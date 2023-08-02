Whether we're talking about girlhood or womanhood, the transformation stage between both — and every other period before and after that — is assuredly not a walk in the park. As Kristin Scott Thomas said in her fan-favorite Fleabag monologue, the universal truth about women is that they are doomed by their physical destiny of being born with pain built-in, carrying it throughout their entire lives.

Throughout the years, many incredible films have perfectly tackled how it feels to be a woman on a daily basis, illustrating the many anxieties they find themselves facing, which range from presumptuous opinions that come uninvited to frustrating failed attempts at finding their place and role in the world. From Frances Ha to A Woman Under the Influence, these are 10 of the most memorable films about womanhood which are guaranteed to bring female viewers solace and understanding while providing male audiences with food for thought.

10 'Frances Ha' (2012)

Starring Greta Gerwig in one of her first projects — written by the filmmaker and actress as well, alongside her husband Noah Baumbach, who directed the film — this black-and-white drama follows a New York young woman named Frances as she attempts to follow her dreams and apprentices for a dance company.

Depicting the bumpy road of self-discovery, Frances Ha makes for the perfect pick for those who are "late blooming." In this realistic film, which analyzes the character's journey as never-ending and continuous, audiences tag along as Gerwig's relatable protagonist struggles to find a place to fit in. Featuring a simplistic but well-thought premise, Frances Ha is a recommendable slice-of-life film that will take a special place in the hearts of all the women who are still attempting to understand where they truly belong.

9 '20th Century Women' (2016)

Although it tells the story of a teenage boy (Lucas Jade Zumann) in 1979 Southern California, the different women by whom he is surrounded are undoubtedly the real stars of the film, which is exactly what the title suggests. 20th Century Women centers on the long-divorced 55-year-old Dorothea Fields (Annette Bening), who raises her son alone and attempts to develop a closer bond between the two by enlisting the help of other women in his life.

Also starring Gerwig as the artsy Abbie Porter and Elle Fanning as Jamie's love interest, this 2016 Mike Mills love letter to parents and children is an ever-relevant watch that tackles love, family, and identity while illustrating three different generations of women, including how much they differ from each other and their tumultuous anxieties. 20th Century Women is an ever-relevant and touching watch that should be viewed at least once.

8 'Girlhood' (2014)

Highlighting the independence of women — and not needing a man to feel complete — Girlhood tells the story of Karidja Touré's Marieme, a young girl who feels often restricted by her family setting and decides to join an all-girl gang in the projects of Paris. Eventually, Marieme reinvents herself, consequently developing a sense of self-confidence in the meantime.

Seen through Céline Sciamma's (director of Portrait of a Lady on Fire) female-centric lens, this 2014 coming-of-age shines a strong light on self-love, female empowerment, and female friendships while depicting the inevitable aches of growing up. An intelligent and well-written story, Girlhood also excels at tackling race and gender while depicting the difficult process of going from girl to woman, especially when one isn't born into privilege.

7 'Mustang' (2015)

In Deniz Gamze Ergüven's captivating Mustang, five Muslim teenage orphans are imprisoned by their scandalized conservative guardians while forced marriages are planned after they are caught innocently playing with boys on a beach.

Featuring naturally compelling performances, this equal parts fun and moving film makes for a remarkable watch that feels authentic and believable. Astoundingly executed with a thought-provoking narrative, this incredible Turkish featureillustrates whatthe word "sisterhood" genuinely stands for and sends out a timely message about the oppression women face.

6 'Barbie' (2023)

It is safe to say that Barbie is both a critical and commercial success — for very good reason. In this Greta Gerwig-directed summer hit, the charismatic Margot Robbie thoroughly shines as the iconic Stereotypical Barbie, who ventures on a transforming journey — while life in plastic is fantastic, the real world, although deeply flawed, is all the more interesting.

