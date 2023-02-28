The Beatles are one band that probably doesn't need an introduction, but for those who dwell under rocks, here's a quick one. Formed in Liverpool at the start of the 1960s, they comprised John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. Though they only remained together until 1970, they made a staggering amount of music throughout the decade. The first half of their discography mainly comprised straightforward pop/rock, and the second half was more experimental.

Their legacy endures to this day, thanks to their timeless music, the fascinating and dramatic history of the band itself and its dissolution, and their films. While The Beatles didn't revolutionize cinema the same way they reshaped popular music, all four members have featured in numerous movies of both fictional and documentary varieties. The following are some of the best feature films and documentaries featuring The Beatles, with all being essential watches for fans of the band.

10 'Yellow Submarine' (1968)

Yellow Submarine is a movie that almost didn't feature any participation from the actual members of The Beatles. It's a psychedelic, silly, and often quite funny animated film about the Fab Four saving the mythical Pepperland from an evil faction called The Blue Meanies. While the film uses the band's music extensively and borrows their likenesses for the main characters, other actors voiced these animated Beatles.

Apparently, The Beatles themselves weren't enthusiastic about taking part in the movie, but ended up liking the finished product. This might explain why the group ends up having a fun cameo right before the end credits, as well as also contributing a handful of previously unreleased songs to the film.

9 'The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years' (2016)

Even though Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back (2021) might be the best Beatles documentary in recent memory, it's technically not a movie, instead being a miniseries that runs for about eight hours in total, split up into three very long episodes. As far as feature-length documentaries go, Ron Howard's The Beatles: Eight Days a Week (2016) is probably the best option.

It follows the band's meteoric rise to fame, focusing on the first half of their music career, which is when they were still touring. Due to noisy crowds, intense public scrutiny, and stagnation in what they could physically play on stage, The Beatles stopped touring by the mid-1960s, which is when their studio albums started becoming more experimental (and arguably better). Eight Days a Week documents this story well, and is packed with entertaining concert footage and archival interviews.

8 'A Hard Day's Night' (1964)

It's quite remarkable how A Hard Day's Night holds up well while also undoubtedly feeling like a product of its time. The playfulness of the presentation and the humor have aged well, and the music still sounds great of course. Yet it feels like the kind of movie that could only have been made during the early 1960s (not in a bad way, of course).

The plot's pretty loose, with the movie essentially showing a day in the life of the four members of The Beatles, were they to be living in a heightened reality. It doesn't get as fantastical or trippy as their later movies, but it's still quite goofy, with a consistently odd yet charming sense of humor. The Beatles themselves may not be great actors either, but they're still a lot of fun to watch on-screen.

7 'Help!' (1965)

In contrast to A Hard Day's Night from the year before, Help! marks a point in time when The Beatles start to get a little weirder, hinting at some of their psychedelic music to come. In this film, The Beatles get wrapped up in a plot involving a cult, Scotland Yard, and a female assassin, going on a strange adventure which makes Help! almost feel like a particularly bizarre James Bond movie starring the Fab Four instead of 007.

Its messiness means it's technically not as good a movie as A Hard Day's Night, but those who enjoy absurdism and surreal humor will likely find a good deal to like in Help!. What also helps Help! is the fact that it uses the album of the same name for its soundtrack, itself one of the very best Beatles albums from the first half of their discography.

6 'Imagine: John Lennon' (1988)

Seeing as the members of The Beatles were all still quite young when they broke up in 1970, each had notable solo careers after the band disbanded. However, John Lennon was assassinated in 1980, with his life story being tragically cut short in the process. Imagine: John Lennon is therefore a documentary that aims to capture his life story within a single film, looking at his life before The Beatles, during the band's reign, and what direction his life took after 1970.

It's an exceptionally well-made music documentary, with plenty of archival footage and audio providing an insight into Lennon's troubled life and general state of mind. To this day, he is perhaps the most controversial member of The Beatles, but Imagine does a great job at humanizing and paying tribute to him.

5 'Magical Mystery Tour' (1967)

Magical Mystery Tour takes a weird movie (Help!) and makes it weirder. It has the same sort of energy and strange sense of humor, but pushes things even further towards the surreal and psychedelic, with a next-to-nonexistent plot about The Beatles and a bunch of other people going for a ride on a strange bus.

It perhaps goes a little too far, feeling like a bad trip more so than a good one. Thankfully, as it was a TV movie, it clocks in at under an hour, and the weird spectacle of it all can be engaging here and there. Plus, when all else fails, at least The Beatles songs used in the soundtrack are as reliably good as always.

4 'The Rutles: All You Need Is Cash' (1978)

A music mockumentary that predates the more well-known This is Spinal Tap by six years, The Rutles: All You Need Is Cash is a cult TV movie that serves as an affectionate parody of The Beatles. The fictional Rutles have a career that closely mirrors The Beatles, allowing this mockumentary to present a heightened, satirical recount of the real-life trajectory of The Beatles' career.

Naturally, it doesn't feature The Beatles themselves heavily, though George Harrison appears as the in-universe documentary's interviewer. He's far from the only famous figure to make an appearance in All You Need Is Cash, as the cast also includes people like Mick Jagger, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and John Belushi.

3 'George Harrison: Living in the Material World' (2011)

Though they haven't achieved the same popularity as his feature films, Martin Scorsese has proven himself to be a talented director of documentaries. George Harrison: Living in the Material World is one of his best, as it's a very comprehensive 3.5-hour-long movie about George Harrison's life both during and after his time as a member of The Beatles.

If anything, the length and detail of Scorsese's documentary might turn off more casual fans, but those who connect with Harrison's music are likely to find a ton to love here. It's far from a generic music documentary, being a fitting - and even epic - tribute to the so-called quiet Beatle.

2 'Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping' (2016)

The amusingly titled Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping feels like Spinal Tap for millennials (not that that's necessarily a bad thing). It's a mockumentary starring Andy Samberg as the mega-popular popstar Conner4real, focusing on the conflict between him and the former members of his boyband after he decides to go solo.

Adding to the mockumentary format is the fact that the film features apparent interviews with real-life artists, including ex-Beatle Ringo Starr. His appearance ends up being a small but memorable one, with his comments on how out-of-touch Conner4real is - despite being 40-50 years his senior - being particularly funny.

1 'Paul McCartney at Glastonbury 2022' (2022)

There are plenty of concert films featuring Paul McCartney, but his most recent might be one of the best. He made history by being the oldest musician to ever headline the world-famous Glastonbury Festival, having turned 80 shortly before he took to the stage in June 2022.

Paul McCartney at Glastonbury 2022 is, unsurprisingly, a concert movie that documents that performance. It's a great watch/listen, and a testament to McCartney's skills as a musician, because even at 80 he still sounds fantastic and carries a considerable presence on stage. Appearances from guest musicians like Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl also ensure this stands as a very entertaining concert film.

