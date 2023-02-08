Young actors often get the chance to play the leading roles in movies and display their physical prowess and youth. It seems as if most movies and TV shows that are released each year have nothing but young people as the leads, while older actors are frequently relegated to supporting roles.

The most recent film, 80 for Brady, which centers on four lifelong friends who travel to watch Tom Brady and the New England Patriots compete in Super Bowl LI in 2017, is evidence that older performers can still score major roles. Besides the newly released, there are still many fantastic movies featuring aging actors for fans to enjoy.

10 'Going in Style' (2017)

Going in Style centers on three senior citizens and lifelong friends, Joe (Michael Caine), Willie (Morgan Freeman), and Albert (Alan Arkin), who reside in New York. After witnessing a bank robbery, Joe gathers his friends to plan to rob a bank since their pensions are about to be canceled.

Going in Style is a fun sitcom-style movie that excels thanks to its three endearing actors, thoughtful storyline, and superb directing by Zach Braff. Moreover, it’s undeniable that Caine, Arkin, and Freeman all give marvelously restrained performances. They breathe life into these characters and greatly enhance the relatability of their story.

9 'King of Thieves' (2018)

King of Thieves follows notorious burglar Brian Reader (Michael Caine), who gathers a group of outcast thieves to plan the largest bank heist in British history. The burglars succeed in making off with allegedly more than 200 million British pounds worth of stolen jewelry and cash. The 2015 Hatton Garden safe deposit theft served as the inspiration for the movie.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the British cast gives this true crime caper a great time being smarter and more humorous than it actually is. The best aspect of this movie is Michael Cane, who delivers a crisp and compelling performance.

8 'The Bucket List' (2007)

After learning that they both have terminal lung cancer, The Bucket List follows two senior men, blue-collar auto mechanic Carter Chambers (Freeman) and wealthy Edward Cole (Jack Nicholson), who decide to go on a road trip with a wish list to do before they both “kick the bucket.”

Although The Bucket List is not a particularly brilliant movie, it does have some touching and emotionally charged scenes that may cause viewers to sob and relate in a variety of ways. Additionally, the movie takes viewers on an emotional roller coaster thanks to the solid performances of Freeman and Nicholson, whose on-screen chemistry is off the chart.

7 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' (2011)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel follows seven senior Britons who reply to an internet advertisement and fly to Jaipur, India, where they stay in a run-down hotel with a youthful, vivacious, and upbeat host (Dev Patel). Each of them is altered by the experience in a different way.

The film is a light-hearted British film with an equally talented cast and a plot that takes some surprising turns. Moreover, as The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel alternates between comedy and drama, director John Madden demonstrates his skill at skillfully navigating among genres.

6 'Last Vegas' (2013)

Last Vegas follows four childhood friends who decide to travel to Las Vegas to rediscover their glorious years after one of them proposes to his 30-something girlfriend. But as soon as they get there, the four discover that the years have changed Sin City and put their friendship to new, unexpected tests.

One of the film's finest qualities is its four illustrious, Oscar-winning stars, who have plenty of charm and humor to keep the audience entertained throughout. Though the movie doesn't have any fresh ideas, the cast's outstanding acting allows viewers to perceive a new, alternate perspective on an old concept.

5 Grumpy Old Man (1993)

Grumpy Old Man follows Max (Walter Matthau) and John (Jack Lemmon), two old men living next door to one another and verbally abusing one another for over 50 years. When Ariel (Ann-Margret) eventually moves into the street. As a result of their mutual attraction to her, their rivalry intensifies.

The leading actors' chemistry is unstoppable, and a strong supporting cast backs them up including Burgess Meredith, Kevin Pollak, and Ossie Davis. Grumpy Old Man demonstrates that a story doesn’t need to be original and novel, only requires a new spin to be unique and strong.

4 Get Low (2009)

Get Low follows Felix Bush (Robert Duvall), a hermit who doesn't care about anyone in his community. However, he then determines that he needs to share these tales with the world after hearing people in the town reciting tales about a fellow old hermit who has passed away. Hence, he solicits Frank (Bill Murray), the proprietor of the neighborhood funeral home, to conduct his own funeral.

Duvall’s brilliant performance gives his Bush a seriousness and poetry that distinguish him from the script's most sobering passages. Get Low is a gorgeously shot and beautifully performed comedy about a strange man who wants to attend his own funeral: however, masked underneath it all is a sad tale about how one catastrophic event can alter your life.

3 Red (2010)

Red follows a former black-ops agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis), who is retired and living off his government pension. However, an assassin appears and vows to terminate Frank; he has to team up with his old crew as well as his love interest, Sarah (Mary-Louis Parker), to apprehend the killer.

Red is completely captivating from start to finish, with tons of explosions, frantic hand-to-hand fighting, and enough bullets to start a mini-war. In addition to being a fantastic summer blockbuster, the movie demonstrates that actors of a certain age can still manage a car chase and gunfight with ease, easily outperforming younger actors.

2 The Sunshine Boys (1975)

Inspired by Neil Simon’s play of the same name, the film centers on Lewis (George Burns) and Clark (Walter Matthau), two well-known comedians. The Sunshine Boys begins when Ben (Richard Benjamin), Clark's nephew, is the show's producer and wants to include a reunion of the legendary partnership without knowing that they cannot stand each other off-stage.

The Sunshine Boys portrays the ailments of aging with compassion and empathy, and it manages to make these two individuals as lovable as they are funny. The movie also includes fantastic chemistry between the two charismatic comedy stars, and some really good one-liners, guaranteeing a great time for the audience.

1 'The Straight Story' (1999)

The Straight Story follows Alvin (Richard Farnsworth), an aged World War II veteran who resides with his loving, intellectually disabled daughter. Alvin decides to visit his estranged brother and try to mend fences before he passes away after learning that he had a stroke. Alvin starts his voyage on a lawnmower because his legs and sight are too damaged to be issued a driver's license.

While not heavy on plot, the act of forgiveness is given the moral and artistic weight it rightfully deserves. Moreover, it's difficult to think of a gentler movie, yet David Lynch makes the most of the slow tempo to admire life's rich paegent.

