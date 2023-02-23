The oldest and still most terrifying of all monsters is the devil himself, whether he represents God's greatest enemy or some other ancient god or demon. The stories about Old Nick are ubiquitous, and many cultures have an evil figure behind humanity's darkest desires and worst atrocities.

What follows are the films where the devil is the story's main villain, whether working up front for everyone to see or behind the scenes, and which have the highest average combined score from critics and audiences at Rotten Tomatoes. At his very worst, the devil is part of ourselves, an ever-present source of evil, and will continue to appear in films as long as they are made.

The following article contains some spoilers for the films discussed.

10 'Häxan' (1922)

Made in Sweden in 1922, Häxan is not only a horror story but also a kind of treatise about witchcraft (häxa is Swedish for witch) told in seven parts. Satan plays the role of seducer and, in a scene where he terrifies a monk, almost seems more poltergeist than a demon.

Many of the scenes, some considered terrifying and even perverse a hundred years ago, now seem timid compared to what's shown on the big screen today. Nonetheless, the horror of innocent women accused and then punished for witchcraft still has an impact. Strangely, as part of the film's treatise, it all ends by explaining all that came before as misunderstood, if erratic human behavior.

9 'Fantasia' (1940)

For many who grew up in the last half of the last century, their first introduction to the devil on screen would have been the unfolding nightmare atop Bald Mountain in the final sequence of Disney's 1940 film Fantasia. As the devil — officially Chernobog but during production often referred to as Satan — stretches his hands over the landscape below, ghosts, monsters, and imps come alive and swirl around the mountain to the haunting music of Modest Mussorgsky.

The nightmarish sequence ends when the creatures return to their haunts upon hearing a peeling church bell. If the devil in Fantasia is monumental and elemental rather than immediate and personal, it only makes greater the threat of its looming presence.

8 'The Devil and Daniel Webster' (1941)

This 1941 film has been lauded by critics but isn't known among the wider public. Based on a short story by Stephen Vincent Benét, it tells the story of poor farmer Jabez Stone who gives in to temptation and sells his soul to the devil (Mr. Scratch) for wealth and success. When the time comes to pay his Faustian debt, he is saved by politician Daniel Webster (a historical figure) in a trial presided over by one of the judges from the Salem witch trials.

Mr. Scratch (Walter Huston) is almost leprechaun-like in appearance but is an evil spirit that appeals to the worst nature of every human. Huston plays him with conniving glee and good humor and is all the more terrifying for it.

7 'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)

Based on the novel by Ira Levin, this 1968 film directed by Roman Polanski tells how Rosemary (played by Mia Farrow in her first major film role) moves into a Manhattan apartment with her husband (John Cassavetes). Then it becomes slowly tangled up in the plans of a satanic cult, some of whose members are her neighbors.

One night Rosemary falls into a delirious stupor and is raped by Satan. This is the only time the audience sees the devil himself. For the rest of the film, the horror mounts as the cult, now including her husband, closes around Rosemary to ensure Satan's child is brought to bear. After it is born, the appalling and inevitable end of the story becomes clear when Rosemary cannot resist her maternal instincts to nurture and care for her demonic baby.

6 'The Exorcist' (1973)

If Rosemary's Baby made the mother of every baby shudder, The Exorcist did the same for the parent of every pre-teen. This 1973 film established the grammar used by almost every story of possession that followed, including stomach-churning special effects, makeup, and demonic voices that made viewers grab their armrests with both hands.

But fifty years later, what makes The Exorcist still so special is the sheer horror it generates as an innocent child is taken over — body and soul — by an ancient Mesopotamian demon god that's a clear analog for Satan.

5 'The Omen' (1976)

Following in the footsteps - or hoof marks, so to speak - of Rosemary's Baby, 1976's The Omen gives us the Antichrist, the son of Satan, causing havoc and destruction as a small child who terrifies animals, spoils birthday parties, and manages to knock off his unborn sibling by tipping his mother off a landing to the floor below. As with Rosemary's Baby, the film ends on a forbidding, doom-ridden note.

The Omen is credited with often bringing fringe religious beliefs — such as "666" being the number of the beast - into popular culture, helping to spawn a plethora of similar novels and films that continue to be made to the present day.

4 'Angel Heart' (1987)

Image via Lionsgate

This 1987 film stars Mickey Rourke as private detective Harry Angel who is hired by Louis Cypress (Robert De Niro) to track down a man who broke a contract with him, a singer called Johnny Favorite. Angel Heart's follows a twisting and convoluted path that ends in New Orleans with multiple deaths and a growing mystery about exactly who Johnny Favorite is... or was.

The appalling revelation that Angel himself is Favorite, and that Louis Cypress is Lucifer, and that he, in fact, committed all the murders he stumbles across brings the film to its inevitable end: the fallen Angel descending into hell.

3 'The Last Temptation of Christ' (1988)

In this 1988 Martin Scorsese film, even Jesus Christ (played by Willem Dafoe) can fall into temptation, although he redeems himself at the end by accepting a painful death on the cross.

What is more subversive about this version of temptation is that it is delivered by a young girl (Juliette Caton) and promises not power or wealth or dominion, but a long and contented life spent with a family. This seduction — to live a normal life instead of one involving blood and sacrifice — moves not just Jesus but the audience as well.

2 'The Day of the Beast' (1995)

Is it right to commit evil to overcome evil? It is a question posed darkly in The Omen, where the human "father" of the Antichrist plans to slay the child he once believed to be his own son. In The Day of the Beast, an Italian-Spanish film made in 1995, is posed with the same dark intensity but disguised as an absurdist comedy.

A priest (Álex Angulo), determined to destroy the coming Antichrist, must wrangle himself into the presence of the devil by committing acts that are at first petty, like stealing from a homeless man, but ultimately descend into the horrifying and murderous. By showing how faith can twist the soul of even the best of people, the film demonstrates temptation may not be just the gift of the devil but something inherent in our own nature.

1 'The Wailing' (2016)

This 2016 Korean film is about a demon, a red-eyed monster that is Satan in all but name, that infests a whole village with his presence. Some of the villagers suddenly snap, killing their own families and neighbors. Although a red herring or two is thrown in front of the audience, there is never any real doubt about who is the real villain.

Outbursts of violence and the occasional visual shock help the terror and tension build up during The Wailing's two-and-a-half-hour run time. Most horrifying, however, is that in the end, despite the best efforts of the good and just, evil survives. In cinema, at least, the devil's work is never done.

