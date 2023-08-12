Whether they're overfeeding you or tightening you up in a sincere, breathless, and heartwarming hug, grandparents are often two of the most influential and significant figures in most people's lives. It is only logical to make the most out of the time left with these relatives, especially when precious time slips through our fingers a little faster each day.

Besides sharing rich conversations and delicious meals, a magnificent way to keep boredom at bay and simultaneously bond with one's grandparents is by introducing them to a few great films. Although everyone has different tastes (as they say, different strokes for different folks), some movies ultimately appeal more to some audiences than others. From Peanut Butter Falcon to Paddington, these are some wide-ranged flicks Reddit believes grandparents will love.

10 'Peanut Butter Falcon' (2019)

Image via Roadside Attractions

This Michael Schwartz and Tyler Nilson-directed feature shines a light on universal themes of family, discrimination, and acceptance by depicting the life of a young man (Zack Gottsagen) with Down syndrome as he embarks on a transformative journey after escaping an assisted living family and befriending a fisherman (Shia LaBeouf) while on the run.

According to some users on the platform, Peanut Butter Falcon is definitely a great addition to the watchlist of films you should watch with your grandparents. Kartablanka describes it as a "heartwarming story," and other users in the replies can not second their suggestion enough. "Watched that with my then-88 year-old Indian grandfather and he loved it," a deleted user noted. In fact, not only does Peanut Butter Falcon provide audiences with a moving narrative about unlikely friendships and empathy, but immerses them in stunning natural landscapes.

9 'Knives Out' (2019)

Image via Lionsgate Films

With the charming British actor Daniel Craig in the lead role (a character that fans are really fond of), Knives Out quickly became one of the most beloved whodunits of recent times. This gripping Ryan Johnson film drew inspiration from the works of Agatha Christie to incredible results, providing audiences with an unforgettable murder mystery that will have anyone on the edge of their seat.

Depicting Detective Benoit Blanc's quest to find who of all people is responsible for the death of the patriarch (Christopher Plummer) of a wealthy but extremely dysfunctional family, Knives Out is cleverly written and sharply acted, making for a great way to spend the time next to loved ones (especially if they enjoy the genre). On the website, PlantedinCA agrees, commenting that the film is a "really enjoyable" pick.

8 'The King's Speech' (2010)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Naturally, historical dramas had to make it to this list (possibly the closest thing to time travel), and Tom Hopper's critically acclaimed film about English royalty is a solid example of the genre done right. Colin Firth delivers an Oscar-worthy performance as King George VI in The King's Speech, which earned him the award. In the film, King George starts seeing an Australian speech and language therapist, played by Geoffrey Rush, to cope with his stammer.

The King's Speech is both inspiring and enriching, as it empowers viewers with speech problems while educating those who do not have to go through such difficulties. Sending out a message on courage and responsibility, this engaging biography is a fan-favorite on Reddit. "I went and saw that with my grandmother," Damnit_Fred wrote.

7 'Big Fish' (2003)

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Often regarded as one of Tim Burton's best films, Big Fish is a stylish and visually stunning feature that perfectly combines drama and fantasy genres. Based on the novel of the same name by Daniel Wallace, the Ewan McGregor-led 2003 magical realism movie centers on the story of a frustrated son as he struggles to differentiate fact from fiction in the life of his tales-telling father.

"I guess this must be a good one," a user commented when derekiseric1970 mentioned the film. Big Fish is undeniably witty, poetic, and charming, which is part of what makes it so appealing to arguably any audience. Grandads may have a soft spot for Burton's piece as it tackles familial themes, including the moving father-son relationship between the two leads.

6 'Fried Green Tomatoes' (1991)

Image via Universal Studios

Tender and sincere, Fried Green Tomatoes celebrates female friendships by centering on the transformative connection between two wonderful women. A housewife (played by Kathy Bates) who leads an unhappy life befriends an older lady (Jessica Tandy) at a nursing home. As the latter begins chronicling the lives of two women she used to know, the bond between the two strengthens.

Captivatingly alternating between the past and present, Jon Avnet's film is clever, funny, and also really moving at times, keeping viewers invested throughout. "A lot of people say it’s sad, but it may not hit as hard for someone who has lived longer and seen more things," ClownInAnIronLung wrote. "They might even relate to it better."

5 'Apollo 13' (1995)

Image via Universal Pictures

Directed by Ron Howard and starring Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, and Kevin Bacon, the docudrama Apollo 13 is adapted from the 1994 book "Lost Moon: The Perilous Voyage of Apollo 13" by astronaut Jim Lovell and Jeffrey Kluger. Narrating the real-life story of NASA's 1970 lunar mission, the 1995 film illustrates the onboard explosion that occurred, which deprived the spacecraft of much of its oxygen supply and electrical power.

"I remember watching it with my grandma and she said she remembered it happening," lizbunbun commented after recommending the film. A highly successful technical achievement with authentic scenes featuring zero gravity (they are real), Howard's film is a must-watch set in space that accurately showcases the anxieties and despair of those involved in the frightening true story.

4 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Wes Anderson's films are notoriously well-established for their quirkiness, meticulously planned usage of color, and beautiful production design. The Grand Budapest Hotel, though, might be the epitome of a Wes Anderson movie — charming and irrefutably stylish, this 2014 comedy-drama (and murder story at its core) features a seventeen-actor ensemble cast and takes place in a popular European ski resort.

Filled with plenty of well-known faces and a promising, fun, and oddly moving narrative, The Grand Budapest Hotel deals with themes of class and corruption while also shining a light on nostalgia and a long-treasured past. "It’s interesting and quirky," Joyce_Hatto said. According to Reddit, the film may very well be some grandparents' new favorite.

3 'The Philadelphia Story' (1940)

Image via Loews Cineplex Entertainment

As many on the website would agree, it would've been a crime not to mention at least one Golden Age classic. Although there is certainly a lot to choose from, The Philadelphia Story makes for the perfect pick: after all, it is a lighthearted and fun romantic comedy starring Cary Grant and Katherine Hepburn.

In the 1940 George Cukor film based on the Broadway play of the same name by Philip Barry, a socialite's wedding plans are shaken up by the simultaneous arrival of her ex-husband and a tabloid magazine journalist. When the subject is movies to watch with your grandparents, users suggested classics because they will "probably trigger some old good memories" (in yohaneh's words). A now-deleted Redditor vouched for The Philadelphia Story in particular, describing it as a "great film."

2 'Secondhand Lions' (2003)

Image via New Line Cinema

One of the most popular picks is undoubtedly Secondhand Lions, and for good reason. Packed with great acting, the Tim McCanlies comedy-drama stars Haley Joel Osment, Michael Caine, and Robert Duvall. It depicts the upbringing of a shy young boy who is sent to spend the summer with his uncles in Texas.

According to GMoneyJetson, the film is "heartwarming" and "clever." Another Redditor revealed that it is their "favorite movie to watch together" with their grandmother. Tackling familial relationships and thought-provoking themes of greed and aging, this 2003 movie is unquestionably worthy of your time.

1 'Paddington' (2014)

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the late Queen of England's favorite films, Paddington is regarded as one of the best animated films of recent times. Tackling themes of colonialism and immigration, the high-rated first entry of the franchise centers on an anthropomorphic bear who migrates from the jungles of "Darkest Peru" to the streets of London, where he is ultimately adopted by the Brown family.

On Reddit, a user mentioned "Paddington 1, 2" as some of the greatest films to be watched with grandmothers (or when you're feeling down). Paul King's remarkable film is indeed a fun and absorbing film that appeals to all ages, featuring an utterly adorable protagonist viewers can't help but love.

