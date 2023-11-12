Screenplays are one of the most valuable elements of filmmaking; without them, films would not exist. Throughout the years, many talented screenwriters have helped bring to the table some of the most intriguing concepts and narratives, fascinating audiences all over the globe and collecting big prizes for their accomplishments.

While several talented men in the industry surely deserve the praise and accolades that come with their fantastic efforts, succeeding as a skillful screenwriter in a male-led industry is surely a tad more challenging as a woman. However, many talented writers have successfully stood out, producing unforgettable gems worth checking out. From Mickey and the Bear to Summer 1993, these are the best films written by women, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Mickey and the Bear' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

With Daisy Jones & the Six's actor Camilla Morrone at its heart, Mickey and the Bear is an engaging drama revolving around a teenager who navigates her relationship with her veteran single father (James Badge Dale). In the meantime, Mickey finds herself embarking on a bumpy journey in search of independence and self-discovery.

Written and directed by Annabelle Attanasio, this often overlooked coming-of-age film is filled with tension and an emotional premise that expertly reflects on trauma and deep-rooted wounds, which expertly reflect Attanasio's top-notch screenwriting skills. All in all, Mickey and the Bear is a thoroughly enjoyable character study. Undoubtedly, part of what makes it stand out is how it depicts interpersonal relationships and the hardship of finding one's own identity.

9 'Before Sunrise' (1995)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy are two young strangers who meet on a train in Europe, ultimately leaving the vehicle together when it makes a quick stop in Vienna. When the two disembark, it marks the start of an unforgettable adventure. Throughout the beautifully written film, audiences witness Jesse and Céline enjoying each other's company and sharing meaningful, thought-provoking conversations.

With well-crafted, realistic dialogue that sounds almost improvised and the undeniable and almost tangible chemistry between the two leads, Richard Linklater's Before Sunrise endures one of the most celebrated depictions of true love. The fascinating, raw, and humane way it was written is the crucial aspect that makes it unforgettable, with many still agreeing it stands among the best romantic films ever. Linklater and Kim Krizan's own backgrounds served as major inspirations for the film, whose screenplay was written in only 11 days (via The Guardian). On top of this, it features a few of the most picturesque Vienna locations, inspiring audiences to book their next trip to the Austrian city.

8 'Battleship Potemkin' (1925)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Set amid 1905's Russian Revolution, this intriguing and ahead-of-its-time 1925 Sergei Eisenstein historical drama centers on the crew of the battleship Potemkin mutiny against the brutal regime of the vessel's officers, shining a light on the massacre that follows.

Written by Eisenstein, Grigoriy Aleksandrov, and Nina Agadzhanova, this compelling and stylish film provides audiences with a thought-provoking take on a big real-life event while featuring advanced technical aspects. Though silent, Battleship Potemkin is a powerful groundbreaker that paved the way for many films in the genre. It is brilliantly executed and an essential piece of historical cinema. What's more? Not only is it a Michael Mann favorite, but also one of Charlie Chaplin's most beloved pieces of cinema — the celebrated actor even called it "the best film in the world (via The Wall Street Journal).

7 'Shadow of a Doubt' (1943)

Rotten tomatoes score: 100%

Featuring some solid performances, Shadow of a Doubt is a worth-checking classic psychological thriller with phenomenal direction from legendary cinema filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock. The movie illustrates a young girl's (Teresa Wright) relationship with her uncle (Joseph Cotten), which slowly starts to disintegrate when she realizes that he might be the "Merry Widow" killer sought by the authorities.

Written by Thornton Wilder, Sally Benson, and Alma Reville, this 1943 exceptionally taunt flick is filled with compelling twists and a thoroughly enjoyable narrative, like many other works by the renowned director. Stylish and gradually suspenseful, with a thrilling narrative built upon a solid screenplay written by two talented women, Shadow of a Doubt engulfs viewers in an absorbing cinematic experience.

6 'Slalom' (2020)

Rotten tomatoes score: 100%

With a powerhouse central performance by Noée Abita and a powerful narrative, the moving #MeToo drama debut from skilled filmmaker Charlène Favier centers on the relationship of a teenage aspiring skier and her predatory instructor, played by Jérémie Renier. Available for streaming on SHO, the 2020 flick is a heartbreaking tale of courage and resilience.

