblin Entertainment

The Color Purple is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Alice Walker. The story follows Celie (Whoopi Goldberg), a woman born in Georgia in the early 1900s. Her childhood and adulthood are marked by horrifying abuse. However, The Color Purple follows Celie's journey to reconnect with her sister Nettie (Akosua Busia) and how she is able to find herself after living through horrendous trauma.

While Goldberg had been developing her comedy career before her role in The Color Purple, the movie allowed her to demonstrate her ability to succeed in dramatic roles. The movie showcases Goldberg's ability to use her natural comedic talents to create a heartfelt and deeply relatable character who is easy to root for. The Color Purple was a venue for Goldberg to kick off her acting career and highlight how she always had a star power that would enable her to be a leader in the industry.

The Color Purple Release Date December 18, 1985 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Danny Glover , Whoopi Goldberg , Margaret Avery , Oprah Winfrey , Willard E. Pugh , Akosua Busia , Desreta Jackson , Adolph Caesar , Rae Dawn Chong , Dana Ivey , Leonard Jackson , Bennet Guillory , John Patton Jr. , Carl Anderson , Susan Beaubian , James Tillis , Phillip Strong , Laurence Fishburne , Peto Kinsaka , Lelo Masamba , Margaret Freeman , Howard Starr , Daphaine Oliver , Jadili Johnson , Lillian Njoki Distefano , Donna Buie , Leon Rippy , John R. Hart , David Thomas Runtime 154 Minutes Expand

RENT ON PRIME VIDEO

7 'Good Will Hunting' (1997)

Matt Damon

Image via Miramax Films

Good Will Hunting is the story of Will Hunting (Matt Damon), a janitor who is a mathematical genius. While he works at MIT while on parole, he solves a complex math problem posted on a whiteboard by Professor Gerald Lambeau (Stellan Skarsgård). Eventually, Will's natural abilities open up new opportunities for him. Along the way, he has to reckon with his past, and examine why he finds the need to keep returning to his anti-social tendencies.

Matt Damon had appeared in several roles before this one and had steadily been working in the industry by being in such projects as Mystic Pizza as a young man. However, his role in Good Will Hunting is what launched him into stardom. Will Hunting is such a sweet and relatable character who is clearly struggling when he's first introduced. This role demonstrated Damon's ability to play a character who could be relatable to many.

WATCH ON MAX

6 '12 Years a Slave' (2013)

Lupita Nyong'o

Image via Entertainment One

12 Years a Slave is based on the true story of Solomon Northup (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who was abducted from his home in New York and sold into slavery in New Orleans. Lupita Nyong'o stars as Patsey, a woman Northup met while enslaved. The story follows Northup's journey from being kidnapped, to his years spent in slavery, to his eventual freedom. 12 Years a Slave is about Northup's horrific experience, and Patsey's story is equally, if not more, devastating.

Nyong'o's performance in 12 Years a Slave showed her movie star ability. She won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for this. Nyong'o's commitment to Patsey's humanity is what elevates this role. Patsey's story is so horrifying to watch, and Nyong'o handles these real events with authenticity. 12 Years a Slave was proof that Nyong'o could handle difficult stories, which has served her well in her career since.

12 Years a Slave Release Date January 9, 2014 Director Steve McQueen Cast Chiwetel Ejiofor , Michael Fassbender , Brad Pitt , Lupita Nyong'O , Benedict Cumberbatch Runtime 134minutes

RENT ON PRIME VIDEO

5 'The Deer Hunter' (1978)

Meryl Streep

Image via Universal Pictures

The Deer Hunter follows the lives of American soldiers who live in a small American town and are deployed to Vietnam during the Vietnam War. The movie highlights the struggles that these soldiers faced when they returned from war, and how hard it was for them to reintigrate into their communities. Meryl Streep plays Linda, a woman two of the soldiers, Mike (Robert De Niro) and Nick (Christopher Walken), are both in love with.

Meryl Streep's role in The Deer Hunter is critical to the story, even if her character isn't the main focus. This role showcases Streep's ability to elevate the ensemble around her while making the most of the screen time she is given. The Deer Hunter highlighted Streep's star quality, and how she has always had a naturally magnetic quality that has made her a star. Streep's performance in this movie also demonstrates her ability to create a nuanced character against such a tragic backdrop.

