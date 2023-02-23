Acting is a millennia-old art form that can require a deep sense of self and maturity, presumably making it difficult for children to achieve premature acclaim. However, filmmaking has made this notion less concrete, revealing countless young stars with a natural gift for showmanship.

Imagination is one of - if not the most - important pillars of acting; an attribute children are known to utilize even more than adults. Due to this, some of history's greatest performances have been from child stars, and often shine brighter in a group than alone. These are some of Hollywood's greatest films with kid ensembles.

9 'Stand By Me' - Dir. Rob Reiner (1986)

Named after the beloved Ben E. King song, Stand by Me embodies the meaning of friendship, happiness, and coming-of-age. It's the story of four young boys, Gordie (Wil Wheaton), Chris (River Phoenix), Teddy (Corey Feldman), and Vern (Jerry O'Connell) who endeavor to find a missing boy's remains, all the while risking death and achieving self-actualization.

Writers Raynold Gideon and Bruce A. Evans earned an Oscar nomination for this adapted screenplay of the novella "The Body," written by Stephen King. At the time, the acclaimed author admitted to director Rob Reiner that it was one of the best Stephen King stories adapted for film. Reiner went on to name his production company "Castle Rock" which is the name of the town in the film.

8 'The Sandlot' - Dir. David Mickey Evans (1993)

One of the greatest baseball flicks for kids, this mystical small-town tale won a Young Artist Award for an Outstanding Youth Ensemble. The Sandlot tells of Scotty Smalls (Tom Guiry) who moves to a new town and befriends local baseball hero Benny (Mike Vitar) and his team. The kids enjoy many adventures, team rivalry, and face off against a beastly ball-stealing dog.

Director David Mickey Evans narrates the film, and developed genuine comradery between the kids to better showcase their friendships. In fact, actors Tom Guiry and Mike Vitar remained close friends after the filmed wrapped production. The late Kobe Bryant was a huge fan, and stated that he watched the film with his family every year. It's one of the best '90s kids sports movies ever made.

7 'The Goonies' - Dir. Richard Donner (1985)

Story-crafted by Steven Spielberg, The Goonies weaves a tale of childhood wonder, cave-diving, and comedic villains. When a group of kids discovers deceased pirate One-eyed Willy's long-lost treasure map, the gang set off on one of the greatest adventures ever put to screen. Starring Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, and Ke Huy Quan, this film is a must-see.

The film is as magical as the performances themselves, which are a mix of pre-meditated actions and real-life reactions. In order to capture as much true bewilderment as possible, the actors weren't allowed to see the pirate ship (which was real) until filming the scene. The ship was built specifically for the film, but afterward was scrapped when nobody offered to purchase it.

6 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' - Dir. Chris Columbus (2001)

The first of eight worldwide blockbuster hits, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (or, Philosopher's Stone) succeeded because of its stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. Only eleven years-old at the time, the trio of actors is accompanied by countless more young stars who portrayed the Hogwarts student body with superb synchronicity. It's one of the coolest movie fantasy worlds we wish we could visit.

Due to the plot revolving around wizardry, it was important to find actors with a magical presence. During casting, director Chris Columbus auditioned over 5,000 young actors for the role of Harry before meeting Radcliffe. Additionally, the cast had to be of British nationality, as requested by Rowling, which narrowed the casting choices considerably.

5 'Super 8' - Dir. J.J. Abrams (2011)

From the mind behind television series Lost, Mission: Impossible III, and the Star Trek reboots, Super 8 is a film about a group of aspiring young filmmakers who accidentally record the arrival of a mysterious creature. J.J. Abrams is a true Spielberg successor, evoking feelings of Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Elle Fanning and Joel Courtney star as leading members of the young film crew, portraying a compelling innocent romance and coming-of-age adventure. Despite having worked on many projects prior, Super 8 is Abrams first original feature film, and was produced by Spielberg, who often visited set.

4 'The Little Rascals' - Dir. Penelope Spheeris (1994)

One of the best movies based on TV show, The Little Rascals is a surprisingly complex film that brings viewers through a Romeo and Juliet-style love story. Alfalfa (Bug Hall) is a leading member of the "He-Man-Woman-Haters" club who is given the honor of racing their prized go-kart in an upcoming race. However, Alfalfa betrays the "woman-hating" code of his brethren and falls in love with the sweet Darla (Brittany Ashton Holmes).

Director Penelope Spheeris adored the cast of children, but stated that production days required extra dialogue practice because some actors were so young they had trouble reciting their lines. Ironically, four years later, actors Travis Tedford and Jordan Warkol gave superb voice-acting performances in Disney Pixar's A Bug's Life.

3 'The Mighty Ducks' - Dir. Steven Herek (1992)

The year 2021 saw the return of this beloved hockey franchise in Disney+ Series Game Changers, but Millennials and Gen-Zers will recall the original film The Mighty Ducks from 1992. Emilio Estevez stars in this family classic as sleazy lawyer Gordon Bombay, who is assigned to coach a degenerate youth hockey team as community service.

Many coincidences occurred during the film's pre-production, including the potential casting of a then-unkown Jake Gyllenhaal, and the turnover of the Coach Gordon role from Charlie Sheen to his brother, Emilio Estevez, not to mention the consideration of Bill Murray. Before 2005, the real-life NHL Anaheim Ducks were named the "Anaheim Mighty Ducks" due to their Disney ownership.

2 'Cheaper by the Dozen' - Dir. Shawn Levy (2003)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Originating as a novel, and inspiring a recently released Disney+ series, Cheaper by the Dozen is a family comedy about Tom Baker (Steve Martin) and Kate Baker (Bonnie Hunt) balancing new jobs and raising their twelve children. Having moved to a new home, the Baker children cause a ruckus in their neighborhood, and enjoy making life difficult for anyone who crosses their path.

Young at the time, this slapstick adventure includes Alyson Stoner, Liliana Mumy, twins Brent and Shane Kinsman, and Steven Anthony Lawrence, not to mention rising stars Hillary Duff and Tom Welling. The Baker family is based on the real-life Gilbreth family, of which two of the children, Frank and Ernestine, wrote the original novel discussing life in a large family.

1 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' - Dir. Steven Spielberg (1982)

Image via Amblin Entertainment

One of the most essential childhood must-sees, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is one of the largest feathers in Spielberg's cap. When friendly alien E.T. crash lands in rural California, young siblings Elliott (Henry Thomas) and Gertie (Drew Barrymore) help him flee an encroaching government and escape Earth.

E.T. was produced simultaneously with Spielberg's other 1982 film Poltergeist, both of which were among the highest grossing films of the year. In fact, E.T. was the highest grossing film worldwide for eleven years until he outdid himself with Jurassic Park in 1993. The iconic image of E.T. riding in Elliott's bicycle became the logo for Spielberg's very own Amblin Entertainment production company.