Favier and Marie Talon were the brains behind Slalom's well-crafted screenplay, which shines a potent light on a terrible and unfortunate but painfully frequent situation. Though understandably hard to watch at times, the 2020 movie is essential viewing on the topic of sexual misconduct, providing audiences with a gut-wrenching and provocative, nevertheless moving viewing experience that will certainly stick with them.

5 'Laura' (1944)

Rotten tomatoes score: 100%

A great example of the very best in the film-noir genre is the highly celebrated 1944 stylish classic Laura, directed by Otto Preminger. In the gripping whodunit movie, a police officer (Dana Andrews) falls for the charming woman (Gene Tierney) whose murder he is investigating.

With a script by Vera Caspary, Jay Dratler, and Samuel Hoffenstein, Laura is a clever-written and entertaining witty mystery guaranteed to keep audiences invested through its absorbing dramatic narrative. As Roger Ebert suggested, it is a "tribute to style over sanity," even taking home an Academy Award for Best Cinematography. Additionally, the celebrated feature shines a light on obsession while providing a social commentary and includes an ensemble character cast that elevates it even further.

4 'Hive' (2021)

Rotten tomatoes score: 100%

With a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, the 2021 movie Hive provides viewers food for thought while depicting the inspiring true story of a woman named Fahrije Hoti (beautifully portrayed by Yllka Gashi) who breaks ground by defying genre roles and going against social expectations, becoming an entrepreneur after her husband went missing.

Blerta Basholli's must-see Albanian feature, which the filmmaker skillfully wrote, is understandably among the best films written by women on Rotten Tomatoes. Seamlessly handling topics of independence, misogyny, justice, and triumph over adversity, Hive is essential viewing, even if incredibly hard to sit through at times. It was the first film in Sundance history to win all three main awards (Jury Prize, Audience Award, Best Director), and rightfully so.

3 'Singin' in the Rain' (1952)

Rotten tomatoes score: 100%

After all these years, Singin' in the Rain remains one of the most referenced movies in pop culture, and for good reason: with impeccable acting performances, an unforgettable soundtrack, and fascinating dance numbers, it's impossible to have not yet heard of Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly's movie. Written by Betty Coomden and Adolph Green, Singin' in the Rain follows two silent movie stars (Kelly and Jean Lamont) whose latest movie is made into a musical.

Often hailed as the best American musical ever made, this all-time classic is definitely a film movie enthusiasts do not want to miss, especially if they're into the popular genre. Featuring joyful, unforgettable performances on top of a thoroughly engaging script, Singin' in the Rain is the kind of feel-good, sing-a-long, and comfort movie that will certainly boost anyone's mood.

Singin in the Rain Release Date April 9, 1952 Director Stanley Donen, Gene Kelly Cast Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor, Debbie Reynolds, Jean Hagen, Millard Mitchell, Cyd Charisse Runtime 103

2 'Quo Vadis, Aida?' (2020)

Rotten tomatoes score: 100%

This Bosnian must-see war film by Jasmina Zbanic is an emotional and suspenseful watch that illustrates the story of Aida (Jasna Đuričić), a translator for the United Nations who undergoes life-altering hardship after the Serbian army takes over her town, leaving her family among the citizens looking for shelter.

In addition to its incredible direction, the filmmaker masterfully wrote the 2020 compelling film. Sending out messages about the chaos that such a complicated situation brings while reflecting on memories and the media, Quo Vadis, Aida? benefits from strong storytelling — one so taunt and immersive that it is guaranteed to leave an imprint on those who decide to watch it. This includes former United States President Barack Obama, who added it to his list of the favorite films of the year 2021.

1 'Summer 1993' (2017)

Rotten tomatoes score: 100%

With beautiful cinematography filled with stunning color, Summer 1993 is a 96-minute film that follows an orphan young girl named Frida (Laia Artigas) as she takes in the loss of her mother. This heart-wrenching Catalan coming-of-age drama illustrates the child's struggle to adapt to a new home in the countryside with the family she has left.

Carla Simón's touching movie is a sad and intimately told tale of grief, carefully meditating on the theme told through the innocent eyes of a child. The empathetic film touches on the struggles that come with being a clueless child who's always dependent on adults and features a strong central performance from a talented child actor. According to Rotten Tomatoes, its screenplay is easily one of the best-written of recent times, with the great acting performances featured enhancing it even more.