While its approach to the subjects it tackles is not groundbreaking, Barbie is far from subtle; instead, it is provocative enough to get audiences talking. There aren't many major blockbusters that delve deep into serious topics of feminism. Gerwig's high-grossing feature manages to highlight how it feels to be a woman, including the horrid self-consciousness state that comes with being constantly observed and the sense of impending doom when one rarely feels good enough (both of which are seemingly a reality for a doll). With a strong monologue by America Ferrera and stunning costume and production design, Barbie is a fun, silly, and inspiring must-watch.

5 'Cléo From 5 to 7' (1962)

One of Agnès Varda's masterpieces, Cléo From 5 to 7 is a captivating drama that examines a singer and hypochondriac as she walks through the city of Paris and awaits test results from her doctor, becoming increasingly worried that she might have cancer in the meantime.

This authentic and vulnerable 1962 feature interestingly depicts a three-dimensional, flawed woman who changes her self-perception in the real-time course of 90 minutes. Dealing with themes of existentialism and despair in contrast with femininity and beauty, Cléo From 5 to 7 is masterfully directed and beautifully shot by the iconic French New Wave director, who was a highly influential personality in the industry and provided audiences with an unforgettable point of view.

4 'Little Women' (2019)

The fourth and last Greta Gerwig film on this list, Little Women is arguably one of the best Christmassy films out there, as well as one of the best screen adaptations of Louisa M. Alcott's beloved timeless tale. Starring Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen as the four inseparable sisters, this 2022 movie beautifully depicts the dreams and ambitions of each March sister, including the different paths they have chosen to take.

Gerwig's Oscar-winning ("Best Achievement in Costume Design," though it was nominated in four other categories) feature offers audiences a faithful and memorable take on the iconic classic novel and features one of the best monologues about being a woman by SaoirseRonan's Jo March. Delving deep into the stereotypes imposed upon women, personal growth, family duty, and defying gender roles, the 2019 filmfeels like a warm hug throughout.

3 'Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown' (1988)

After setting out on a quest to learn the reason her partner unexpectedly left her, a television actress (Carmen Maura) meets a range of oddball personalities, with the lives of them all being are more intertwined than they could have ever expected.

Possibly Almodóvar's best to date, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, which is having a TV adaptation, is a stylish and deliciously shot 1980s Spanish drama that depicts the complexities of the female psyche when led to exasperation (usually due to men's deceit). On top of being hilarious, this film is undoubtedly well-acted, but what makes it stand out is the way the filmmaker encourages women to be completely chaotic without being labeled as crazy or hysterical.

2 'The Worst Person in the World' (2021)

Joachim Trier's The Worst Person in the World chronicles four years in the life of Renate Reinsve's Julie, a young woman who tries to discover her career path and navigates the rough waters of her love life, which ultimately forces her to take an honest look at who she really is.

Much like Frances Ha, the Norwegian 2021 film offers audiences a realistic outlook on feeling lost in the world and not finding a place to fit in. It is an extremely well-crafted story about desperately attempting to find meaning in life and makes for a wonderful coming-of-age story for people — particularly women — in their thirties, featuring a thoughtful and intriguing premise with a relatable protagonist and heartfelt dialogue.

1 'A Woman Under the Influence' (1974)

John Cassavetes's devastating drama stands the test of time almost fifty years later by delving deep into themes of love, family, and societal expectations. The film centers on lonely wife and mother Mabel (astoundingly played by Gena Rowlands), whose mental state places a strain on her marriage.

Featuring impeccable acting and one of the most heartbreaking performances in film, A Woman Under the Influence is possibly one of the best — if not the best — films on womanhood out there. With an intriguing narrative that reflects on the gendered stereotypes of women, Cassavetes' masterpiece showcases a well-written female character who craves happiness but ends up in an institution for six months instead. At times hard to watch but incredibly relevant, the 1974 feature is an ode to the women who are called "crazy" and "hysterical," oftentimes forced to keep their emotions on the low because nobody else speaks their language.

