There is nothing easy when it comes to directing and acting, but it takes a certain degree of talent for an actor to be both the star and director. Some directors are known for minor cameos in their pictures such as Alfred Hitchcock and Quentin Tarantino but others have played main characters including Clint Eastwood, Spike Lee and Mel Gibson.

There are dozens of movies with notable performances by directors in lead roles, but there are a select handful of titles that belong at the top of every movie lovers' list. Starting as far back as Charlie Chaplin'sModern Times up to recent hits like Jojo Rabbit, these are the best movies with actors also directing, according toLetterboxd.

'Braveheart' (1995)

After English troops murder his wife, William Wallace (Mel Gibson) leads an army into battle to fight against England and stop the country's invasion of Scotland. Wallace and his men are victorious in numerous battles that have turned into a war and become a serious threat to the English crown.

Braveheart is an action packed historical drama and only the second movie that Gibson starred in as well as directed. Surprisingly, the movie wasn't considered a major contender for the Academy Awards especially with opponents like The Usual Suspects and Apollo13, but the film ended up winning five Oscars including two major categories, Best Picture and Best Director.

'The Great Dictator' (1940)

After serving in World War I, a Jewish soldier spends years in a hospital recovering and is unaware of the rising popularity of Adenoid Hynkel (Charlie Chaplin) a dictator who has been enforcing anti-Semetic policies. The soldier returns home and is shocked by the changes and joins his neighbors to fight against the cruel dictator.

The Great Dictator is the only movie where Chaplin directs himself in not just one leading role, but two. The British comedian also plays the Soldier creating the classic lookalike scenario that is essentially the comedic foundation of this satire film. Chaplin later recalled that after learning the truth behind the Nazi concentration camps, he could've never made the movie.

'Modern Times' (1936)

During the Great Depression, The Little Tramp (Chaplin) has manged to find a job at a factory, but the overwhelming machinery continues to get him into all kinds of misunderstandings and mishaps with the law. After a few trips to jail, he meets a young woman and the two try to overcome the struggles of modern day life together.

Modern Times is one of over 20 Chaplin comedies that features his iconic character, The Little Tramp. This slapstick Chaplin comedy marked the character's final appearance as well as the first time audiences ever heard him speak. While movies moved into sound, Chaplin was one of few filmmakers who didn't fully embrace the transition and continued to produce silent and part-talkie movies like Modern Times.

'What We Do in the Shadows' (2014)

Viago (Taika Waititi) and his roommates are all vampires who end up taking in a recently-turned human hipster, Nick. As they take the newbie under their wing, Nick learns about the pluses of being undead as well as the downside of being a vampire in the modern world.

What We Do in the Shadows is a hilarious New Zealand horror comedy co-directed and co-starring Waititi and Jemaine Clement. After its initial release, the movie was illegally downloaded around the world and is considered to be one of the most heavily pirated movies. The movie's popularity did have a positive outcome as it went on to inspire the 2019 FX seriesby the same titleincluding both Waititi and Clement as executive producers.

'A Quiet Place' (2018)

Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and her husband, Lee (John Krasinski) are trying to survive and protect their kids in a world where they must live in absolute silence. They live in fear of unknown and deadly creatures that are alerted by even the tiniest sound. When devastation strikes them, Evelyn and Lee become determined to find a way to fight back in order to save their children.

A Quiet Place is a unique post-apocalyptic horror movie and Krasinski's second film playing a crucial character as well as directing. The original script was written by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, but The Officestar assisted with re-writes and after recently welcoming his second child, became attached to the story. His co-star and wife, Blunt encouraged him to direct the movie making it the filmmaker's first directorial credit with a major studio.

'Unforgiven' (1992)

After a woman is viciously attacked, a reward is posted for anyone who can bring in the men responsible for the brutal crime. Former bandits, Bill Munny (Clint Eastwood) and English Bob (Richard Harris) travel to the small town with their gunfighters to take the job but run into trouble with the local sheriff (Gene Hackman.)

While Eastwood has directed and starred in several of his movies, Unforgivenis considered to be the filmmaker's masterpiece. The Western star's career as both actor and director started with the 1971 movie, Play Misty For Me but Unforgiven earned Eastwood his first Oscar nominations as well as wins taking home the Academy Award for both Best Picture and Best Director.

'Jojo Rabbit' (2019)

Jojo is a young German boy and aspiring Nazi who lives with his mother (Scarlett Johansson) and relies on the advice of his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi.) When Jojo discovers that his mother has been hiding a Jewish girl in their attic, he is forced to face the reality of his blind allegiance.

Directed and starring Waititi, Jojo Rabbit is a deadpan drama full of outrageous satire and genuine heart-felt moments that keep audiences focused on the horrors of the Nazi Party. Jojo Rabbit was nominated for several Academy Awards including Best Picture and earned Waititi his first Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

'Singin' in the Rain' (1952)

As movies are transitioning into the Talkies, silent film star, Don Lockwood (Gene Kelly) is starring in a movie recently turned musical but his co-star, Lina Lamont (Jean Hagen) has an unattractive voice that could ruin the entire studio. Lockwood meets aspiring actress, Kathy (Debbie Reynolds) who agrees to secretly replace Lamont's voice in the movie in exchange for a studio contract.

Singin' in the Rain is a classic musical starring and co-directed by Kelly who also co-choreographed the movies iconic dance scenes with co-director, Stanley Donen. The movie was only Kelly's second picture as star and director and is regarded as the best musical ever made.

'Do The Right Thing' (1989)

Mookie (Spike Lee) works at a Brooklyn pizzeria owned by Sal Fragione (Danny Aiello) who only puts pictures of famous Italian Americans on the wall of his restaurant. One day, Mookie's friend, Buggin Out (Giancarlo Esposito) confronts Sal about the wall suggesting that he put pictures of famous Black people. Despite his restaurant being in a prominently Black neighborhood, Sal refuses to change his mind causing tensions to rise in the area.

Directed and starring Spike Lee, Do The Right Thing received mixed reviews from critics and an ending that many found to be controversial. Despite the reviews and opinions, the movie earned two Oscar nominations including Aiello for Best Supporting Actor and Spike Lee for Best Original Screenplay. The film also marked the first feature debut of future stars, Martin Lawrence andRosie Perez.

'Citizen Kane' (1941)

After newspaper tycoon, Charles Foster Kane (Orson Welles) dies, a reporter is determined to figure out the meaning behind Kane's final words, "Rosebud." As the reporter starts interviewing Kane's friends and associates, he discovers the unknown and complicated portrait of a man who was more than just a business.

Citizen Kane was Welles first major motion picture and is considered one of the greatest movies ever made of all time. The movie causes a lot of controversy as Kane's character was obviously based on newspaper mogul, William Randolph Hearst. Hearst was furious over the movie and stars who were friends with Hearst including Clark Gable and Carole Lombard, snuck into the film's premiere to avoid any backlash from their wealthy and powerful friend.

