The importance of immersive cinematography is indescribable. Although aesthetically pleasing shots in a movie are not all there is to one, there is no doubt that the elements like exposure, lighting, color, and camera position while filming are some of the essential aspects of filmmaking; they manage to capture the overall look and mood of the film and, when done right, help tell the story and accurately convey emotion.

While some directors of photography still struggle to make names for themselves in a male-centric industry, many female cinematographers have managed to catch movie enjoyers' attention through the years. The first time in 93 years that a woman was nominated for a Cinematography Academy Award was just in 2017 — Rachel Morrison received a nod for her work in Mudbound. In 2021 and 2022, Ari Wegner and Mandy Walker were deservingly nominated for Power of the Dog and Elvis, respectively. To celebrate the talent of women in the industry, we look back at other visually stunning movies shot by female DoPs.

10 'Beach Rats' (2017)

Eliza Hittman's 2017 engaging slice-of-life drama stars Oscar-nominated Triangle of Sadness' Harris Dickinson as the lead and follows his character, Frankie, as he navigates through summer experimenting with drugs and exploring his sexuality by chatting and flirting with older men on the Internet.

On top of being powerfully acted, Beach Rats counts on visually alluring cinematography by the talented Hélène Louvart, which inevitably makes the viewing experience all the more immersive. Shot on 16mm, this realistic and captivating coming-of-age resorts to beautiful colors that beam with meaning and appeal to viewers.

9 'Swallow' (2019)

Directed by Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Swallow is a peculiar mystery thriller centering on a young housewife, played by the gifted Haley Bennet, who seemingly finds herself in a perfect marriage — until she develops pica disorder, also known as the irresistible urge to ingest objects.

Katelin Arizmendi's talent has been on display for a while; the DoP also worked in the macabre Internet horror Cam and even partook in a few episodes of Max's hit series Succession. Swallow is a magnetic, stylized feature through and through, and part of what keeps viewers invested is its beautiful imagery and stunning lighting.

8 'The Neon Demon' (2016)

While The Neon Demon falls somewhat short of expectations regarding the execution of its storyline, the Nicolas Winding Refn coming-of-age horror mystery's premise initially appeals to audiences given the terrifying way it depicts the fashion industry. Viewers tag along as Jesse (Elle Fanning) launches her career as a model but faces the wrath of those jealous of her beauty.

Although it isn't hard to understand why the 2016 piece of auteur cinema may not be everyone's cup of tea, there is no way to deny Natasha Braier's impeccable talents. Through staggering, vibrant neon colors — blue and red, specifically — and spectacular effects, Braiser's absorbing and vivid cinematography leveled up the film.

7 'Fruitvale Station' (2013)

Starring Michael B. Jordan, Fruitvale Station, which was based on a true story, centers on a 22-year-old man, Oscar Grant, who attempts to get his life back on track and be as present as possible in the lives of his girlfriend (Melonie Diaz) and young daughter (Ariana Neal). The film flashes back to the last day of his life, which involves an argument with the police with tragic consequences.

Shot on Super 16mm and through the eyes of the Academy Award nominee Rachel Morrison, the first female cinematographer to earn an Oscar indication, this Ryan Coogler drama reflects on our unjust system that repeatedly fails black communities. Morrison's cinematography played a crucial part in the film as it perfectly conveys a realistic, emotional feel that definitely adds to the storyline.

6 '8 Women' (2002)

Featuring some of the most iconic French actresses (including Deneuve, Huppert, Ardant, and Darrieux), François Ozon's 8 Women is a comedy crime drama and musical that illustrates a family gathering during the holiday season. When the patriarch is murdered, eight different women, all close to the man, are under investigation in this compelling whodunnit.

In addition to its comedic plot and entertaining performances from highly talented actresses, this stylish female-centric movie and character study (originally titled 8 Femmes) also counts on delightful cinematography by Jeanne Lapoirie, whose eye-candy work grabs the attention of viewers by presenting them with sumptuous colors that pop on the screen.

5 'Beau Travail' (1999)

A beloved French film by Claire Denis, the unforgettable Beau Travail is loosely based on Herman Melville's 1888 novella "Billy Budd." The enthralling movie revolves around a Legion officer (Denis Lavant) who reflects on his life leading troops in the Gulf of Djibouti. Feelings of jealousy settle in when young recruit Sentain (Grégoire Colin) arrives and captures the attention of Commandant Forestier (Michel Subor).

Agnès Godard, a longtime frequent Claire Denis collaborator, was the DoP for Beau Travail, having also done a formidable job in 30 Shots of Rum. It is quite clear that Gordard is a talented cinematographer; the way she perfectly matches Denis' vision and attention to detail highlights that — the vivid landscapes the film features, for instance, are almost palpable.

4 'The Farewell' (2019)

The Farewell takes viewers on an emotional ride as it depicts a Chinese American family's decision to keep their beloved matriarch (beautifully played by Zhao Shuzhen) in the dark when she is diagnosed with terminal cancer, much to Billi's (Awkwafina) distress. To gather everyone for the last time, the family organizes an impromptu wedding.

Lulu Wang's heartbreaking but heartwarming feature is nothing short of moving, especially considering its approach to depicting long-distance family bonds and cultural differences. Anna Franquesa Solano is the mind behind the film's simplistic cinematography, which isn't only brilliantly executed but also amplifies the characters' emotions.

3 'Spencer' (2021)

Pablo Larraín's 2021 mostly fictionalized movie is inspired by Lady Diana's seemingly heartbreaking life. Kristen Stewart steps into the shoes of the iconic personality and helps illustrate Princess Diana's existential crisis during the Christmas of 1991, as she considers divorcing Prince Charles.

While the impeccable acting the film features assuredly stands out, Claire Mathon's fantastic cinematography work remains one of the most outstanding aspects of Spencer. The movie is shot on 16mm film, and the camera movement is usually very up-close and personal with its lead character, which helps to reproduce this intimate portrait.

2 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

A highly exciting (and equal parts emotional) sci-fi drama throughout, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind centers on the aftermath of a medical procedure a couple (Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet) undergo to have each other erased from their memories after a difficult breakup.

Directed by Michel Gondry, the 2004 feature is one of the most thought-provoking and meaningful in the genre, and its outstanding cinematography also contributes to that; Ellen Kuras did a phenomenal job in utilizing her innovative techniques to create a singular and unique visual style for the movie, which ultimately enhanced its storytelling.

1 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (2019)

Originally titled Portrait de la jeune fille en feu, this breathtaking Céline Sciamma movie is guaranteed to sweep audiences off their feet. Set in the end of the 18th century, the film centers on the love affair between two women on an isolated island. It all starts when a painter (Noémie Merlant) is hired to do a wedding portrait of a young woman (Adèle Haenel).

Although low-budget, the slow and intense Portrait of a Lady on Fire also features Spencer's Mathon's incredible talents, making for a perfect digital feature and one of the most visually stunning films of recent times, having frequently been compared to a moving painting. What's more, the period piece also benefits from an incredible score.

