In the world of cinema there is nothing quite suspenseful as a movie finishing on a cliffhanger. Cliffhangers fill audiences with a burning desire to know what happens next. It is a genius way to get people excited about the next installment in the series. However, more often than not, movies with great cliffhangers don't get a sequel, leaving those unanswered questions nagging in viewers' minds.

There are endless movies that end on unresolved cliffhangers. Enough to fill multiple pages of a book. However, here are some of the most frustrating ones. These movies were left with cliffhanger endings that needed another movie to explore further.

'Salt' (2010)

Angelina Jolie stars in this epic spy thriller. Her character, Evelyn Salt, is a CIA agent accused of being a Russian spy. The film ends with Salt being taken away in a helicopter. There she convinces Peabody, the agent whose job it was to catch her, that she will find and kill all remaining Russian sleeper agents. Peabody helps her escape, and we end on the scene of Salt running through a snow covered forest, a look of determination stamped upon her face.

Fans were disappointed when all talk of a sequel ceased. The idea of another film watching Jolie's badass character hunt down evil Russian agents and meet them with the justice they deserve, was simply dreamy. We need Salt 2 now!

'Monsters, Inc.' (2001)

Audiences that grew up with Monster, Inc. have long been infuriated with the ending. After the film's endearing adventures of Mike, Sully and Boo, the heartbreaking goodbyes between Sully and Boo is enough for there to not be a dry eye in the room. However, when Mike surprises Sully with Boo's door all fixed, Sully opens up and goes inside, and audiences can see his face light up when they hear Boo's adorable voice call out Kitty!

Now, fans did get a second Monster, Inc. movie, however, it wasn't what they wanted. Rather than having a prequel about Mike and Sully at University in Monsters University, fans longed for a sequel where we saw the beautiful trio reunited again. Make it happen Disney!

'The Man From U.N.C.L.E' (2015)

An unlikely trio of a CIA agent, Napoleon (Henry Cavil), a KGB operative, Illya (Armie Hammer), and the daughter of a missing Nazi Scientist, Gaby (Alicia Vikander), team up to stop a private criminal organization from using Gaby's father's scientific expertise to construct their own nuclear bomb. Filled with comedy and action, the movie was a hit with spy fans.

The ending sees the three successfully complete their mission and are reassigned to a new international organization with the code name U.N.C.L.E. Fans everywhere wanted to see these three unlikely co-workers back together in another action packed movie. Not to mention everyone wanted to see the continued romance between Illya and Gaby.

'Spy' (2015)

In this classic comedy, a desk-bound CIA analyst, Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) volunteers to go undercover to infiltrate the world of a deadly arms dealer, and prevent diabolical global disaster. Throughout the film we are graced with McCarthy's hilarious portrayal of Cooper, who wants to save her partner but has quite a lot of trouble fitting in as a 'cool' spy. With Rose Byrne as a wonderfully snobbish arms dealer, the two make for great comedy.

With Cooper being victorious in the end and promoted to a field agent, Spy really needed another movie to explore the new waves of comedy within McCarthy being an everyday spy.

'The Spy Who Dumped Me' (2018)

Another wonderfully stupid comedic spy movie. Centered around Audrey (Mila Kunis) and her best friend Morgan (Kate McKinnon), who are unexpectedly thrust into the world of espionage when Audrey's boyfriend dumps her, and they find out he is a spy. The two friends run around Europe with assassins and charming British agents on their trail as they attempt to save the world.

This very underrated movie has great comedic timing and hilarious characters that keep audience in a constant fit of laughter. With amazing chemistry between the whole cast and an ending that perfectly sets it up for a sequel, fans want to see more.

'Alita: Battle Angel' (2019)

Sci-fi action film Alita: Battle Angel follows cyborg Alita (Rosa Salazar) as she searches for the truth behind her actual origins. Alita is preparing for a race at the film's conclusion in order to reach the floating metropolis of Zalem and face Nova, who has been trying to find her. Of course, the movie ends shortly before the race starts.

With the entirety of the film reaching a point where Alita must recognize her past and come to terms that her future's safety rests on her shoulders, audience see that she is gearing up for the big showdown between the powers of good and evil. However, with no further exploration within a new sequel, fans are left to wonder what would've happened if the series were to continue.

'World War Z' (2013)

In a world devastated by a plague of zombie humanoids rampantly destroying countries, former United Nations employee Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) travels the decaying world in hopes of finding a solution to the problem and save his family's lives. World War Z's Ending was an ominous one, they found a potential short-term way to save what was left of the human race, however Gerry basically admits that the world is still screwed, so audiences question is 'What happened to them all?'.

With its soaring popularity in the vast quantities of zombie apocalypse related movies, World War Z has enough fame powering the engine for a sequel that would explain the unanswered cliffhangers, and fans so desperately want it. Question is, why aren't we getting it?

'Us' (2019)

A family on vacation finds themselves in a battle for survival with their "tethered" selves after being attacked by a family identical to themselves. The bombshell revelation however, occurs at the end of the film, that the mother whom viewers believed to be real was actually a tethered clone who switched places with her human counterpart as a child. The son and his mother exchange glances as the movie comes to a close, giving the impression that he is aware of the truth.

There's no way of knowing if the son actually knows that his mother isn't the original one, but the movie definitely leaves audiences with an unresolved cliffhanger. As the movies ends viewers can see all the clones holding hands in a long line. Audience can only wonder what comes next.

'Inception' (2010)

Bouncing back and forth between reality and dreams, Inception ends on one of the biggest cliffhangers in cinematic history. Leonardo DiCaprio leads the film with his character Cobb. Cobb relies only on his token of a small spinning top that stops spinning when he is out of the dream world. Cobb spins the top one last time before the credits roll when he completes his objective and is reunited with his family at the end of the movie. However, audiences don't find out if it stopped or not.

With the mystery surrounding wether or not Cobb is asleep or awake still remaining to this day, the cliffhanger is fresh in everyone's minds. With director Christopher Nolan refusing to confirm either theory, it's still a mystery.

'Lost in Translation' (2003)

In this romantic film, a man named Bob (Bill Murray) meets a woman named Charlotte (Scarlett Johansson) in Tokyo who has been left by her husband. At the end of the film, while the two are saying their goodbyes, Bob whispers something into Charlotte's ear that the audience is unable to hear. They kiss and then walk away from each other.

Even director Sofia Coppola doesn't know what was said at the end of the film. Fans have been stuck on this for year, enhancing the audio, slowing it down and isolating it, but they cannot hear anything. It's still unclear what was said. Whatever it was had both characters crying as they said goodbye.