RENT ON PRIME VIDEO

4 'Speed' (1994)

Sandra Bullock

Image via 20th Century Fox

Speed is an action drama that follows a city bus that has been rigged with explosives. The movie stars Keanu Reeves as a LAPD cop who is tasked with preventing disaster. Sandra Bullock plays passenger Annie Porter, who becomes essential in thwarting this violent plot. The story focuses on the action of preventing disaster aboard the bus, but also on how this could not have been prevented without Annie's intervention.

Sandra Bullock's role in Speed is another example of one that began as a seemingly small role. However, Bullock was able to use her talent to create a character who was a perfectly ordinary hero who was easy to root for. Bullock showcases her ability to lean into a likable and compelling story. Speed also gives Bullock the chance to bring emotional stakes to a movie that could otherwise have taken itself far too seriously.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

3 'Pretty Woman' (1990)

Julia Roberts

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Pretty Woman stars Julia Roberts as Vivian Ward, a Hollywood sex worker who connects with businessman Edward Lewis (Richard Gere). The story follows Vivian as she enters the world of the upper class, and has to learn an entirely new language to try to fit in. Ultimately, this is a love story, but it's much more than this. Pretty Woman is a story of finding love, acceptance, and connection, which makes the movie endearing to watch.

Julia Roberts headlines a charming story by creating an equally charming character. In this role, Roberts takes advantage of this Cinderella-adjacent narrative to highlight her star power. Pretty Woman is another example of a movie that was made to demonstrate an actor's star power. Roberts plays an endearing protagonist who uses her vulnerability as a strength. Pretty Woman set the stage for Roberts' stardom by highlighting her ability to shine.

Pretty Woman Release Date March 23, 1990 Director Garry Marshall Cast Richard Gere , Julia Roberts , Ralph Bellamy , Laura San Giacomo , Jason Alexander Runtime 119 minutes

WATCH ON DISNEY+

2 'Roman Holiday' (1953)

Audrey Hepburn

Image via Paramount Pictures

Roman Holiday is a romantic comedy starring Audrey Hepburn as the fictional Princess Ann. While on a European tour, the princess sneaks away from her entourage and explores Rome. The movie follows the princess as she begins a whirlwind romance with journalist Joe Bradley (Gregory Peck). Roman Holiday was Hepburn's first major movie in the English language. The movie is a sweet and adventurous love story.

Roman Holiday is the movie that launched Hepburn's career in the United States after she gained notoriety in Europe. Hepburn uses her character to highlight how she was always able to bring a unique blend of charisma and earnestness that she brought to so many of her characters. Roman Holiday is an endearing look at Hepburn's early career and is a look at the star power she had from the beginning of her career.

Roman Holiday Release Date August 26, 1953 Director William Wyler Cast Audrey Hepburn , Gregory Peck , Eddie Albert , Hartley Power , Harcourt Williams , Margaret Rawlings , Tullio Carminati , Paolo Carlini , Claudio Ermelli , Paola Borboni , Alfredo Rizzo , Laura Solari , Gorella Gori , Armando Annuale , Maurizio Arena , Gildo Bocci , Andrea Esterhazy , George Higgins , Richard McNamara , Luigi Moneta , Piero Pastore , Mimmo Poli , Giuliano Raffaelli , Carlo Rizzo , Gianna Segale Runtime 119 minutes Expand

RENT ON PRIME VIDEO

1 'The Godfather' (1972)

Al Pacino

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Godfather is a mafia drama that follows the saga of the Corleone family as they attempt to hold onto power in the New York gangster scene. The movie follows Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) as he struggles between following in his father's footsteps and creating his own life. As he gets deeper into his family's world, he makes choices that set the stage for him to become a major leader in the Italian-American mafia.

Al Pacino was a lesser-known actor before he was cast by director Francis Ford Coppola as the leading role in this epic drama. Pacino used his dramatic expressiveness to create an iconic character whose journey was deeply compelling to watch. Pacino used his character in The Godfather to highlight how he could take a morally questionable character and make them easy to sympathize with as they cause chaos for themselves and those around them.

The Godfather Release Date March 24, 1972 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Marlon Brando , Al Pacino , James Caan Robert Duvall , Richard S. Castellano , Diane Keaton , Talia Shire , Gianni Russo , Sterling Hayden , John Marley , Richard Conte , Al Lettieri , Abe Vigoda , Rudy Bond , Al Martino , Morgana King , Lenny Montana , John Martino , Salvatore Corsitto , Richard Bright , Alex Rocco , Tony Giorgio , Vito Scotti , Tere Livrano Runtime 175 minutes Expand

WATCH ON NETFLIX

NEXT: 10 30-Year-Old Movies That Are Perfect From Start to Finish