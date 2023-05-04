Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss the films that look and feel like video games but aren't actually video game adaptations. These movies are love letters to the medium, overtly referencing beloved games and emulating classic video game aesthetics.

This trend of movies imitating games reflects the continued ascendancy of video games. Where once games were seen as inferior to movies, they're increasingly on an even footing. The year's most popular show thus far, The Last of Us, is based on a game, and one of the bestselling videogames, Hogwarts: Legacy, draws heavily on the world of the Harry Potter films. This intertwining of games and film is only set to increase, which is good news for audiences and gamers alike.

10 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' (2010)

Based on the graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O'Malley, this Edgar Wright gem centers on the titular slacker (Michael Cera), who falls in love with a mysterious girl named Ramona (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and must defeat her seven evil exes in order to be with her

MovieFan75026 recommended this one as an example of a great "video game movie that is not based off an actual video game" and for good reason. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World broke ground with the way it incorporated video game elements. It features music and sound effects from various games, including The Legend of Zelda, along with 16-bit iconography. It's a visual feast, that A.O. Scott of The New York Times called "the best video game movie ever."

9 'Wreck it Ralph' (2012)

Ralph (John C. Reilly) is a video game villain who longs to be a hero and sets out on a quest to prove himself worthy. With its bright visuals and playful, retro-inspired animation style, Wreck-It Ralph captures the look and feel of classic arcade games, from the pixelated graphics to the vintage sound effects.

"It felt like a love letter to all games," said Redditor 82ndGameHead. "The Easter eggs, the story, the art style, and animation, all phenomenal. My hope is if they decide on a third, they go back to those basics and pretend that part 2 never happened."

8 'Ready Player One' (2018)

Several Redditors like Kakashi168 mentioned "Ready Player One," and it's easy to see why: it's cinema's biggest video game-inspired spectacle yet. Set in a dystopian future where people escape their bleak reality by immersing themselves in a virtual world called the Oasis, a young gamer named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) embarks on a quest to find a hidden Easter egg that will grant him control of the Oasis.

The dystopian movie is packed with references to classic video games, movies, and TV shows, and the overall design is a stunning tribute to the culture of geekdom. It's the ultimate crossover event from the ultimate fanboy, Steven Spielberg.

7 'The Last Starfighter' (1984)

The Last Starfighter is a classic sci-fi about Alex Rogan (Lance Guest), a young man who dreams of leaving his small town and making a name for himself as a video game champion. When he discovers that the video game he's been playing is actually a recruitment tool for an alien defense force, Alex is whisked away to a distant planet to become a starfighter.

The Last Starfighter feels like an '80s video game come to life. It's heavily inspired by classic arcade games, in particular, in a way that was arguably ahead of its time. While it's quite dated now, user 4levelclover said, "The Last Starfighter was rad when it came out."

6 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' (2023)

Several Redditors mentioned Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in the discussion of video game-like films. "The new DnD movie very much reminds me of a video game," said user Friend-Beast. "They need object A. But first they need to go to Town B to find person C who knows where A is. Person C leads them to Town D to meet Person E... and so on."

However, this gets things backwards, because the reality is that Dungeons & Dragons itself was a major inspiration for video games. "D&D is an RPG that existed when videogames were dots bouncing on a screen," a now-deleted Redditor explains. "Loooong after D&D, videogames became more advanced and took the RPG aspect from D&D."

5 'John Wick 4' (2023)

The John Wick movies feel like live-action video games, jam-packed with over-the-top violence, slick cinematography, and frenetic action sequences. The brutal fight scenes in the movies are choreographed with the precision and flow of a fighting game, and the visuals are heavily stylized, with bold colors and dynamic camera angles. The immersive and intricate underworld of assassins and hitmen is also reminiscent of a level-based video game.

"So many of the action scenes feel ripped right from a video game, in the best possible way," said TheDarkProphet. User Perpete agreed, saying, "John Wick 2/3/4 are happening in a video game. It's like Neo is back in The Matrix. This is clearly not the real world."

4 'The Raid' (2011)

The Raid follows a SWAT team as they attempt to take down a crime lord in a high-rise building. The protagonist, Rama (Iko Uwais), progresses through the levels of the building, facing increasingly difficult enemies and obstacles.

"The Raid felt like one of the best videogame movies. It had 'levels' (also literally levels on a building) and boss fights," said Redditor trylobyte. "I know we often call the trapped in a single building genre as the 'Die Hard in...' but the movie has also been described as 'survival horror', a game genre."

3 'Ambulance' (2022)

This surprisingly entertaining action flick from Michael Bay follows two adoptive brothers (Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who rob a bank and end up hijacking an ambulance and holding two first responders hostage.

"Ambulance is absolutely a ton of fun and probably the closest we'll ever get to a GTA V movie," said user RuminatingReaper1850. "Ambulance nailed the destructive nature and the feeling of everything going to shit in a GTA mission pretty much perfectly," agreed Redditor Turko1111. "Man, if Michael Bay ever directed a GTA movie with the tone of Pain and Gain and the action of Ambulance, we'd have something amazing on our hands."

2 'Boss Level' (2020)

Retired special forces soldier Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo) finds himself trapped in a time loop that repeats the same day over and over again. With each iteration, Roy becomes a one-man army in the movie as he fights his way through an army of assassins, using his knowledge of the day's events to gain an advantage.

It's reminiscent of video game mechanics, where players repeat levels to perfect their strategy. The plot also has elements of classic video game storytelling, with a hero facing impossible odds, overcoming obstacles, and defeating a final boss. "Boss Level was a really fun one," said Turok1111. "If you like movies like Shoot 'Em Up or Guns Akimbo, you'll probably dig this too."

1 'Free Guy' (2021)

Free Guy tells the story of a man named Guy (Ryan Reynolds), who lives in a video game world and discovers that he is actually an AI construct, an NPC. With the help of a player character, Millie (Jodie Comer), Guy sets out on a mission to save his world from being shut down by its corrupt developers.

The world of the film is littered with references to popular video games, like The Sims and Red Dead Redemption. The gravity gun from Half-Life 2 makes an appearance, as does the portal gun from Portal. "Very funny movie and did a great job with its take on games like GTA and Fortnite among others," said 13mizzou.

