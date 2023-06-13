Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which movies seem mediocre on paper but succeed thanks to flawless execution. These movies might not have a particularly original or intriguing concept, but solid acting and top-notch directing carry them across the finish line.

The Redditors came up with some interesting picks, ranging from animation and sci-fi to thrillers and drama. These movies shouldn't work, but they somehow do.

10 'Phone Booth' (2002)

Stu Shepard (Colin Farrell) is called on a public phone by a mysterious voice. The caller says he must confess to his wife (Radha Mitchell) that he is having an affair. If he tries to leave the phone booth, an unseen sniper will shoot him. With time running out and the sniper's threat becoming increasingly real, Stu must navigate a dangerous game of cat and mouse while desperately seeking help from the outside world.

"I honestly didn’t think that Phone Booth would be as good as it was based solely upon the premise," said Redditor chrisball96. "Colin Farrell came out of nowhere and starred in like five movies back to back. This was for sure the best of the bunch," added user hotdogfluster.

9 'The Lego Movie' (2014)

Warner Bros.

Guided by a prophecy, Emmet (Chris Pratt) joins forces with a group of Master Builders, including the rebellious Wyldstyle (Elizabeth Banks) and the wise Vitruvius (Morgan Freeman), to stop the nefarious plans of Lord Business (Will Ferell). As they traverse through various LEGO realms, from the bustling streets of Bricksburg to the Wild West and beyond, the team encounters a myriad of iconic characters from different LEGO themes. Some Redditors were skeptical and assumed The Lego Movie would be little more than a feature-length ad for the toy brand. However, the movie more than exceeded their expectations.

"We'd already seen things like Battleship which were awful. How could a movie based on blocks be even remotely good? Turns out it was great because it focused on a story with a meaningful theme that also happened to involve Lego people," said Redditor thekylemarshall.

8 'The Social Network' (2010)

The Social Network delves into the tumultuous origins of Facebook. It dramatizes the early career of Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg), from his awkward years at Harvard to his creation of the site to his legal battles and personal conflicts. David Fincher crafts this tale into a tense drama, helped in no small part by the rapid-fire script from Aaron Sorkin.

"Imagine trying to pitch a movie about the creation of Facebook. Sorkin and Fincher knocked it out of the park with that one," said user ser-768. "The Social Network is an amazing film, from the casting to the acting, the dialogue, heck, even the score. Just a masterpiece in my opinion," said Redditor chrisball96.

7 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' (2003)

The eccentric Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) teams up with blacksmith Will Turner (Orland Bloom) to rescue Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) and retrieve his lost ship. Curse of the Black Pearl remains the best Pirates movie, in large part because the supernatural elements don't overshadow the whole story.

"A movie about a Disney park ride. I had low expectations but was giving it a chance. I was pleasantly surprised," said user Darth_Vorador. "In 2003, nobody expected a pirate movie to do well. The last major pirate movie was Cutthroat Island, and it bankrupted the studio," replied Redditor Civilized_Brute.

6 'Air' (2023)

Air is Ben Affleck's fictionalized account of the origins of the legendary shoe line Air Jordan. Matt Damon plays Sonny Vaccaro, a talent scout who tries to make a deal with Michael Jordan (Damian Young). It may seem like a minor, dry story, but the committed performances and Affleck's confident direction elevate it above similar, more middling fare.

"Who wants to watch a movie about the corporate stories behind a shoe deal or a phone? To me at least, it sounded stupid as sh*t, and I'd assumed [it would] be kinda mediocre at best. But [it's] surprisingly [one] of my favorite movies of the year so far," said user cancerBronzeV.

5 'Bumblebee' (2018)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Hailee Steinfeld stars in this Transformers spinoff as Charlie Watson, a young woman who discovers and befriends the robot Bumblebee. Together, they embark on an adventure to uncover the truth behind Bumblebee's arrival on Earth while evading the pursuit of the government agency Sector 7 and the Decepticons.

"You know the most over-promoted character from the Transformers movies? Let's give him his own movie and basically make it E.T. with two OC villains. Admittedly, Travis Knight was already a proven good director," said Redditor brbquesting. "For me, this was the only Transformers movie that was good," said user fungobat.

4 'Shoot 'Em Up' (2007)

When a drifter Smith (Clive Owen), witnesses a pregnant woman being pursued by assassins, he takes it upon himself to protect her and her unborn child at all costs. He fights off waves of adversaries and finds himself drawn into a much bigger conspiracy. Shoot 'Em Up embraces its silliness with over-the-top stunts, inventive action sequences, and a healthy dose of dark humor.

"Shoot 'em Up doesn't get enough love," said user Cthulhuhoop. "It's a straight-up dumb movie that feels like an amalgam of 10 different action movie set pieces jumbled on top of each other [and] a main character that only speaks in post-mortem one-liners. It's John Wick meets Bugs Bunny vs Elmer Fudd mixed with Gary Oldman from The Professional."

3 'Locke' (2013)

Ivan Locke (Tom Hardy) is a construction manager and family man who receives a phone call that sets off a chain of events. On a solitary drive from Birmingham to London, Locke has a series of intense conversations with his family, colleagues, and a woman from his past. With every mile, the film delves deeper into Locke's personal and professional struggles, revealing the consequences of his choices.

It's essentially a one-person movie, with takes place entirely in Locke's car over the course of one night. It's anchored by Hardy's commanding performance, which easily ranks among his best work. "The idea of setting a film in a car for 85 minutes sounds boring. But this film is definitely anything but," said Redditor TheCosmicFailure.

2 'Buried' (2010)

Like Locke, Buried is a minimalist film with basically just one character and one location. Paul Conroy (Ryan Reynolds), an American truck driver working in Iraq, wakes up to find he is buried alive with only a lighter and a cell phone. He struggles to piece together his memories and figure out how he ended up in this nightmarish predicament while his limited oxygen supply quickly depletes.

"A 1h35m [movie] in a coffin with Ryan Reynolds by an unknown Spanish director? Sounds unbearable, but it was fantastic. Makes it more wild that he doesn't do any serious roles because he has potential," said user DarkReaper90. "I thought that movie would be god awful and it ended up being super entertaining!" agreed Redditor therealpanserbjorne.

1 'Tetris' (2023)

Similar to Air, Tetris is another biographical drama that seems like it would be lackluster in theory but is actually a ton of fun. Set during the late '80s, it centers on game designer Henk Rogers (Taron Edgerton), who sets out to license the video game Tetris which a Soviet programmer has just developed. In the process, he must deal with cutthroat businesspeople and even the KGB.

"Oh my god, that movie was such a rollercoaster but an amazing one at that, "said user TwoHoursForUniqueName. "Everyone should go watch it. Corporate greed, politics, great acting, and somehow educational as well."

