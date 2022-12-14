Time is one thing in life that is finite, and always in the back of everyone's mind. In many ways, living itself is a battle against time, and you have to use the limited time you have as wisely as possible. After all, time is money, and money is time, and it's no coincidence that both are used as song titles on the seminal Pink Floyd album The Dark Side of the Moon, itself a concept album about the struggles (and occasional horrors) of modern life.

It's not just Pink Floyd that likes to make art about the tension caused by the finite nature of time: it's also a popular thing for filmmakers to explore. The following 10 movies all deal with time by making it one of the main things that its main characters have to battle against. Natural, many of these ticking clock-focused movies are tense thrillers, but that's certainly not the only genre that can make time itself a villain.

'Coco' (2017)

Coco is one of Pixar's best movies in recent years, and a tremendously moving (and often funny) look at family, ancestors, history, and death - all potentially heavy subjects for a family-friendly movie. Coco pulls it off though, with its colorful trip into the Land of the Dead proving entertaining for young and old viewers alike.

It's an example of a movie that depicts a race against the clock in a non-thriller capacity. This comes from the fact that the film's hero, Miguel, is accidentally transported to the afterlife before he's actually dead, and he only has a short window of time in which to successfully be transported back to the world of the living. Given Coco touches on death, and the way that life on Earth is finite, the race against time is thematically relevant, as well as exciting from a storytelling perspective.

'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' (1986)

For the most part, Ferris Bueller's Day Off doesn't have stakes that feel too high - at least not for its overly confident, conniving, and cool title character. It's a movie about skipping school, after all and doing as much as can be done with the free time that allows. Even if the school principal is on Ferris's tail, he doesn't ultimately prove up to the task of proving that Ferris is a truant.

The real tension only reveals itself in the film's climax, which sees Ferris realize he needs to get home as soon as possible, otherwise his parents will arrive back before him and find out he wasn't really sick. It makes for a fast-paced and energetic ending, with Ferris doing speed-running and parkour before it was cool, to get home on foot as quickly as he can.

'Godzilla vs. Destoroyah' (1995)

Like many entries in the Godzilla series, 1995's Godzilla vs Destoroyah does see the titular monster facing off against another monster, Destoroyah, who is one of the most terrifying and deadly adversaries in the series. However, that's not all that Godzilla has to deal with, as Godzilla himself is in the midst of a meltdown; a ticking time bomb that could explode and cause the same kind of damage as a nuclear bomb.

This premise makes it one of the darkest and most tense movies that Godzilla has ever appeared in, and it was a fitting finale for the Heisei era of the iconic series (its most continuity-heavy era, which spanned from 1984 to 1995). It's not all doom and gloom and delivers the kind of entertainment you'd want from a Godzilla movie, but it's undeniably grim and quite moving in parts.

'Commando' (1985)

Time may technically be an enemy of John Matrix (Arnold Schwarzenegger) in Commando, given he has only a few hours to save his daughter from kidnappers before they realize he's gone rogue as a one-man army. But this is Schwarzenegger at his most powerful, so if time's an enemy here, it doesn't seem to get in his way too much.

Instead of a desperate struggle, John Matrix cuts through dozens of villainous henchmen like a chainsaw through room-temperature butter. It's an example of a ticking clock premise that doesn't really contribute much by way of tension, but if you're a fan of over-the-top action movies with one muscled-up killing machine making mincemeat out of the bad guys, then the lack of suspense shouldn't be a problem.

'Back to the Future' (1985)

A classic science-fiction movie that mostly takes place in the past, Back to the Future is, as you'd expect, a movie about its protagonist trying to go back to the future after being stranded in the past. Due to the complicated nature of time travel, he has to do so in a very particular way and doesn't have very long to prepare.

Further complications arise when he meets the teenage versions of his parents, and has to ensure they get together... otherwise, he'll be erased from existence in the future. It's a classic for good reason: it makes time travel fun and accessible, it's got great characters, and the fast pace caused by a race against time means it's got plenty of excitement.

'Uncut Gems' (2019)

Uncut Gems has a protagonist who might also be his own worst enemy, in many ways. Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler) is in debt to numerous people, his family life is in shambles, and he doesn't know how to quit hustling, seemingly addicted to the highs that come with a risky financial gamble that pays off.

But if he had unlimited time, maybe things wouldn't be so bad. It turns out, he doesn't, and all the external pressures from the various people he clashes with means that time is of the essence, if he's to pull off his ambitious plan to use money that's not his for one last, big gamble. Uncut Gems perfectly captures the pressures caused by time, making for an extraordinarily intense and nerve-racking viewing experience.

'Run Lola Run' (1998)

A movie that has the relentless pacing of an action-packed video game, Run Lola Run depicts the same story three times over. In each, the title character needs to raise a certain amount of money in a very short amount of time (about 20 minutes), or else her boyfriend claims he'll have to riskily rob a convenience store in a last-ditch effort to get the cash he needs.

Few movies are so directly about racing against a clock as Run Lola Run is. It helps that Lola does indeed run a lot, making the battle against the consistent and unending forward momentum of time seem all the more visceral and suspenseful.

'High Noon' (1952)

High Noon is one of the best classic Westerns of all time, and one that happens to take place in almost perfectly accurate real-time. It expertly builds to a memorable action-packed climax, with its story following a lone sheriff who tries to recruit townspeople to help him fight against a criminal gang that's out for revenge and arriving in town on the midday train.

By establishing a time that the climax will happen, and having the movie start at about 10:45 AM, High Noon manages to be tense and exciting throughout. The build is just as good as the pay-off, making it one example of an older movie that still feels perfectly paced.

'Old' (2021)

Old explores the idea of time being an enemy to the main characters, but does so in a fantastical way, being set on a beach that causes people to age unnaturally fast. Given it's an M. Night Shyamalan movie, it's safe to assume there's a little more going on than just that, but that is the basic premise for the film.

Growing old is scary enough when it plays out over numerous decades, but naturally becomes far more horrifying when it happens within a single day, as it does in Old. It's therefore an exaggerated and extreme version of a ticking clock movie but works well nonetheless.

'1917' (2019)

In 1917, two young soldiers are sent on an incredibly dangerous mission during WW1 that could cause numerous casualties if not successfully executed. They have less than a day to cross No Man's Land and deliver a message that will prevent a doomed charge by their side's infantry.

It's an extremely tense war movie as a result, with the almost real-time feel and the illusion of being filmed in one shot adding to the mission's pressure. It does a great job of making viewers feel the immense weight that would've been on the shoulders of the main characters.

