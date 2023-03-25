Much is made of ensemble films, and how difficult it is to tell a story with a large cast of characters. However, it can be just as challenging to make a movie with only two characters - or even one. With two-hander films, the success or failure of the project rests entirely on the performances of the leads.

Despite the inherent difficulties, several terrific films have been made with only two characters. In a lot of ways, these movies are more like plays, usually with an emphasis on dialogue rather than visuals. They demonstrate the talent of their stars and the lean proficiency of their directors.

10 'Gerry' (2002)

IMDb score: 6.0/10

Gerry is a minimalist existential film directed by Gus Van Sant. Matt Damon and Casey Affleck play two friends, both named Gerry, who venture out into the desert on a hiking trip. After they become lost, the men struggle to survive, while also grappling with their own existential dilemmas.

The film's stunning visuals and sparse dialogue create an eerie and captivating atmosphere, allowing the audience to become immersed in the characters' struggles. It makes for a thought-provoking exploration of friendship, survival, and the human condition, anchored by superb performances from Damon and Affleck and Van Sant's slick direction.

9 'Antichrist' (2009)

Image via Nordisk Film Distribution

IMDb score: 6.5/10

"Choas reigns."Antichrist is a horror from controversial filmmakerLars von Trier. Willem Dafoe and Charlotte Gainsbourg star as a couple grieving the loss of their child. Seeking to confront their trauma, they retreat to a remote cabin in the woods, where malevolent forces seem to influence them, and they become increasingly unhinged and violent.

The film is a relentless stream of shocking and graphic imagery, exploring themes of grief, guilt, and the nature of evil. Dafoe and Gainsbourg are completely committed to this grim subject matter. They both delve deep into their characters' despair and madness. Antichrist is a challenging and unsettling film, not for the faint of heart, but a testament to von Trier's unique vision and uncompromising filmmaking style.

8 'Conversations with Other Women' (2005)

IMDb score: 6.9/10

Helena Bonham Carter and Aaron Eckhart star in this romantic drama. They play former lovers who meet by chance at a wedding reception. As they spend the night together, they reminisce about their past while also questioning their current circumstances.

The performances from Bonham Carter and Eckhart are captivating and complex. The film is shot in split-screen, allowing the audience to witness both characters' perspectives simultaneously. Conversations with Other Women is a poignant exploration of love and loss, beautifully captured by Hans Canosa's direction.

7 'Hard Candy' (2005)

IMDb score: 7.0/10

Elliott Page and Patrick Wilson are at the center of this gritty psychological thriller. Page, a young girl, and Wilson, a photographer, start talking to each other online. They agree to meet in person, but when they do, things take a dark turn. The girl accuses the photographer of being a pedophile and proceeds to torture him in an attempt to extract a confession.

Page delivers a chilling performance, both vulnerable and ruthless. Wilson is also convincing as the increasingly desperate and conflicted photographer. Hard Candy cemented director David Slade's reputation as a master of psychological horror. He would go on to direct 30 Days of Night and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

6 'The Sunset Limited' (2011)

IMDb score: 7.3/10

In this drama, Tommy Lee Jones and Samuel L. Jackson are two men with vastly different outlooks on life who meet by chance in a New York subway station. After Jones' character attempts to commit suicide, Jackson intervenes and takes him to his apartment, where the two engage in a debate about life, death, and the nature of existence.

Jones and Jackson have electric chemistry, bringing to life the sharp and poignant dialogue written by Cormac McCarthy. Jones also flexes his storytelling from the director's chair. It ranks among both actors' very best work.

5 'Duel' (1971)

Image via Universal Television

IMDB score: 7.6/10

Duel is the thrilling debut feature from Steven Spielberg. A traveling salesman (Dennis Weaver) on a business trip finds himself being relentlessly pursued through the California desert by a mysterious and aggressive truck driver. The film is a masterclass in suspense, with Spielberg using minimal dialogue and music to create a heart-pounding atmosphere.

Weaver's performance is relatable and memorable, believably conveying his character's fear and desperation as he tries to outrun his pursuer. The truck driver, seen only briefly in person, is a haunting and menacing presence throughout. A few other characters make small appearances, but fundamentally this is a two-man film. Duel established Spielberg as a filmmaker with a talent for tension, paving the way for all that would follow.

4 'Gravity' (2013)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

IMDb score: 7.7/10

In Alfonso Cuarón's sci-fi epic, Sandra Bullock and George Clooney play astronauts on a mission to repair the Hubble Space Telescope. After their shuttle is destroyed by debris, the two become stranded in space and must fight for survival.

Bullock conveys her character's fear, desperation, and resilience with incredible nuance. Clooney is equally compelling as the experienced and charming astronaut who tries to guide her through the crisis. The real highlights though are the cinematography and special effects. It might be cinema's most breathtaking vision of space yet.

3 'My Dinner With Andre' (1981)

IMDb score: 7.7/10

My Dinner with Andre, directed by the great Louis Malle, stars Andre Gregory and Wallace Shawn as fictionalized versions of themselves. It takes place almost entirely during a single dinner conversation between the two characters in a New York restaurant. Throughout the course of the meal, they discuss a wide range of topics, including philosophy, theater, spirituality, and the meaning of life.

The film is a masterclass in dialogue. Gregory and Shawn deliver captivating discussions that challenge the audience's perceptions and beliefs. Malle's direction adds to the experience by making the viewer feel as though they are eavesdropping on a fascinating and profound conversation.

2 'Sleuth' (1972)

IMDb score: 8.0/10

Sleuth is a thriller revolving around two big cinematic personalities: Laurence Olivier and Michael Caine. Olivier plays a wealthy crime writer, while Caine is a businessman who has an affair with Olivier's wife. Olivier's character invites Cain to his estate to discuss the infidelity, and there the two engage in a game of wits and manipulation. However, as the game progresses, the lines between reality and fiction blur, and the two men's true intentions are revealed.

Both Olivier and Caine received Best Actor Oscar nominations for their performances, and for good reason: they're both in absolute top form. Joseph L. Mankiewicz's direction also adds to the claustrophobic atmosphere.

1 'Before Sunrise' (1995)

IMDb score: 8.1/10

Before Sunriseis the first entry in Richard Linklater's romantic trilogy starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy. Jesse and Celine are two strangers who meet on a train and decide to spend a night walking and talking through Vienna. They discuss their dreams, fears, and aspirations, and gradually develop a connection.

Like a lot of Linklater's work, the movie depends entirely on dialogue and chemistry. Luckily, Hawke and Delpy more than rise to the occasion. They're authentic and charming, and capture the essence of young love. Linklater creates an intimate and immersive environment for the leads to inhabit, making the audience feel as though they are eavesdropping on a natural conversation. The result is a truly unforgettable romance, with one of the best closing shots in cinema history.