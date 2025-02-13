Looking through a ranking of the best movies of all time is inevitably going to result in the rounding up of some usual suspects. You can probably rest easy that you’ve seen most, if not all, of these, or if not, then you’ve surely heard of them; they might well be on your watchlist. Think of things along the lines of Citizen Kane, The Godfather, The Shawshank Redemption, and The Lord of the Rings… nothing surprising, but nothing controversial, either.

Well, what follows is something quite different. These are all movies that most people probably haven’t heard of, but nonetheless stand out as good to great flicks that should be watched by anyone feeling a little adventurous. Obscurity here was measured by seeing how many people had viewed the films on Letterboxd. At the time of writing, none had been seen by more than 1600 users (for comparison, Parasite – one of the site’s most popular films, and understandably so – has been viewed almost 5 million times by Letterboxd users).

10 'God Raiga Vs. King Ohga' (2020)

Directed by Shinpei Hayashiya

Image via SRS Cinema

Sure, there are plenty of giant monster movies that get a bit weird, but few push as far into the realm of the absurd as God Raiga Vs. King Ohga. This is the third part of a trilogy that sees every film falling apart at the seams a little more, gradually becoming increasingly unhinged, all to the point where this third film feels funny in the same way that Black Dynamite and Garth Marenghi's Darkplace are funny.

The action is hammy, but it’s the other scenes here that make God Raiga Vs. King Ohga hilarious, especially with obvious “mistakes” left in and sequences where human actors are just replaced by figurines that aren’t even animated. It’s an absolute meme of a movie, and it feels intentional, so that makes it kind of genius, rather than feeling like something that’s so bad it’s good.

9 'Dillinger' (1945)

Directed by Max Nosseck

Image via Monogram Pictures

Dillinger has kind of been buried under all the other acclaimed gangster films of its era, and there were many, given how great the 1930s and 1940s, as decades, were for this kind of crime flick. As the title suggests, this one is all about John Dillinger, who became public enemy number one in America for a time in the early 1930s, thanks to leading a gang that robbed a series of banks.

This film is a no-nonsense approach to dramatizing his life and dramatic death, doing so within a wonderfully brisk runtime of just 70 minutes. There’s no fat on this film, and though it’s dated in the ways that are inevitable for crime movies so many years old, a good chunk of Dillinger holds up surprisingly well. Anyone who’s enjoyed the likes of The Public Enemy, the original Scarface, or White Heat ought to check it out.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Dillinger Release Date April 25, 1945 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH RENT





BUY







8 'Executive Koala' (2005)

Directed by Minoru Kawasaki

Image via THE KLOCKWORX

Executive Koala boldly asks, then answers, the question: “What would American Psycho look like if there was a koala as the main character, the humor was even more in-your-face, and it sometimes felt like a live-action anime?” And that might not be a question you necessarily thought about before, but surely selling the film in such a way is enough to pique some curiosity.

The tone here is just wild, and Executive Koala – beyond being absurd – also soars because it manages to be simultaneously deadpan, over-the-top, kind of unsettling, and also weirdly sad at times. There’s a beauty to seeing something this ridiculous sort of work, and Executive Koala does deserve to be more well-recognized, even if it’s, admittedly, inevitably not going to be for everyone.

7 'All Men Are Brothers' (1975)

Directed by Wu Ma, Chang Cheh

Image via Shaw Brothers

Just as there were plenty of gangster movies released during the 1930s and 1940s, so too was there an abundance of martial arts films released throughout the 1960s and 1970s. Naturally, some are going to get a bit overlooked, with All Men Are Brothers being one of the unfortunate ones to fit into this camp. It’s a relentless watch, being very action-packed and dangerously close to feeling too fast-paced, too.

There’s a big cast, and the narrative’s a bit messy, but nothing like that really matters all that much when something like All Men Are Brothers can deliver on the action front. There are warriors here standing up against cruel villains, it’s startlingly violent at times, and all the sequences that focus on stunt work and/or fight choreography ultimately soar.

6 'The Lighthorsemen' (1987)

Directed by Simon Wincer